- Algeria: Can-2017 - Mauritanian Team Arrives in Algiers for Algeria Friendly(Algerie Presse Service)
- Morocco: HM the King Holds Phone Conversation With Pres. of Islamic Republic of Mauritania(MAP)
- Africa: From a Former Sex Slave to a Climate Poet - Five Unsung Heroes of 2016(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Algeria: Ould Khelifa Holds Discussions With Mauritanian PM(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Plan to Open Frontier Post With Mauritania to Boost Trade(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Works of 18th Algeria-Mauritania High Joint Commission Open in Algiers(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: President Bouteflika Receives Mauritanian PM(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Algerian-Mauritanian High Joint Commission - 16 Cooperation Agreements, MOUs Signed(Algerie Presse Service)
- Algeria: Algerian-Mauritanian Cooperation - Very Positive Results So Far(Algerie Presse Service)
- Tanzania: Come, Zanzibar Tells Mauritian Investors(Daily News)
