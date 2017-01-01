Top Headlines
- Burundi: Confusion About Assassination of Environment Minister(Iwacu)
- Rwanda: Border Hill Becomes Focus of Tension With Burundi(East African)
- East Africa: Burundi Deeply Divided As Talks Falter(Citizen)
- Burundi: Security Disrupted in Some Areas of Burundi(Iwacu)
- Angola: 125 Cooperative Leaders Benefit From Management Training(ANGOP)
- Rwanda: Govt to Push for More Genocide Fugitives Extradition(New Times)
- Rwanda: PLE, O'level Exams Released(New Times)
- Liberia: Sebastian Muah Deceives Journalists At Press Conference With Pro Forma Invoice(FrontPageAfrica)
- Cameroon: Speech - "Our Diversity Forms Part Of Our Identity"(Cameroon Tribune)
- Rwanda: Aubameyang, Mahrez Target Afcon Glory(New Times)
- Burundi: Coffee Sector Privatization Spells Misery to Over 4 Million Burundians(Iwacu)
- Rwanda: U-16 Girls Hoops Team Start Preps for Zone 5 Tourney(New Times)
- Rwanda: Nizigiyimana Snubs Rayon, Extends Contract With Gor(New Times)
- Rwanda: Volleyball - UNIK Gear Up for Men's Africa Club Championships(New Times)
- Rwanda: As Kigali Halt APR's League Unbeaten Run(New Times)
- Rwanda: 4G Network Ready to Roll Out Across Country(New Times)
- Rwanda: Ndizeye Praises Espoir's 'Excellent Show' Against Kiyovu(New Times)
- Rwanda: Rwanda's Twa Challenge(Independent (Kampala))
- Central African Republic: UN Condemns Deadly Ambush That Leaves One 'Blue Helmet' Dead(UN News)
- Rwanda: Judge Theodor Meron Makes International Justice a Travesty(New Times)
- Tanzania: Tough Justice - Commercial or Conscious? Bongo Fleva's Dangerous Dilemma(Citizen)
- Rwanda: Kigali International Choir Marks 10 Years in Style(New Times)
- Rwanda: Law Establishing ICT Centre to Make Rwanda a Knowledge-Based Economy(New Times)
- Rwanda: Volleyball League - IPRC-South Defeat APR to Stay on Top(New Times)
- Rwanda: Bourse Sheds 95% Value in Weekly Total Turnover(New Times)
- Rwanda: As Kigali Revel in 'Deserved' APR Win(New Times)
- Rwanda: New Online Platform to Support Grain Farmers(New Times)
- Rwanda: Over 160 Genocide Perpetrators Reconcile With Survivors(New Times)
- Rwanda: Plan to Reintroduce Black Rhinos in Akagera Park(New Times)
- Rwanda: Meet Eric Mutsinzi - a Passionate Young Blogger(New Times)
- Cameroon: Biya, State Dignitaries Salute Advent Of 2017(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Bamenda - Efforts Multiply For Classes To Resume(Cameroon Tribune)
