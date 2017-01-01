Top Headlines
- Africa: Five Lessons From Day One at Afcon(RFI)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 14-15 - Breathless Football and Kitasrophes(Daily Maverick)
- Gabon/Guinea Bissau: Panthers in Trouble As Underdog Newbies Force a Draw(allAfrica)
- Gabon/Guinea Bissau: Gabon Expects the Best From Aubameyang At CAN 2017(RFI)
- Gabon/Guinea Bissau: Afcon Hosts Face 'Wild Dogs' With a Lot to Prove(allAfrica)
- Africa: Giants vs Minnows - Will AFCON Get a Surprise Victor?(allAfrica)
- Africa: Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far(Independent (Kampala))
- Guinea Bissau: UN Chief Urges Resolution to Political Crisis(UN News)
- West Africa: What Ecowas Leaders Agreed On Boko Haram, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Others(Premium Times)
