Top Headlines
- Africa: Grim Outlook for Africans Seeking Refuge As Trump Looks to Ban Somalis, Sudanese(The Conversation Africa)
- South Sudan: UN Mission Chief Meets President Kiir, Pledges Commitment to Regional Force(UN News)
- East Africa: It's in Uganda's Interest to Keep Supporting South Sudan Peace Efforts(Monitor)
- South Sudan: Rebels in Kenya in Fear of Deportation(East African)
- South Sudan: Govt Blames Donors for Slow Peace Progress(East African)
- Kenya: Activist Facing Forced Return to South Sudan(HRW)
- East Africa: 1,000 South Sudan Herders Enter Uganda(Monitor)
- East Africa: Is Uganda Doing Less About South Sudan Security Threat?(Monitor)
- Sudan: Sanctions Lifted, but Is Sudan Out of the Woods?(East African)
- South Sudan: Why the World Needs to Act Urgently(The Conversation Africa)
- Liberia: Increasing Exchange Rate Dumps Economy, Austerity Measures 'Failing'(FrontPageAfrica)
- South Sudan: Opposition Figures Defect to Kiir Administration(VOA)
- Ethiopia: Dr. Workneh Confers With UN Special Envoy to Sudan, South Sudan(Ethiopian Herald)
- South Sudan: African Union Tasked With Averting Genocide in South Sudan(East African)
- South Sudan: Belgium Donates U.S.$3 Million to South Sudanese Refugees(EA Business)
- South Sudan: China-Built School Inaugurated(Focac)
- South Sudan: UN Mission Confirms Talks On Regional Protection Force(UN News)
- South Sudan: Numbers Die in Violence Near Refugee Camp(Radio Dabanga)
- South Sudan: Statement by President Obama on Revocation of Certain Sudan-Reated Sanctions(White House)
- South Sudan: Govt Rejects 4,000 Additional UN Peacekeepers(Al Jazeera)
- East Africa: New Bid to Open South Sudan Peace Talks(East African)
- East Africa: Region's Dilemma Over South Sudan(Citizen)
- East Africa: Sudan University Honours South Sudan Army Chief for Role in Peacekeeping(Monitor)
- Western Sahara: 'Unfathomable That Western Sahara Still Remains Colonized' - Zuma(Algerie Presse Service)
- East Africa: Tanzanian Pilot Freed By South Sudanese Rebels(Citizen)
- East Africa: South Sudan Economy Gets U.S.$ 105 Billion Budget Support(Monitor)
- South Sudan: Bishop Cautions Leaders Against Coup Attempt(East African)
- South Sudan: Refugee Mothers Get U.S.$4 Million Grant(East African)
- South Sudan: Hope for South Sudan as Fund Offers President Kiir U.S.$105 Billion Budget Support(East African)
- Africa: Dlamini-Zuma Lambasts Cruel African Leaders(CAJ News)
- Sudan: Salva Kiir to Visit Sudan in Coming Days(SNA)
- Tanzania: Dar Probing Report Tanzanian Pilot Held By South Sudan Rebels(East African)
