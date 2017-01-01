Top Headlines
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Libya: Guns Won't Stop People Smuggling(African Arguments)
- Egypt: Egypt Win Bid to Host 2017 Afro-Basket Zone V Tourney(New Times)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Egypt: Ecesr Publishes Book Documenting Tiran and Sanafir Case(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Will Lucky White Shirt Work for Morocco's Renard Again?(allAfrica)
- Cote d'Ivoire/Morocco: Cote d'Ivoire Confirms #AFCON2017 Holder's Curse(allAfrica)
- Algeria: AFCON's First Big Casualty Exits in Shambles(allAfrica)
- Libya: Govt to Evacuate More Citizens From Libya(Premium Times)
- Africa: Uganda's Cranes Walk Into Path of 15 Blunt Teams(Monitor)
- Africa: Glo-CAF Award Winners Fail to Inspire Their Teams(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Miya - We Came Here to Learn(Monitor)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 24 - Defending Champions Ivory Coast Bow Out(Daily Maverick)
- Tunisia/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe's Fight Back Not Good Enough for Victory(allAfrica)
- Senegal/Algeria: Lions of Teranga Oust Star-Studded Algeria from Afcon(allAfrica)
- Ghana/Egypt: Pharaohs Hope to Join Black Stars in Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Tunisia/Zimbabwe: Carthage Eagles Swoop on Warriors, Oust Algeria(Deutsche Welle)
- Egypt: HRW Criticises Placement of Over 1,500 People in Egypt On Terrorists List(Aswat Masriya)
- Morocco/Cote d'Ivoire: Morocco End Cote d'Ivoire's Reign As African Kings(RFI)
- Egypt: Court Names 1,500 to Terrorist List(HRW)
- Africa: Serial Winner Coach Renard Reunited With Cote d'Ivoire(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Can Musona Rescue Warriors?(The Herald)
- Cote d'Ivoire/Morocco: The Elephants Have an Afcon Date With Destiny(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Germany Lifts Last Restriction On Tourism Flights to South Sinai - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 23 - Senegal, Tunisia Progress, Group C Promises Thrilling Final Day(Daily Maverick)
- Libya: Don't Go to Libya, FG Warns Nigerians(This Day)
- Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Can Warriors Upset the Carthage Eagles?(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Egypt Not Taking Part in Astana Talks On Syria - FM Source(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Single Power Grid to Link Tanzania With Egypt and South Africa(Daily News)
- Uganda/Egypt: Player Ratings Versus Egypt(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Can Hold Heads High After Losing to Pharaohs(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Egypt Exit World Handball Championship After Losing to Croatia(Aswat Masriya)
