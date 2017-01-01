Top Headlines
- Mali: The EU and UK Gave Life-Saving Support to People of Mali in 2016(WFP)
- Africa: Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far(Independent (Kampala))
- Africa: Germany's Focus On Africa for 2017(Deutsche Welle)
- Mali: European Aid Worker Kidnapped(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria/Mali: Champions League - As Real Bamako've Rich Pedigree - Eguma(Vanguard)
- Mali: Aid Worker Kidnapped(RFI)
- Mali: Germany's Army Union Slams Conditions for Soldiers in Mali(Deutsche Welle)
- Mali: Defense Minister Visits German Soldiers in Mali(Deutsche Welle)
- Mali: Treason Charges Against Former President Dropped(Deutsche Welle)
- West Africa: What Ecowas Leaders Agreed On Boko Haram, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Others(Premium Times)
- Africa: Expert Views - Can "Carrot-and-Stick" Aid Deals Stem Migration From Africa to Europe?(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Africa: The EU's 'Money-for-Migration' Deal With Mali Won't Work(Atlantic Council)
