Top Headlines
- Gambia: Jammeh to Step Down, Adama Barrow Takes Power(Deutsche Welle)
- Zimbabwe: Why Mugabe Stays But Jammeh Goes(News24Wire)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow - the Gambia's Next President(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: Two Presidents and an Intervention - Gambia Is Not Côte d'Ivoire, but It Can Learn From It(African Arguments)
- Gambia: Political Uncertainty Forces Tens of Thousands People to Flee the Gambia for Senegal - UN(UN News)
- Gambia: Finally, Jammeh 'Agrees to Step Down'(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Gambia's Army Chief Pledges Loyalty to President Barrow(Premium Times)
- Namibia: Govt Tells Gambia's Jammeh to Accept Defeat(Namibian)
- Africa: The Questionable Legality of Military Intervention in Gambia(The Conversation Africa)
- Nigeria: Senate Debates Troops Deployment to Gambia(Premium Times)
- West Africa: Ecowas Troops Halt Gambia Military Advancement(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Gambia Crisis Heightens As New President Inaugurated(HRW)
- Gambia: Senegalese Troops Move Into Gambia(Reuters Media Express)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Sworn in as New President(Reuters Media Express)
- Gambia: Barrow Says Jammeh Will Step Down(Vanguard)
- Gambia: Jammeh Offered Last Chance for Peaceful Exit Before Troops Advance(Reuters Media Express)
- Gambia: Military Chiefs Brief Buhari On Gambia Operations(Premium Times)
- South Africa: South Africa Recognises President Adama Barrow As Legitimate President of the Gambia(SA Govt)
- Africa: AU Congratulates New Gambian President(SAnews.gov.za)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Sworn in As Gambia's President in Senegal(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: Inaugural Address of H.E. Adama Barrow President of the Republic of the Gambia(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Must Not Forget His Big Promises(AI London)
- Gambia: Jammeh's Lawyer Flees, Asks Him to Step Down(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Mauritania's President Tries to Intervene in Gambian Political Crisis(VOA)
- Gambia: Fleeing Gambian Says Jammeh's Armoured Tanks Scaring Off Residents(Daily Trust)
- Gambia: Gambian Vice President Resigns As Jammeh Remains Defiant(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Senegal Moves Troops Near Gambia As Jammeh Remains Defiant(Premium Times)
- Gambia: More Than 3,000 Gambian Refugees in Karang - Senegal(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: 'The Coalition Doesn't Want to Assume Power Looking At Dead Bodies, Destroyed Properties and Blood Flowing Like a River,' Halifa Sallah(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Will Swearing in of President-Elect At Dakar Embassy Be Legal?(RFI)
- Gambia: President-Elect Barrow to Be Inaugurated in Senegal(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Nigeria Deploys Fighter Jets, Troops As U.S. Warns Jammeh(Guardian)
