- Algeria: Western Sahara - Cjeu Decision, "Word of Caution to the King of Morocco"(Algerie Presse Service)
- Western Sahara: Call to Allow International Observers Access to Western Sahara(Algerie Presse Service)
- Rwanda/Morocco: Duo Undergo Successful Knee Surgery in Morocco(New Times)
- Morocco: HM the King Holds Phone Conversation With Pres. of Islamic Republic of Mauritania(MAP)
- Morocco: EU-Morocco Agricultural Agreement Doesn't Apply to Western Sahara(Algerie Presse Service)
- Morocco: A New Year in Morocco-U.S. Relations?(Moroccan American Center)
- Morocco: HM the King Inaugurates New Marrakesh-Menara Airport Terminal(MAP)
- Rwanda/Morocco: Duo Heads to Morocco for Specialized Treatment(New Times)
- Morocco: Economy Plows Ahead On Expanding Exports and Push for Tourism(Moroccan American Center)
- Morocco: HM the King Holds Phone Conversation With Donald Trump(MAP)
- Egypt/Morocco: Dominant Egypt Edge Morocco to Claim Third(CAF)
- Nigeria/Morocco: Hosts Nigeria Clinch Semi-Final and FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Spot(CAF)
- Rwanda/Morocco: Kwizera Set to Join First Division Club in Morocco(New Times)
- Libya/Morocco: Morocco Ease Past Libya to Claim Maiden Points(CAF)
- Morocco/Senegal: Senegal Past Morocco(CAF)
- Morocco: Morocco to Provide Emergency Aid to Sub-Saharans Expelled to Niger(MAP)
- Nigeria: Moroccan Delegation Visits(Daily Trust)
- Angola: Angola and Morocco Discuss Cultural Relations Reinforcement(ANGOP)
- Zambia: Moroccan King Expected in Lusaka(Zambia Reports)
- Africa: Angola At 20th African World Heritage Fund Meeting in Morocco(ANGOP)
- Rwanda: UBA Rwanda's Parent Firm Signs Deal With Moroccan Top Bank(New Times)
- Algeria: International Conference of Solidarity With Sahrawi Workers - UN Urged to End Moroccan Occupation(Algerie Presse Service)
- Morocco: Marrakesh International Film Festival Opens(MAP)
- Nigeria: Nigeria, Morocco to Build Gas Pipeline Link(Leadership)
- Nigeria: Moroccan Monarch On Official Visit(This Day)
- Nigeria: HM the King Receives Official Ceremonial Welcome in Abuja(MAP)
- Morocco: HM the King Arrives in Abuja for Official Visit to Nigeria(MAP)
- Nigeria: HM the King, Nigerian Pres. Perform Friday Prayer in Abuja's National Mosque(MAP)
- Africa: Call to Continue Supporting Sahrawi Cause, Strengthen Ties Between Algeria, African Countries(Algerie Presse Service)
- Morocco: Telling Women to Hide Domestic Violence Behind Make-Up?(HRW)
- Sudan: Minister of Information Says the Government Is Keen to Cooperate With Morocco in All Fields(SNA)
