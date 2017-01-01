Top Headlines
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes(allAfrica)
- Ghana/Mali: Asamoah Gyan Heads Black Stars Into Quarterfinals(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Govt Softens 'Hard Stance' On Guantanamo Prisoners(Ghana Star)
- Ghana/Mali: Ghana Eye Place in Last Eight of Africa Cup of Nations(RFI)
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Africa: Ghana Boss Calls for New Rules Over Players Injured On Poor Pitches(RFI)
- Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Beat Mali to Advance to Afcon quarterfinals(GFA)
- Uganda/Ghana: Aucho Itches for Game of His Life(Monitor)
- Africa: Injured Rahman Depletes Ghana Technical Team(Monitor)
- Uganda/Ghana: Isinde Dropped After Ghana Defeat(Monitor)
- Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Lose Key Defender At Afcon(allAfrica)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 19 January - Senegal First to Qualify for Quarters, Ghana Horses Around(Daily Maverick)
- Ghana: Shatta Wale Reveals Why He's Not Releasing Many Songs of Late(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: US to Help Ghana Protect Public Investment and Funds(Ghana Govt.)
- Ghana: Landlord Kills 'Mentally-Ill' Tenant for 'Failing to Flush Toilet'(News24Wire)
- Ghana/Uganda: Black Stars Huff and Puff to Ugly Win Over Cranes(allAfrica)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 17 - Never Ghana Let You Down(Daily Maverick)
- Uganda/Ghana: Cranes Fall to Ghana Black Stars in First Afcon Match(Monitor)
- Ghana: Black Stars Must Be Champions Now(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Gospel Artists Are Dying Slowly - Gifty Osei(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Akufo-Addo Invites Ghanaians Abroad Home(Ghanaian Chronicle)
- Africa: Elections to Watch, Past and Present(AfricaFocus)
- Uganda/Gabon: What Does Uganda Cranes Need More of in Gabon?(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda/Ghana: Massa, Gyan - a Tale of Two Strikers(Monitor)
- Africa: Zambian Legend Bwalya Rallies Uganda Cranes to Win First Match(Monitor)
- Ghana: Stonebwoy Wishes Beatz Dakay Well After Split(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Shatta Wale to Award Female Fan Who Twerks Very Well to His Song(Ghana Star)
- Uganda/Ghana: Gyan Hails Impact of Grant Ahead of Uganda Challenge(RFI)
- Africa: What They Said - Ghana V Uganda(CAF)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 16 - DRC Top Group C, Cash Bonuses Flown in for Uganda(Daily Maverick)
- Uganda/Ghana: Uganda Prepare for Voyage Into Unknown Against Ghana(RFI)
- Ghana: Kwadaso NPP Grateful to Nana Addo(Ghanaian Chronicle)
