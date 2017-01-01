Top Headlines
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Mali: Hard-On-the-Eye Sako Embodies Mali Physical Style(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Miya - We Came Here to Learn(Monitor)
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes Play for Pride in Final Match With Mali(allAfrica)
- Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Head for Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes Desperate to Exit Afcon With Scalp of Mali(Monitor)
- Ghana/Mali: Ghana Eye Place in Last Eight of Africa Cup of Nations(RFI)
- Ghana/Mali: Asamoah Gyan Heads Black Stars Into Quarterfinals(Ghana Star)
- Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Beat Mali to Advance to Afcon quarterfinals(GFA)
- Mali: German Defense Minister Urges Boosting Forces in Mali(Deutsche Welle)
- Mali: Death Toll From Suicide Blast At Gao Army Base Rises(Al Jazeera)
- Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Lose Key Defender At Afcon(allAfrica)
- Mali: Al-Qaida-linked Militants Claim Responsibility for Mali Suicide Bombing(VOA)
- Mali: France Weighs UN Sanctions Regime for Mali(RFI)
- Mali: Islamist Group Abuses, Banditry Surge(HRW)
- Egypt/Mali: Lacklustre, Bruising Battle as Pharaohs Tackle Eagles(allAfrica)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 17 - Never Ghana Let You Down(Daily Maverick)
- Egypt/Mali: Pharaohs Held to Goalless Draw(CAF)
- Gambia: Jammeh Is Recruiting Mercenaries - Reports(Observer)
- Africa: What They Said - Mali V Egypt(CAF)
- Zambia: 30 Women Stranded in Mali(Times of Zambia)
- Egypt/Mali: Pharaohs Eager to Claim Afcon After Seven Years(allAfrica)
- West Africa: Mali's Keita Hails 'Loyal' Hollande At France-Africa Summit(RFI)
- Gambia: President-elect Barrow Leaves Gambia For Talks as Mediation Fails(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: President Sirleaf Attends France-Africa Summit in Mali(FrontPageAfrica)
- Mali: Hollande Praises Mali Intervention, France Admits Killing Child 'Lookout'(RFI)
- Rwanda: President Kagame Attends the 27th France-Africa Summit in Bamako, Mali(Rwanda Govt)
- West Africa: President-Elect Barrow Joins Ecowas Leaders in Bamako Summit(Foroyaa)
- Zimbabwe: President in Bamako for France-Africa Summit(The Herald)
- Africa: Hollande's Legacy Overshadows Bamako France-Africa Summit(RFI)
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe, France to Hold Talks Over 'Diplomatic Tiff'(News24Wire)
- West Africa: French President Says Farewell to Africa(Deutsche Welle)
