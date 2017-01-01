Top Headlines
- South Sudan: Statement By Ambassador Wu Haitao At the Security Council After Voting On the Draft Resolution On South Sudan(Focac)
- East Africa: U.S Mission Gives Uganda U.S. $40 Million for Refugees(Independent (Kampala))
- South Sudan: Kiir Strikes Reconciliatary Tone(East African)
- South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail At UN Security Council(AI London)
- South Sudan: Atrocities Continue Despite President's Call for Dialogue(VOA)
- South Sudan: UN to Vote on Arms Embargo(VOA)
- Uganda: Ugandan Traders to Be Paid After Museveni's Juba Visit(Independent (Kampala))
- East Africa: Britain Contributes U.S.$3.7 Million for Supporting South Sudanese Refugees in Sudan(Focac)
- South Sudan: Three Years Into Conflict, Humanitarian Needs Continue to Rise - UN(UN News)
- South Sudan: Give Peace, Elections a Chance, Museveni Tells South Sudan(East African)
- South Sudan: South Sudan At a Crossroads(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Sudan: Juba and Khartoum Agree to Extend Oil Agreement(East African)
- South Sudan: Lawmakers Urge UK Govt to Help End 'Horrendous Crisis'(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- South Sudan: Wau Displaced Tell of Death and Horrifying Escapes(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: In Memoriam - African Journalists Killed in the Line of Duty(allAfrica)
- South Sudan: Rebel Leader 'Not Under House Arrest' in South Africa(East African)
- South Sudan: Act Now to Halt South Sudan's 'Trajectory Towards Mass Atrocities,' Ban Urges Security Council(UN News)
- Sudan: Juba Delegation Briefed On Oil Services Centers in Sudan(SNA)
- Sudan: Minister of Oil and Gas Calls On Juba to Move the Stalemate of Other Conventions(SNA)
- South Sudan: Child Soldiers Recruitment On the Rise(CAJ News)
- South Sudan: UN Peacekeepers Implicated in South Sudan Atrocities(East African)
- Kenya: Efforts to Get Kenyans Out of Juba Prison Fail(East African)
- South Sudan: I Hope Trump Will Take Fresh Look on Nation's Conflict - Machar's Wife Says(Nation)
- Africa: Uganda's Museveni Hails Egyptian Army in South Sudan(Independent (Kampala))
- South Sudan: Juba May Renegotiate Peace Agreement(East African)
- South Sudan: UN Boosts South Sudan Mandate With 'Upgrade'(Deutsche Welle)
- South Sudan: Possibility of Genocide Is 'All Too Real' - UN Chief(UN News)
- South Sudan: UN Force Ramps Up Security at Civilian Protection Sites(VOA)
- South Africa: South Sudan Rebel Leader Machar 'Moving Freely Without Restriction in SA'(News24Wire)
- South Sudan: President Kiir Apologizes for Past Mistakes(VOA)
- East Africa: Uganda Seeks World Support to Handle Region's Refugees(Independent (Kampala))
- South Sudan: Rebel Leader's Wife - The Country Needs New Political Process(VOA)
