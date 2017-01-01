Top Headlines
- Africa: Burkina Faso's Duarte Makes Jose Mourinho Impression at 2017 Africa Cup of Nations(Monitor)
- Somalia: Burundian Peacekeepers Serving in Somalia to Get Salary Arrears(Dalsan Radio)
- Burkina Faso/Egypt: Can Stallions Take Their First #AFCON2017 Cup?(allAfrica)
- Africa: Will History Help #AFCON2017 Semifinalists?(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory(allAfrica)
- Africa: When Leaders Are Forced Out of Power(Monitor)
- Africa: Afcon 2017 - the Quarterfinals That Were and the Semi-Finals That Are to Come(Daily Maverick)
- Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso - Quest for First Continental Trophy(Cameroon Tribune)
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Stallions Hoping to Spring Surprise on Tunisia #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Burkina Faso: Tunisia, Burkina Faso in Quarter-Finals Clash(Cameroon Tribune)
- Burkina Faso/Guinea Bissau: #AFCON2017 Burkina Faso Powers Through to Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Africa: Anti-Dictatorship Protest Continues, Gabon Crash Out(Daily Maverick)
- Burkina Faso/Cameroon: Burkina Faso and Cameroon Progress to Last Eight At Expense of Hosts Gabon(RFI)
- Burkina Faso/Guinea Bissau: Burkinabe Chase Place in Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Gabon/Burkina Faso: Gabon Coach Hopeful of Reaching Next Round Despite Draw(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Gabon: Aubameyang Targets 'Correct' Result Against Burkina Faso(RFI)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 18 January - Cameroon Ruin Guinea-Bissau's Fairy Tale(Daily Maverick)
- Burkina Faso/Cameroon: Gabon Holds Burkina Faso(Cameroon Tribune)
- Gabon/Burkina Faso: AFCON Hosts Face Top-Class Burkinabe Side(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Burkina Faso: Indomitable Lions Fail to Net the Ball - Again(allAfrica)
- Africa: Burkina Faso Fight Back to Hold Cameroon(CAF)
- Africa: Burkina Faso - Yearning For Continental Title(Cameroon Tribune)
- Burkina Faso: AFCON 2017 - Charles Kaboré, Talent On Which To Count(Cameroon Tribune)
- Burkina Faso/Cameroon: Cameroon Take On Burkina Faso Amid Row Over Allegiances(RFI)
- Africa: Reactions - Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon(CAF)
- Africa: Five Lessons From Day One at Afcon(RFI)
- Cameroon/Burkina Faso: Indomitable Lions Face Tough Start to Afcon 2017 Campaign(allAfrica)
- Africa: Giants vs Minnows - Will AFCON Get a Surprise Victor?(allAfrica)
- Africa: Continent to Face Intense Political Contests in 2017(African Arguments)
- Africa: Africa's Human Rights Court and the Limits of Justice(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far(Independent (Kampala))
