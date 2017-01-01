Top Headlines
- Gambia: Use of Force Imminent As Ecowas Plans to Oust Jammeh(This Day)
- Gambia: Jammeh Files Injunction Against Inauguration(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: Gambia - President-Elect Barrow to Remain in Senegal Until Swearing-in(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Barrow's Inauguration Will Take Place On 19 Jan, Says Mai Fatty(The Point)
- Liberia: Jammeh, Please Go! You Cannot Fight the World(Observer)
- West Africa: Ecowas Comes to Banjul Today(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Yahya Jammeh Must Go Now!(Guardian)
- Gambia: GFF Appoints Coaches, Other Support Staff(The Point)
- Gambia: What Are We Heading For?(The Point)
- West Africa: President-Elect Barrow Joins Ecowas Leaders in Bamako Summit(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Ecowas Defence Chiefs Prepare for Military Action(Premium Times)
- Gambia: President-elect Barrow Leaves Gambia For Talks as Mediation Fails(Al Jazeera)
- West Africa: Mali's Keita Hails 'Loyal' Hollande At France-Africa Summit(RFI)
- West Africa: Gambia Tests Region's Defence of Democracy(The Conversation Africa)
- Gambia: The Gambia, Jammeh and the Proverbial Bull in a China Shop(Guardian)
- Gambia: Barrow is President From January 19 - AU(Guardian)
- West Africa: Buhari-Led Gambia Talks Deadlocked(This Day)
- West Africa: Ecowas Vows to Take All Necessary Actions in Gambia(Daily Trust)
- Gambia: Jammeh's Party Wants to Block Barrow's Inauguration(Guardian)
- Gambia: Regional Leaders Arrive to Persuade Jammeh to Quit(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: African Union to Refuse to Recognise Jammeh(Premium Times)
- Gambia: How Will Gambia's 1 December 2016 Presidential Election Conclude?(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: GPU Press Release On Closure of Radio Stations(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Barrow's Office Responds to Jammeh's Televised Message(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Abdoulie Gaye Missing for 126 Days?(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Barrow Opens Arms to Investors(Foroyaa)
- Nigeria: Army Not Planning to Attack Gambia - Military(Daily Trust)
- Gambia: AU to Cease Recognising Jammeh As President(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: Jammeh Goes to Court Again(Leadership)
- Gambia: Radio Station Goes Back On Air(Foroyaa)
- Nigeria: Lawmakers Call on Govt to Grant Asylum to Gambia's Jammeh(Premium Times)
- South Africa: International Relations On Developments in the Gambia Following Presidential Elections(SA Govt)
