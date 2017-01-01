Top Headlines
- Libya: Guns Won't Stop People Smuggling(African Arguments)
- Libya: Govt to Evacuate More Citizens From Libya(Premium Times)
- Libya: Don't Go to Libya, FG Warns Nigerians(This Day)
- Sudan: North Darfur Capital 'Crammed With Cars From Libya'(Radio Dabanga)
- Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Addresses Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Countries Neighboring Libya(SNA)
- Africa: Nigeria to Battle South Africa, Libya, Seychelles for 2019 Afcon Ticket(Daily Trust)
- Libya: WHO Fills Gap in HIV Treatment for Patients(UN News)
- Algeria: Bensalah Holds Discussions With Chairman of Libyan High Council of State(Algerie Presse Service)
- Congo-Brazzaville: No Meeting for Sassou N'Guesso with President-Elect Trump(allAfrica)
