- Africa: ECOWAS Military Force's Gambian Gamble(Independent (Kampala))
- West Africa: Gambia Must Follow Ghana's Example - Ecowas Chair(Ghana Star)
- Gambia: FAO Hands Over Fishing Gears to Communities, Fisheries Department(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Gambia's Jammeh Following Buhari, Mahama's Footsteps - Falana(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Buhari, Others Meet in Abuja Over Crisis in Gambia(Guardian)
- West Africa: Gambia - Ecowas Leaders Meet in Abuja Today(Daily Trust)
- Gambia: Gambia - Buhari, W/African Leaders Meet in Abuja to Decide Jammeh's Fate(Daily Trust)
- Gambia: GTSC Reassures of Reliable and Affordable Int'l Service(The Point)
- Liberia: Military Action Delayed(NEWS)
- Liberia: Yeaten Helping Jammeh?(Observer)
- Gambia: Brufut Marathon Postponed(The Point)
- Gambia: Purification - One Should Seek a Soft and Low Piece of Ground to Protect Himself From Impurities(The Point)
- West Africa: Ecowas Seek Every Peaceful Avenue - the Republic of Gambia(FrontPageAfrica)
- West Africa: Ecowas Holds Off On Sending Troops to Gambia(Al Jazeera)
- West Africa: Gambian Mediation to Continue, Says Sirleaf(This Day)
- Africa: Leaders Readying to Make Decision on Gambia Crisis(This Day)
- Gambia: 'There Is Fear. Everybody Is Fearful'(Deutsche Welle)
- West Africa: Gambia's Jammeh Has No Chance of Winning in War(Ghana Star)
- Gambia: Govt Denies Airport Closure(The Point)
- West Africa: Council of West African Churches Condemns Planned Ecowas Action Against Jammeh(FrontPageAfrica)
- Gambia: Jazz Appreciation - Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers(The Point)
- Gambia: The Gambia Orders Three Radio Stations to Cease Broadcasting(FrontPageAfrica)
- Gambia: Army Chief Backs Jammeh(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: 'Act of War'(NEWS)
- Gambia: Opposition - Jammeh 'Will Stand Alone'(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: Nigeria Pledges to Work for Peaceful Handover(Premium Times)
- West Africa: Council of West African Churches Condemns Ecowas Against Jammeh(FrontPageAfrica)
- Gambia: APRC National Mobiliser Files Election Petition Against IEC, Three Others(The Point)
- Gambia: Tina Faal Trial Fails to Proceed(The Point)
- Gambia: Gambia - Nigeria Promises Peaceful Transfer of Power(Daily Trust)
- Gambia: Nigeria Will Ensure Gambia President Hands Over Peacefully(Daily Trust)
- West Africa: Explore Dialogue in Gambia, Ekweremadu Warns Ecowas Heads of State(Vanguard)
