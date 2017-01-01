Top Headlines
- Togo/Congo-Kinshasa: Adebayor Fights Back Tears As Togo Exits(allAfrica)
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots(Africa In Fact)
- Cameroon: Anglophone Areas Suffer Internet Blackout(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Woeful Football Pitches Lead to #AFCON2017 Controversy(allAfrica)
- Congo-Kinshasa/Togo: DR Congo Powers Through as Togo Blames the Pitch(allAfrica)
- Tanzania: Parcem Warns Against Touching Arusha Peace Agreement Clauses(Iwacu)
- Burundi: 'Burundi Falls Into Humanitarian Assistance Phase', Says Corruption Watchdog(Iwacu)
- Cameroon: Workshop of the Independent Review Mechanism (IRM) in Cameroon(African Development Bank)
- Rwanda: RSE Turns to Social Media to Attract Local Investors(New Times)
- Rwanda: Rwandan Investors Encouraged to Tap Into Gabonese Market(New Times)
- Rwanda: 3 Years Needed to Address Water Shortage(New Times)
- Rwanda: Senators Push for More Services at the Grassroots(New Times)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Rwanda: Rwanda Denies Controversial Priest Entry Again(East African)
- Burundi: Little Water in Dams Causes Insufficient Electricity, Regideso Says(Iwacu)
- Cameroon: Child Protection - National Policy Document Underway(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Decentralisation - Salaries for Mayors Soon(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Illegal Logging - Fierce Fight to Stop Fraudsters(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Extractive Industries - Control Mechanism for Better Traceability(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Combating Corruption - Consupe to Step-Up Efforts(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Bamenda - Michael Bibi Is Auxiliary Bishop(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Nguti - Handerson Queton Kongeh: "Kumba-Mamfe Road Will Enhance Development"(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Eiforces - Priority to Become UN Excellence Centre(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Nguti - Tong George Enow: 'Electricity Is Our Major Challenge'(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Nguti - Akime George: Building for Posterity(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Indomitable Lions in Franceville(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Nguti - Awaiting Kumba - Mamfe Road(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Bogo Helicopter Crash - Head of State Orders for Investigation(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Bilingualism - Learning From Past Errors(Cameroon Tribune)
- Angola: Epidemiological Researches On Zika Virus Underway(ANGOP)
- Southern Africa: Has Ecowas Taught Southern Africa a Lesson?(The Conversation Africa)
- Rwanda: Govt Moves to Empower SMEs(New Times)
Notices and Announcements
