Africa CDC and Ethiopian Airlines Partner to Offer 20% Airfare Discount to Self-Sponsored CPHIA 2026 Participants

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Ethiopian Airlines have partnered to offer a 20% discount on air tickets to participants attending the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) who are funding their own participation.

The conference will take place from 23 to 27 November 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty." It will bring together public health leaders, policymakers, researchers, scientists, development partners and other stakeholders from across Africa and around the world to advance discussions on the continent's health priorities.

Through this partnership, self-sponsored participants travelling with Ethiopian Airlines will benefit from a 20% discount on eligible air tickets by using the promotional code CPHIA2026 when booking, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

As Africa's leading airline, Ethiopian Airlines plays a key role in connecting the continent and facilitating travel for international conferences and major events. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting participation in CPHIA 2026 and strengthening engagement among Africa's public health community.

Africa CDC encourages prospective participants who are funding their own travel to take advantage of this offer when planning their trip to Addis Ababa.

Participants can visit the official conference website for registration and updates: https://cphia.africacdc.org

Promotional code: CPHIA2026

Booking eligibility, applicable routes, discount conditions and the validity period are subject to the terms communicated by Ethiopian Airlines.