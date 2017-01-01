Top Headlines
- Egypt: Lawyers Challenge Referral of Red Sea Islands Deal to Parliament(Aswat Masriya)
- Tunisia: PM Vows to Arrest Repatriated Jihadis(Deutsche Welle)
- North Africa: The Year the World Stopped Caring About Refugees(Al Jazeera)
- Egypt: Confucius Institute Expands Chinese Learning in Egypt to Reach More Universities, Schools - Institute Manager(Focac)
- Egypt: Chinese Archaeologists Keen to Excavate in Egypt - Antiquities Minister(Focac)
- Algeria: Finance Act 2017 Provides for Several Tax Hikes(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: €900 Million Algeria-AfDB Loan Agreement Approved(Algerie Presse Service)
- Egypt: The Marriott Cell - How I Got Through My Deepest, Darkest Moments in Egypt's Notorious Scorpion Prison(RFI)
- Algeria: Bluefin Tuna Fishing - Quota Rises By 500 Tonnes(Algerie Presse Service)
- Sudan: Egyptian President Congratulates Government and People of Sudan On Independence Day(SNA)
- Algeria: Foreign Exchange Reserves to Drop By U.S.$114 Billion(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Offences Against State Security Committed by Civilians to Be Tried By Ordinary Courts(Algerie Presse Service)
- Egypt: Egypt Arrests Al-Jazeera Producer On Fake News Charge(CPJ)
- Algeria: Western Sahara - Cjeu Decision, "Word of Caution to the King of Morocco"(Algerie Presse Service)
- Egypt: How Govt Botched Implementation of Capital Gains Tax Law(Aswat Masriya)
- Congo-Brazzaville: No Meeting for Sassou N'Guesso with President-Elect Trump(allAfrica)
- Algeria: Tripartite Meeting Scheduled in March(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Algeria's Hydrocarbon Revenues to Increase in Next Few Years(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Two Bunkers for Terrorists Destroyed in Boumerdes(Algerie Presse Service)
- Egypt: Court Orders Release of Ten Defendants On Health Grounds in Rabaa Dispersal Case(Aswat Masriya)
- Tunisia: Protests Over Return of Jihadis(Deutsche Welle)
- Egypt: Govt Refers 10 Members of IS-Affiliated Cell to Court(Aswat Masriya)
- Western Sahara: Call to Allow International Observers Access to Western Sahara(Algerie Presse Service)
- Egypt: Al Jazeera Demands Release of News Producer Arrested in Egypt(Aswat Masriya)
- Algeria: Finance Act 2017 Provides for Budget Forecasts for 2018, 2019(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: New Year 2017 - President Bouteflika Conveys Best Wishes to Algerian People(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Democracy and Counterterrorism - Algeria's Experience Sparks Interest of Many Countries(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Hydrocarbons - Amendments to Sonatrach-Alnaft Contracts Adopted(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Draft Bill Amending Criminal Procedure Code Adopted By Council of Ministers(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Draft Bill On Post and E-Communications Approved(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Installation of Jury of President's Prize for Professional Journalist(Algerie Presse Service)
- Rwanda/Morocco: Duo Undergo Successful Knee Surgery in Morocco(New Times)
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.