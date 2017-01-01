Top Headlines
- Cameroon/Gabon: Last Chance for Gabon At Afcon(allAfrica)
- Africa: Injured Rahman Depletes Ghana Technical Team(Monitor)
- Gabon/Burkina Faso: Gabon Coach Hopeful of Reaching Next Round Despite Draw(allAfrica)
- Africa: Afcon - Football Fails to Bring Relief to Gabon(Al Jazeera)
- Uganda/Gabon: Ugandans Pay Shs30, 000 for Shs3, 600 Ticket in Gabon(Monitor)
- Africa: Nothing Left but Faith On Sunday for Gabon(RFI)
- Burkina Faso/Gabon: Aubameyang Targets 'Correct' Result Against Burkina Faso(RFI)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 18 January - Cameroon Ruin Guinea-Bissau's Fairy Tale(Daily Maverick)
- Africa: Local Coaches Take Round One at AFCON in Gabon(Monitor)
- Burkina Faso/Cameroon: Gabon Holds Burkina Faso(Cameroon Tribune)
- Central Africa: In the Congo Basin the Myth of 'Selective Logging Bites the Dust'(Greenpeace)
- Gabon/Burkina Faso: AFCON Hosts Face Top-Class Burkinabe Side(allAfrica)
- Africa: Elections to Watch, Past and Present(AfricaFocus)
- Uganda/Gabon: What Does Uganda Cranes Need More of in Gabon?(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda/Gabon: Airtel Rewards Clients With Air Tickets for Gabon Tournament(EA Business)
- Africa: 5 Things We Learnt From AFCON Opening Weekend(allAfrica)
- Gabon: Gabon - Former Presidential Aides Arrested Over Corruption(Cameroon Tribune)
- Africa: Five Lessons From Day One at Afcon(RFI)
- Gabon/Guinea Bissau: Panthers in Trouble As Underdog Newbies Force a Draw(allAfrica)
- Gabon/Guinea Bissau: Gabon Expects the Best From Aubameyang At CAN 2017(RFI)
- Gabon: Gabon Opposition 'Planning to Disrupt' AFCON(Guardian)
- Nigeria/Gabon: Gabon 2017 Kicks Off Without Super Eagles(Daily Trust)
- Gabon/Guinea Bissau: Afcon Hosts Face 'Wild Dogs' With a Lot to Prove(allAfrica)
- West Africa: French President Says Farewell to Africa(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Afcon Launch in Divided Gabon(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Giants vs Minnows - Will AFCON Get a Surprise Victor?(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Gabon: Indomitable Lions Leave For Gabon(Cameroon Tribune)
- Tanzania: Tough Justice - Commercial or Conscious? Bongo Fleva's Dangerous Dilemma(Citizen)
- Gabon: Gabon Begin Chase for First AFCON Title Despite Gloomy Citizens(Vanguard)
- Ghana/Gabon: Asamoah Gyan Set for Sixth Straight Afcon in Gabon(Ghana Star)
- Africa: Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far(Independent (Kampala))
- Gabon: Aubamenyang, Lemina in Final Afcon Squad(CAF)
