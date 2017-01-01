Top Headlines
- North Africa: Trump Says Christians in Middle East Have Been 'Executed in Large Numbers'(Aswat Masriya)
- Libya: Hassabo Leads Intensive Activities On Margins of AU Summit On Libya(SNA)
- Sudan: Sudan Stresses Rejection to Any Foreign Military Intervention in Libyan Affair(SNA)
- Libya: Libyan Trafficking Camps Are Hell for Refugees, Diplomats Say(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect(This Day)
- Africa: African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation(SNA)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Congo to Host Mini AU Summit On Libyan Crisis(RFI)
- Egypt: Egypt Working to Free 7 Citizens Abducted in Libya - Foreign Ministry(Aswat Masriya)
- Libya: Hassabo Leaves for Congo to Take Part in Summit of AU High-Level Committee On Libya(SNA)
- Africa: The Continuing Threat of Terrorism in Africa(ISS)
- Libya: Guns Won't Stop People Smuggling(African Arguments)
- Libya: FM - Libya Neighboring Countries and African High Level Committee Submit Recommendations On Libyan Issue to Addis Ababa Summit(SNA)
- Libya: Govt to Evacuate More Citizens From Libya(Premium Times)
- Libya: Don't Go to Libya, FG Warns Nigerians(This Day)
- Sudan: North Darfur Capital 'Crammed With Cars From Libya'(Radio Dabanga)
- Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Addresses Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Countries Neighboring Libya(SNA)
- Africa: Nigeria to Battle South Africa, Libya, Seychelles for 2019 Afcon Ticket(Daily Trust)
- Libya: WHO Fills Gap in HIV Treatment for Patients(UN News)
- Algeria: Bensalah Holds Discussions With Chairman of Libyan High Council of State(Algerie Presse Service)
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.