- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Egyptian Women With HIV Hide From Social Stigma in Silence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Working to Free 7 Citizens Abducted in Libya - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Cairo Airport Bans Rights Lawyer Negad Al-Borai From Travel(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: Salah Strike Sends Egypt Into Cup of Nations Last Eight(RFI)
- Egypt: Egypt Win Bid to Host 2017 Afro-Basket Zone V Tourney(New Times)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Egypt: Egypt Passes Agreement With Saudi Arabia to Develop Sinai(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Uganda's Cranes Walk Into Path of 15 Blunt Teams(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Miya - We Came Here to Learn(Monitor)
- Egypt: HRW Criticises Placement of Over 1,500 People in Egypt On Terrorists List(Aswat Masriya)
- Ghana/Egypt: Pharaohs Hope to Join Black Stars in Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Germany Lifts Last Restriction On Tourism Flights to South Sinai - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Names 1,500 to Terrorist List(HRW)
- Egypt: Ecesr Publishes Book Documenting Tiran and Sanafir Case(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Not Taking Part in Astana Talks On Syria - FM Source(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt Exit World Handball Championship After Losing to Croatia(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Single Power Grid to Link Tanzania With Egypt and South Africa(Daily News)
- Uganda/Egypt: Player Ratings Versus Egypt(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Can Hold Heads High After Losing to Pharaohs(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Addresses Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Countries Neighboring Libya(SNA)
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Reach End of Afcon Road(Independent (Kampala))
- Egypt/Uganda: Cottonwool for the Old Man of Afcon(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Khalifa Haftar Welcomes Bilateral Cooperation With Egypt(Aswat Masriya)
- Uganda/Ghana: Aucho Itches for Game of His Life(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Wasswa Hopes for Discipline and Better Finishing Against Egypt(Monitor)
- Egypt: Unemployment Rate Among Women Exceeds 25 Percent - Labour Minister(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: In Regeni's Memory - Italian Educational Scholarship for Egyptian Students(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Jan. 20, 2017(Aswat Masriya)
