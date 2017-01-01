Top Headlines
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory(allAfrica)
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect(This Day)
- Libya: Libyan Trafficking Camps Are Hell for Refugees, Diplomats Say(Deutsche Welle)
- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Africa: Govt Will Strongly Oppose Morocco's Bid to Return to AU - Official(News24Wire)
- Africa: African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation(SNA)
- Egypt: Egyptian Women With HIV Hide From Social Stigma in Silence(Aswat Masriya)
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Stallions Hoping to Spring Surprise on Tunisia #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Warriors Blame 'Ugly' Loss on Referee's 'Poor Decisions'(The Herald)
- Egypt: Egypt Working to Free 7 Citizens Abducted in Libya - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Congo to Host Mini AU Summit On Libyan Crisis(RFI)
- Africa: The Continuing Threat of Terrorism in Africa(ISS)
- Libya: Hassabo Leaves for Congo to Take Part in Summit of AU High-Level Committee On Libya(SNA)
- Egypt: Cairo Airport Bans Rights Lawyer Negad Al-Borai From Travel(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: Will Lucky White Shirt Work for Morocco's Renard Again?(allAfrica)
- Africa: Salah Strike Sends Egypt Into Cup of Nations Last Eight(RFI)
- Libya: Guns Won't Stop People Smuggling(African Arguments)
- Morocco: HM the King to Leave for Ethiopia Today(MAP)
- Burkina Faso: Tunisia, Burkina Faso in Quarter-Finals Clash(Cameroon Tribune)
- Egypt: Egypt Win Bid to Host 2017 Afro-Basket Zone V Tourney(New Times)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Cote d'Ivoire/Morocco: Cote d'Ivoire Confirms #AFCON2017 Holder's Curse(allAfrica)
- Algeria: AFCON's First Big Casualty Exits in Shambles(allAfrica)
- Libya: Govt to Evacuate More Citizens From Libya(Premium Times)
- Libya: FM - Libya Neighboring Countries and African High Level Committee Submit Recommendations On Libyan Issue to Addis Ababa Summit(SNA)
- Egypt: Egypt Passes Agreement With Saudi Arabia to Develop Sinai(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Uganda's Cranes Walk Into Path of 15 Blunt Teams(Monitor)
- Africa: Glo-CAF Award Winners Fail to Inspire Their Teams(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Miya - We Came Here to Learn(Monitor)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 24 - Defending Champions Ivory Coast Bow Out(Daily Maverick)
- Tunisia/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe's Fight Back Not Good Enough for Victory(allAfrica)
