Top Headlines
- Congo-Kinshasa: Deal Calls On Kabila to Step Down After 2017 Election(Deutsche Welle)
- Angola: Govt's Christmas Message to Pesky Journalists(Maka)
- Angola: U.S. Firm Pays Massive Penalty Over Bribery(DOJ)
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Flood Kills Scores, Leaves Thousands Homeless(Deutsche Welle)
- Somalia: Burundi In Dispute Over African Union Peacekeepers(East African)
- Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria Relations Gathered Some Clout(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Non, Merci - English-Speaking Cameroon Rises Up, Wants Republic of Ambazonia(IRIN)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Kabila to Step Down in 2017 - Mediator(Al Jazeera)
- Nigeria: Refugees From Boko Haram Languish in Cameroon(IPS)
- Burundi: Burundi Edges Closer to the Abyss in 2016(The Conversation Africa)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Kabila - Reformer or Corrupt Authoritarian?(Deutsche Welle)
- Angola: Top Journalists Charged Over Report On Corruption(CPJ)
- Cameroon: A Year Dominated By Political Events(Cameroon Tribune)
- Rwanda: Another Kenyan Bank Set to Enter Local Financial Market(New Times)
- Rwanda: Govt Closes in on Genocide Fugitives in Congo Brazzaville(New Times)
- Angola: Police Hand Out Breathalyzers to Drivers(ANGOP)
- Rwanda: IPRC-East Holiday Programme Introduces Children to the Ideals of TVET(New Times)
- Rwanda: Kirehe Coach Kishi Rallies His Team Ahead of Rayon Clash(New Times)
- Zimbabwe/Gabon: Warriors Ready to Test Cote d'Ivoire's Elephants in a Friendly(The Herald)
- Angola: Oil - a Lesson in Hand-Washing for Daddy's Girls(Maka)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Tattoos in Kinshasa - Overcoming Conflict and Taboos(Al Jazeera)
- Central African Republic: Can U.S.$2.2 Billion Buy Peace and Prosperity?(IRIN)
- Rwanda: Central Bank Intervenes as Bad Loans Increase(New Times)
- Rwanda/Kenya: Kenyan Clubs Interested in Police Striker Usengimana(New Times)
- Burundi: Two Non - Profit Associations Oppose Law On Term Limit(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Africa Startup to Start Assisting Young Entrepreneurs in Burundi(Iwacu)
- Angola: First Woman Takes Over Cycling Federation(ANGOP)
- Burundi: Burundian Trade Union Confederation Leader Arrested(Iwacu)
- São Tomé and Príncipe: China Calls for Pragmatic Cooperation With Sao Tome and Principe(Focac)
- Rwanda: Commercial Banks Directed to Increase Lending(New Times)
- Cameroon: Imbolo Mbue - Africa's First Million-Dollar Novelist(Cameroon Tribune)
