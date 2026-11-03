Africa CDC Stands With Kenya, Calls for Lifting of Unjustified Ebola Travel Restrictions

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) expresses its strong solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and supports their call for the urgent review and lifting of the Ebola-related travel restrictions imposed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Africa CDC recognises and fully respects the sovereign responsibility of every country, including Saudi Arabia, to protect the health and safety of its population. However, public health measures must be guided by scientific evidence, proportionality, transparency and the International Health Regulations, rather than by fear or the mere presence of imported cases.

Since confirming its first imported case of Ebola virus disease caused by Bundibugyo virus on 6 October 2026, Kenya has demonstrated strong political leadership, transparency and operational commitment in responding to the outbreak.

According to the latest information communicated by the Kenyan authorities, the country has recorded nine confirmed cases, including two deaths, with all infections epidemiologically linked to a single imported case. Africa CDC confirms this figure and has a strong presence on the ground working closely with the Kenyan government. No new confirmed case has been reported since 19 October, and there is currently no evidence of sustained community transmission. On 3 November 2026, five patients who had tested positive for Ebola are being discharged following five negative PCR tests. A further 46 individuals have completed their 21-day quarantine period. These developments reflect the progress made in containing the outbreak. Contact tracing, monitoring, laboratory testing and infection prevention measures remain in place.

Africa CDC commends the Government of Kenya, particularly the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale, and the healthcare professionals and public health teams whose efforts have contributed to containing transmission within an identified cluster. Kenya must also be commended for bold actions taken to transform the healthcare system with a strong digital health agenda that helps the Social Health Authority (SHA) to register more than 34 million Kenyans in about 1 year.

Africa CDC wishes to emphasise a fundamental principle: the detection of an imported Ebola case is not, in itself, evidence of a failure of national health security. On the contrary, early detection, transparent reporting and effective containment demonstrate the value of investments in preparedness and surveillance.

The recent detection of an imported Ebola case in France also reminds us that infectious diseases can cross international borders, regardless of geography or economic status.

Africa CDC is concerned about the potential for unequal treatment of countries facing comparable public health risks. Scientific standards must be applied consistently, whether an imported case is detected in an African country, a European country or anywhere else in the world.

African countries must not face disproportionate restrictions simply because they are African. Equally, countries that report outbreaks transparently and respond effectively must be supported rather than penalised.

Africa CDC calls for all international organizations to join us by raising their voices on this matter. Africa CDC is particularly concerned that broad travel and visa restrictions, when not justified by a proportionate risk assessment, can undermine public health cooperation, disrupt trade and economic activities, affect families and livelihoods, and discourage the timely reporting of future outbreaks.

The World Health Organization's recommendations for the current Bundibugyo Ebola emergency distinguish between targeted measures for confirmed cases, suspected cases and exposed contacts, and unjustified restrictions on the general travelling population. Effective containment requires surveillance, appropriate screening, contact tracing, isolation, infection prevention and cross-border cooperation--not indiscriminate restrictions.

Saudi Arabia is a long-standing friend and partner of Africa. Africa CDC and many African countries are closely working and collaborating with Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Africa CDC calls upon the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to engage urgently with the Government of Kenya, Africa CDC and WHO to review and lift the broad restrictions that are not supported by the current epidemiological evidence, while maintaining any necessary, scientifically justified and proportionate measures to protect public health.

Africa CDC also calls upon other countries in this region and other continents to avoid introducing similar restrictions without a sound public health justification. What Africa needs today is strong financial and technical support that can help to contain this outbreak. As a reminder, out of 3 billion pledged by some donors, around 1 billion was disbursed leaving African countries without possibility to better respond to this outbreak. Our advocacy today is to see Saudi Arabia and other donors coming strongly to support this fundraising effort.

Africa CDC remains committed to supporting Kenya's response through technical cooperation, laboratory strengthening, surveillance, infection prevention and cross-border coordination. We will continue working with Kenya, Saudi Arabia, WHO and other partners to facilitate scientific dialogue and reinforce mutual confidence.

"Kenya has demonstrated that African countries can detect imported Ebola cases, respond decisively and protect their populations. We must not punish transparency or turn public health emergencies into barriers between nations. Saudi Arabia is an important partner of Africa, and we respectfully call for a decision guided by science, solidarity and proportionality. The world becomes safer when countries cooperate to stop outbreaks, not when affected countries are isolated. Africa needs partnership, not punishment; solidarity, not stigma." Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC

Africa CDC reiterates that the most effective way to protect all countries is to strengthen preparedness, support affected Member States and stop transmission wherever it occurs.

Public health security must unite nations, not divide them.

About Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is the African Union's autonomous public health agency. Established in 2016 and launched in 2017, it works with Member States to strengthen public health systems and improve disease prevention, preparedness and emergency response. Headquartered in Addis Ababa, it operates through five Regional Coordinating Centres. For more information, visit: http://www.africacdc.org and follow Africa CDC on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media enquiries: Directorate of Communications and Public Information, Africa CDC | Email: communications@africacdc.org