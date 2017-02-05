Top Headlines
- Cameroon/Egypt: The Extra Prize for the Winner of #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Afcon 2017 - Egypt, Cameroon, in Final Battle(Premium Times)
- Egypt: Church Bombing Death Toll Rises to 29 - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Cameroon/Egypt: It's West vs North As Indomitable Lions Face Pharaohs in #AFCON2017 Showdown(allAfrica)
- Libya: EU Leaders Ink Deal to Stem Refugee Flow(Al Jazeera)
- Egypt: French Museum Attacker Believed to Be Egyptian(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Morocco Flexes Economic Muscle to Return to AU(Africa Renewal)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final(allAfrica)
- Africa: 10 Yays for the AU!(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Nigeria's Rohr Wants Cameroon to Win Final, Foresaw Leipzig Success(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Morocco Funds Relocation of South Sudan Capital(Monitor)
- Egypt/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso 'Better Than Us' - Pharoahs' Coach #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt: Egyptian Rights Defender to Receive 'Alternative Nobel Prize' in Cairo On March 25(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Morocco Backs South Sudan Capital Relocation Plan(East African)
- Egypt: President Kiir Dismisses Claims of Juba-Egypt Conspiracy(East African)
- Africa: Mugabe Lashes Out At African Leaders for Morocco Return to AU(East African)
- Morocco: Why Morocco's Burqa Ban Is More Than Just a Security Measure(The Conversation Africa)
- South Sudan: Moroccan King Visits South Sudan(East African)
- Africa: EU Interior Ministers At Loggerheads Over Distribution of Migrants(Deutsche Welle)
- Egypt/Burkina Faso: El Hadary the Hero As Egypt Reach Final #AFCON2017(Deutsche Welle)
- Egypt: Egypt Advance to Cup of Nations Final(RFI)
- Egypt: Afcon 2017 - Egypt Claim Final Ticket in Dramatic Fashion(Premium Times)
- Africa: Ruling Party Laments 'Regrettable' Decision to Re-Admit Morocco into AU(News24Wire)
- Burkina Faso/Egypt: Can Stallions Take Their First #AFCON2017 Cup?(allAfrica)
- Morocco: Morocco Wrong-Foots Its African Critics(Daily Maverick)
- Morocco: African Union Must Stand With the Oppressed, Not Morocco(Daily Maverick)
- Morocco: King Extends Condolences to Family of Moroccan National Killed in Quebec Terror Attack(MAP)
- Africa: Morocco in, SADR Out(Africa In Fact)
- Africa: Mugabe Against Readmission of Morocco Into AU(The Herald)
- Egypt: 'Ultras Ahlawy' Cancel Memorial Event for Victims of Port Said Violence(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian NGO Files Lawsuit to Effectively Repeal Century-Old Assembly Law(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: King Mohammed Vi Highlights Ties to Africa in African Union Speech - Jean R. Abinader(Moroccan American Center)
