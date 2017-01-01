Top Headlines
- Egypt: Eight Policemen, Five 'Terrorists' Killed in North Sinai Attacks - Interior Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: At Least 21 Injured in North Sinai Checkpoint Attack - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Five Policemen Killed in Attack in North Sinai - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt's Hany Rashwan Featured in Forbes' '30 Under 30' List(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian, Chinese Antiquities Officials Study Excavations in Egypt(Focac)
- Egypt: Govt Welcomes Archeological Conservation, Exhibition With China(Focac)
- Egypt: Death Toll in Sinai Attack Rises to 8 Eight gyptian Policemen(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Cairo Police Station Refuses to Receive Protest Notification - Rights Lawyer(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: El Baradei Criticises Airing of 'Wiretapped' Phone Calls(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Orphanage Employee Referred to Prosecution Over Child Abuse(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Interior Ministry Receives Notification of Protest Against Red Sea Islands Deal(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian Pound Trades Around 18 Per Dollar in Banks(Aswat Masriya)
- East Africa: Egyptians Look to Sell Rift Valley Railways Stake(East African)
- Africa: CAF - Lagardère Sports Contract Does Not Contravene Any Legislation(CAF)
- Egypt: Court Refers Two to Grand Mufti Over Violence Before U.S. Embassy in 2013(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egypt's Foreign Debt Increase 185 Percent in Three Months(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Court Detains 12 Protesters for 15 Days Pending Trial(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Activist Ahmed Maher Released After Ending Prison Terms(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Kaaya Takes Shot At African Title(Monitor)
- Egypt: Forensic Report Confirms Senior Judge Committed Suicide in Jail - Prosecution(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: CAF President Referred to Prosecution Over Broadcasting Rights(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Senior Judge Hangs Himself in Cell After Corruption Allegations(Deutsche Welle)
- Kenya: Egyptian Clubs Arrive for Continental Showpiece(Nation)
- Egypt: Confucius Institute Expands Chinese Learning to Reach More Universities, Schools(Focac)
- Africa: Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far(Independent (Kampala))
- Egypt: Military Court Hands Down 148 Life Sentences(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Top Official Arrested After Resignation Over Bribery Case(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Orange, Vodafone Referred to the Prosecution Over 4G Service(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Shawkan Photo Awards Holds Second Round in Honour of Detained Photojournalist(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Uganda's Archrivals - Black Stars, Pharaohs Intensify Preparations for Afcon 2017(Monitor)
- Egypt: Govt Critic Ends TV Show(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Lawyers Challenge Referral of Red Sea Islands Deal to Parliament(Aswat Masriya)
