- Ghana: Outcome of Gyan's Injury Test Revealed(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Akufo-Addo 'Acting Unconstitutionally'(Ghana Star)
- Ghana/Congo-Kinshasa: Black Stars Sweat Over Gyan Fitness #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Ghana: Akufo-Addo Swears in Newly Appointed Ministers(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Ghana Will Be More Competitive in Global Trade - World Bank(Business Day)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: Woeful Football Pitches Lead to #AFCON2017 Controversy(allAfrica)
- Ghana: Let's Celebrate 60th Anniversary in Moderation - President Tells Committee(Ghanaian Chronicle)
- Ghana: AFC Issues U.S.$150 Million Maiden Islamic Bond(Ghanaian Chronicle)
- Ghana: Individuals, Benevolent Organizations Urged to Support Children's Homes(Ghana Govt.)
- Ghana: PPI for December 2016 Is 4.9 Per Cent -- GSS(Ghana Govt.)
- Ghana: NDC Loots Flagstaff House - TV Sets, Wall Clocks, Calendars Stolen(Ghanaian Chronicle)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Ghana: Fan Slams Yvonne Nelson for Paying Tribute to Her Father(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Model Slams Sarkodie for Using His Picture Without Permission(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Timbilla Fired Over 2015 Recruitment Scam(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Deputy Chief of Staff, Director of Operations At the Presidency Visit GPHA, Customs(Business Day)
- Africa: Uganda's Cranes Walk Into Path of 15 Blunt Teams(Monitor)
- Ghana: Goil Holds Annual National Sales Conference(Business Day)
- Ghana: Stock Market Sees Four-Week Positive Trend(Business Day)
- Ghana: It to Be Made the Pivot of GPHA's International Maritime Hospital(Business Day)
- Ghana/Egypt: Pharaohs Hope to Join Black Stars in Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Ghana: Odekro Apologises to Adwoa Safo Over Worst MP Rank(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Fiscal Consolidation to Complement Tight Monetary Policy Stance to Improve Inflation Outlook - BoG Governor(Ghana Govt.)
- Ghana: Group Lauds Govt Over Sanitation Ministry(Ghana Star)
- Liberia: Donate to Help Genevieve Get Medical Treatment in Ghana(Observer)
- Ghana: Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of Ghana Assesses Economy in 2016(Ghana Govt.)
- Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Head for Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Ghana: Monetary Policy Committee Maintains Policy Rate At 25 Per Cent(Ghana Govt.)
- Ghana: Happy I'm Part of Ghanaian History Makers - Stonebwoy(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Govt Softens 'Hard Stance' On Guantanamo Prisoners(Ghana Star)
- Ghana/Mali: Ghana Eye Place in Last Eight of Africa Cup of Nations(RFI)
