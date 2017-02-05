Top Headlines
- Cameroon/Egypt: The Extra Prize for the Winner of #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Afcon 2017 - Egypt, Cameroon, in Final Battle(Premium Times)
- Egypt: Church Bombing Death Toll Rises to 29 - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Cameroon/Egypt: It's West vs North As Indomitable Lions Face Pharaohs in #AFCON2017 Showdown(allAfrica)
- Egypt: French Museum Attacker Believed to Be Egyptian(Aswat Masriya)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Nigeria's Rohr Wants Cameroon to Win Final, Foresaw Leipzig Success(Deutsche Welle)
- Egypt: President Kiir Dismisses Claims of Juba-Egypt Conspiracy(East African)
- Egypt/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso 'Better Than Us' - Pharoahs' Coach #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Egyptian Rights Defender to Receive 'Alternative Nobel Prize' in Cairo On March 25(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Burkina Faso: El Hadary the Hero As Egypt Reach Final #AFCON2017(Deutsche Welle)
- Egypt: Egypt Advance to Cup of Nations Final(RFI)
- Egypt: Afcon 2017 - Egypt Claim Final Ticket in Dramatic Fashion(Premium Times)
- Burkina Faso/Egypt: Can Stallions Take Their First #AFCON2017 Cup?(allAfrica)
- Egypt: 'Ultras Ahlawy' Cancel Memorial Event for Victims of Port Said Violence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian NGO Files Lawsuit to Effectively Repeal Century-Old Assembly Law(Aswat Masriya)
- East Africa: Nile Basin Initiative Should Be Mandated to Conflict Resolution(Daily News)
- Africa: Will History Help #AFCON2017 Semifinalists?(allAfrica)
- North Africa: Trump Says Christians in Middle East Have Been 'Executed in Large Numbers'(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Afcon 2017 - the Quarterfinals That Were and the Semi-Finals That Are to Come(Daily Maverick)
- Egypt/Morocco: Pharoahs Still Rule at #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Five 'Ultras Ahlawy' Members Detained Ahead of 5th Anniversary of Port Said Violence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian Pound Remains Stable Against U.S. Dollar(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Condemns Québec Mosque Shooting(Aswat Masriya)
- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Egyptian Women With HIV Hide From Social Stigma in Silence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Working to Free 7 Citizens Abducted in Libya - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Cairo Airport Bans Rights Lawyer Negad Al-Borai From Travel(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: Salah Strike Sends Egypt Into Cup of Nations Last Eight(RFI)
- Egypt: Egypt Win Bid to Host 2017 Afro-Basket Zone V Tourney(New Times)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
