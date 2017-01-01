Top Headlines
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Reach End of Afcon Road(Independent (Kampala))
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Egypt/Uganda: Cottonwool for the Old Man of Afcon(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Khalifa Haftar Welcomes Bilateral Cooperation With Egypt(Aswat Masriya)
- Uganda/Ghana: Aucho Itches for Game of His Life(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Wasswa Hopes for Discipline and Better Finishing Against Egypt(Monitor)
- Egypt: Unemployment Rate Among Women Exceeds 25 Percent - Labour Minister(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: In Regeni's Memory - Italian Educational Scholarship for Egyptian Students(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Jan. 20, 2017(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Mali: Lacklustre, Bruising Battle as Pharaohs Tackle Eagles(allAfrica)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 17 - Never Ghana Let You Down(Daily Maverick)
- Egypt/Mali: Pharaohs Held to Goalless Draw(CAF)
- Egypt: Free Visits to the Islamic Arts Museum After Renovation(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Twelve 'Tiran and Sanafir' Protesters Released On Bail(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: What They Said - Mali V Egypt(CAF)
- Sudan: Sudanese-Egyptian Talks Review Holding of Political Consultation Committee(SNA)
- Egypt: Military Court Sentences Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide to 10 Years in Jail(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Eight Policemen Killed, Three Injured in Attack On Security Checkpoint in Egypt's New Valley(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Ruling Voids Transfer of Red Sea Islands to Saudi Arabia(Aswat Masriya)
- Ethiopia: River Nile Triumph Anecdote At a Glance(Ethiopian Herald)
- Egypt: Sudan Renews Complaint Before the UN Security Council Regarding Borderlines With Egypt(SNA)
- Egypt: Egypt's Petroleum Minister Signs Two Oil and Gas Exploration Deals(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Presidency, Parliament Refuse to Comment On Tiran, Sanafir Ruling(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Mali: Pharaohs Eager to Claim Afcon After Seven Years(allAfrica)
- East Africa: Exploitation of the Nile - Historical Perspective(Ethiopian Herald)
- Egypt: Assistant of President of Republic Affirms Firmness of Sudan-Egypt Relations(SNA)
- Egypt: Court Postpones Late Prosecutor General's Assassination Case to Jan. 24(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Tiran and Sanafir Islands Deal - a Timeline(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Court Rejects Govt Appeal, Upholds Decision to Nullify Tiran and Sanafir Deal(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Condemns EU's Criticism of Ruling to Freeze Assets of Two Human Rights Defenders(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Sentences 19 to Two Years for Illegally Protesting On Nov 11(Aswat Masriya)
