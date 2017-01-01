Top Headlines
- Egypt: 'Ultras Ahlawy' Cancel Memorial Event for Victims of Port Said Violence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian NGO Files Lawsuit to Effectively Repeal Century-Old Assembly Law(Aswat Masriya)
- Burkina Faso/Egypt: Can Stallions Take Their First #AFCON2017 Cup?(allAfrica)
- East Africa: Nile Basin Initiative Should Be Mandated to Conflict Resolution(Daily News)
- Africa: Will History Help #AFCON2017 Semifinalists?(allAfrica)
- Egypt/Morocco: Pharoahs Still Rule at #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- North Africa: Trump Says Christians in Middle East Have Been 'Executed in Large Numbers'(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Afcon 2017 - the Quarterfinals That Were and the Semi-Finals That Are to Come(Daily Maverick)
- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Five 'Ultras Ahlawy' Members Detained Ahead of 5th Anniversary of Port Said Violence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian Pound Remains Stable Against U.S. Dollar(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Condemns Québec Mosque Shooting(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian Women With HIV Hide From Social Stigma in Silence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Working to Free 7 Citizens Abducted in Libya - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: Salah Strike Sends Egypt Into Cup of Nations Last Eight(RFI)
- Egypt: Cairo Airport Bans Rights Lawyer Negad Al-Borai From Travel(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Win Bid to Host 2017 Afro-Basket Zone V Tourney(New Times)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Egypt: Egypt Passes Agreement With Saudi Arabia to Develop Sinai(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Uganda's Cranes Walk Into Path of 15 Blunt Teams(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Miya - We Came Here to Learn(Monitor)
- Ghana/Egypt: Pharaohs Hope to Join Black Stars in Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Egypt: HRW Criticises Placement of Over 1,500 People in Egypt On Terrorists List(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Names 1,500 to Terrorist List(HRW)
- Egypt: Germany Lifts Last Restriction On Tourism Flights to South Sinai - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Ecesr Publishes Book Documenting Tiran and Sanafir Case(Aswat Masriya)
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Can Hold Heads High After Losing to Pharaohs(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Egypt Not Taking Part in Astana Talks On Syria - FM Source(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Exit World Handball Championship After Losing to Croatia(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Single Power Grid to Link Tanzania With Egypt and South Africa(Daily News)
- Uganda/Egypt: Player Ratings Versus Egypt(Monitor)
