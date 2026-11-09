Africa CDC Statement On the Attack in North Kivu, DR Congo

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) strongly condemns the deadly attack on civilians in Cantine-Aloya, North Kivu, DRC, on 5 November 2026, reportedly carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Africa CDC extends its deepest condolences to the families of those killed and expresses its solidarity with the injured, displaced and affected communities.

The attack comes at a critical moment in the response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. Health facilities have been attacked and patients, including hundreds people with confirmed or suspected Ebola infection, have fled in search of safety raise serious public health concerns.

In an Ebola outbreak, every interruption to patient care, contact tracing and disease surveillance creates additional risks for communities already facing extraordinary hardship. People must be able to seek treatment safely, and health workers must be able to deliver essential services without fear of violence.

Africa CDC calls for corridor of peace, protection of civilians, patients, health workers and health facilities, and for safe, sustained access to affected communities. All parties must respect the protection afforded to healthcare under international humanitarian law.

Africa CDC stands in solidarity with the people of DRC and continues to work with national authorities and partners to support the Ebola response, strengthen disease surveillance and protect communities.

The safety of communities and the continuity of life-saving health services must be safeguarded.

About Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is the African Union's autonomous public health agency. Established in 2016 and launched in 2017, it works with Member States to strengthen public health systems and improve disease prevention, preparedness and emergency response. Headquartered in Addis Ababa, it operates through five Regional Coordinating Centres. For more information, visit: http://www.africacdc.org and follow Africa CDC on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media enquiries: Directorate of Communications and Public Information, Africa CDC | Email: communications@africacdc.org