- Gambia: President Vows Govt Overhaul, but Secret Police Remains(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: Ecowas Troops Discover Serious Threat at State House(The Point)
- Gambia: Gambian Migrant Drowns In Italy as Tourists Film, Laugh(News24Wire)
- Gambia: What You Need to Know About President Barrow(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Faces Test As He Returns to the Gambia(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: You Can Go Home Again- One Gambian Journalist's Story(VOA)
- Gambia: President Barrow Receives Warm Welcome on Homecoming(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: Gambia's Barrow - I Expect 'A Triumphant Welcome' in Banjul(News24Wire)
- Gambia: The Gambia - a Beacon for African Democracy?(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: 'He Will Be Different' - Gambians on New President(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: UN to Help Ensure Smooth Transition(VOA)
- Gambia: Gambians Ready to Rebuild Their Country 'From Scratch'(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Promoting Peace By Waging War - African Interventionism(IRIN)
- Gambia: The Nation Await Arrival of New President Thursday(VOA)
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots(Africa In Fact)
- Africa: The Presidential Victor in Africa in 2016 - Is It the People, Courts or Army?(Monitor)
- Africa: 28th AU Summit - Alarm Bells Beyond the Gambia(ISS)
- Gambia: Ecowas Force to Remain for 6 Months(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Gambians Return Home to Breathe 'Freedom Air'(RFI)
- Gambia: Barrow Names Woman Vice-President(Deutsche Welle)
- Southern Africa: Has Ecowas Taught Southern Africa a Lesson?(The Conversation Africa)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Names Fatoumata Tambajang As VP(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: New Leader Wants Truth Commission on Jammeh Years(VOA)
- Gambia: Ex-Ruler Yahya Jammeh 'Plundered Coffers'(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: Ebrima Jawara Abuse of Office Charge Dropped(The Point)
- Gambia: Gambian Refugees in Italy Overwhelmed By Jammeh's Departure(The Point)
- Gambia: Committee Set Up for Gambian Returnees(The Point)
- Gambia: 'No Money in the Coffers', Says President Adama Barrow(Deutsche Welle)
- West Africa: Ecowas Force to Remain in Gambia(Daily Trust)
- West Africa: Ecomog Troops Enter Banjul(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: How Tinubu's Jet Was Used to Fly Yahya Jammeh to Exile(Premium Times)
- Gambia: 'There Was No Deal Between Jammeh and Barrow'(The Point)
