Top Headlines
- Africa: Nigeria to Battle South Africa, Libya, Seychelles for 2019 Afcon Ticket(Daily Trust)
- Libya: WHO Fills Gap in HIV Treatment for Patients(UN News)
- Algeria: Bensalah Holds Discussions With Chairman of Libyan High Council of State(Algerie Presse Service)
- Congo-Brazzaville: No Meeting for Sassou N'Guesso with President-Elect Trump(allAfrica)
- North Africa: More Than 5,000 MIgrants Died at Sea in 2016(UN News)
- Uganda/Gabon: Cranes Settle for Less Friendlies Ahead of Afcon(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Libya Returnees Recount Ordeals(Daily Trust)
- Libya: US Military Ends Anti-IS Operation in Libya's Sirte(Deutsche Welle)
- Libya: 140 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya(Premium Times)
