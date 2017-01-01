Top Headlines
- Western Sahara: 'Unfathomable That Western Sahara Still Remains Colonized' - Zuma(Algerie Presse Service)
- Egypt: Eight Policemen, Five 'Terrorists' Killed in North Sinai Attacks - Interior Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: At Least 21 Injured in North Sinai Checkpoint Attack - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Five Policemen Killed in Attack in North Sinai - Agency(Aswat Masriya)
- Uganda/Algeria: Uganda Set for Top Ranked Slovakia Warm-Up, Algeria Win(Independent (Kampala))
- Egypt: Egypt's Hany Rashwan Featured in Forbes' '30 Under 30' List(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Egyptian, Chinese Antiquities Officials Study Excavations in Egypt(Focac)
- North Africa: Measuring Inclusive Growth - From Theory to Applications in North Africa(African Development Bank)
- Egypt: Govt Welcomes Archeological Conservation, Exhibition With China(Focac)
- Egypt: Death Toll in Sinai Attack Rises to 8 Eight gyptian Policemen(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Cairo Police Station Refuses to Receive Protest Notification - Rights Lawyer(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: El Baradei Criticises Airing of 'Wiretapped' Phone Calls(Aswat Masriya)
- Egypt: Orphanage Employee Referred to Prosecution Over Child Abuse(Aswat Masriya)
- Africa: Tunisia, Egypt, Uganda Top Domestic Players At AFCON(Monitor)
- Egypt: Interior Ministry Receives Notification of Protest Against Red Sea Islands Deal(Aswat Masriya)
- Morocco: HM the King Goes to the Bedside of Injured Person in Marrakech-Agadir Highway Accident(MAP)
- Morocco: HRH Princess Lalla Meryem Chairs Religious Evening in Memory of Late King Hassan II(MAP)
- Morocco: HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Chairs Religious Evening in Memory of Late King Hassan II(MAP)
- Egypt: Egyptian Pound Trades Around 18 Per Dollar in Banks(Aswat Masriya)
- East Africa: Egyptians Look to Sell Rift Valley Railways Stake(East African)
- Libya: WHO Fills Gap in HIV Treatment for Patients(UN News)
- Egypt: Court Refers Two to Grand Mufti Over Violence Before U.S. Embassy in 2013(Aswat Masriya)
- Algeria: #GloCAFawards2016 - Riyad Mahrez Named CAF's Player of the Year(CIO)
- Algeria: Focus On Sub-Contracting in 2017(Algerie Presse Service)
- Africa: CAF - Lagardère Sports Contract Does Not Contravene Any Legislation(CAF)
- Africa: Algerian Winger Mahrez, Ugandan Goalie Onyango Crowned Kings(CAF)
- Uganda/Tunisia: Tunisia's Carthage Eagles Leave Cranes Pondering(Monitor)
- Africa: Glo-CAF Awards 2016 - Mahrez Crowned Africa's Best Player(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Mahrez Emerges African Player of the Year(Premium Times)
- Western Sahara: Moroccan Forces Violently Crush Protesters in Occupied Al-Ayun(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Bensalah Holds Discussions With Chairman of Libyan High Council of State(Algerie Presse Service)
- Egypt: Egypt's Foreign Debt Increase 185 Percent in Three Months(Aswat Masriya)
Notices and Announcements
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.