- Egypt: Court Ruling Voids Transfer of Red Sea Islands to Saudi Arabia(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Mali: Pharaohs Eager to Claim Afcon After Seven Years(allAfrica)
- East Africa: Exploitation of the Nile - Historical Perspective(Ethiopian Herald)
- Egypt: Court Postpones Late Prosecutor General's Assassination Case to Jan. 24(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Court Rejects Govt Appeal, Upholds Decision to Nullify Tiran and Sanafir Deal(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Condemns EU's Criticism of Ruling to Freeze Assets of Two Human Rights Defenders(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Sentences 19 to Two Years for Illegally Protesting On Nov 11(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Medicines Price Increase Comes Into Effect(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: EU Criticises Freezing Assets of NGO Directors(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Cabinet Passes IMF Loan Agreement to the President(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Giants vs Minnows - Will AFCON Get a Surprise Victor?(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Cbe Governor Says Foreign Investors Will Be Able to Repatriate Profits Soon - Mena(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Naguib Sawiris Egypt's Biggest Billionaire Gainer in 2016 - Forbes(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: 22 Arrested After Football Match(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Bans Protesting in Cabinet Vicinity(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Al-Arish Attacks(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: UN Security Council Strongly Condemns Al-Arish Attacks(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Upholds Decision to Freeze Assets of Three NGO Directors(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Eight Policemen, Five 'Terrorists' Killed in North Sinai Attacks - Interior Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: At Least 21 Injured in North Sinai Checkpoint Attack - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Terrorism Will Not End Overnight - Sisi(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Death Toll in Sinai Attack Rises to 8 Eight gyptian Policemen(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Five Policemen Killed in Attack in North Sinai - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt's Hany Rashwan Featured in Forbes' '30 Under 30' List(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian, Chinese Antiquities Officials Study Excavations in Egypt(Focac)
- Egypt: Govt Welcomes Archeological Conservation, Exhibition With China(Focac)
- Egypt: Cairo Police Station Refuses to Receive Protest Notification - Rights Lawyer(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: El Baradei Criticises Airing of 'Wiretapped' Phone Calls(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Orphanage Employee Referred to Prosecution Over Child Abuse(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Interior Ministry Receives Notification of Protest Against Red Sea Islands Deal(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian Pound Trades Around 18 Per Dollar in Banks(Aswat Masriya)
- East Africa: Egyptians Look to Sell Rift Valley Railways Stake(East African)
