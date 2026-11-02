Namibia/Senegal: Namibia Joins Historic Dakar Youth Olympic Games

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games officially opened on Saturday with a vibrant ceremony at Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio, Senegal, marking a historic milestone as Dakar becomes the first African city to host an Olympic sporting event.

Team Namibia joined athletes and delegations from across the world at the ceremony, with the country's young athletes set to compete in seven sporting disciplines during the Games.

Namibia's beach volleyball duo, Rene Steinkopff and Robert Sinclair, had a challenging start to their campaign after suffering two defeats in their opening Pool A matches at Saly Beach West on Saturday.

The pair lost 2-0 (16-21, 13-21) to Sierra Leone in their opening encounter before suffering another 2-0 defeat (3-21, 6-21) against Germany.

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Despite the setbacks, the matches provide the young Namibians with valuable international exposure as they compete against some of the world's emerging sporting talent.

The duo are scheduled to return to action yesterday against Morocco in their next Pool A encounter.

Namibia also had three swimmers in action yesterday at the Complexe Tour de l'Oeuf.

Madison Bergh was scheduled to compete in the women's 400m freestyle, followed by Roselinda Matyayi in the women's 200m backstroke.

Lorenzo Esterhuizen was set take to the pool in the men's 100m butterfly.

As the Games continue, the Namibian contingent will be looking to make the most of the international platform, gaining experience and flying the country's flag on the global stage.

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