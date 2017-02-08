Top Headlines
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Kenya: Fresh Bid to End Doctors' Strike Collapses(Nation)
- Kenya: Nation's Emergency Medical Services Needs Major Work(The Conversation Africa)
- Uganda: At Least 70 Houses Torched in Clan Revenge Attacks(Monitor)
- Somalia: Rape Law Gets First Test(VOA)
- Kenya: Labour Court Spares Doctors' Union Chiefs Jail(Nation)
- Sudan: Calls for Schools to Close As 'Cholera' Fears Grip Eastern Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Kenya: AfDB Approves U.S.$90-Million Financial Package to Boost Commercial Bank of Africa's Funding of SMEs in Kenya and Grow Trade Finance in Africa(African Development Bank)
- Uganda: Police Chief Says Besigye is One of His Challenge in 12 Years(Monitor)
- Somalia: Presidential Election Slated for February 8, 2017(Shabelle)
- East Africa: Coffee, Tea Farmers Face Tough Year as Yields Decline(East African)
- Tanzania: Govt Seeks U.S.$785 Million Soft Loan From World Bank(Daily News)
- Kenya: Land Politics Come Before Courts Again(African Arguments)
- Somalia: AU Should Release Investigation Into 14 Civilian Deaths(HRW)
- Tanzania: Govt Fights to Close Health Inequality Gap(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Tanesco Restores Power After Blackout Hits Most Regions(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Simon Group Pays for Lion's Share in Uda(Citizen)
- Uganda: Besigye - 'I Will Not Return to This Nakawa Court'(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: Uganda Welcomes More Refugees Daily Than Some in Europe Annually, Charity Says(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Africa: The Presidential Victor in Africa in 2016 - Is It the People, Courts or Army?(Monitor)
- Uganda: Understanding the Idea of Affordable Housing(Monitor)
- Uganda: Uganda Yearns for Another Liberation(Monitor)
- Tanzania: Magufuli Urged Bus Rapid Transit Firm to Make Profit During Launch(Daily News)
- Africa: Kenyan Okwiri Oduor - Not Your Traditional African Writer(Deutsche Welle)
- Tanzania: Parcem Warns Against Touching Arusha Peace Agreement Clauses(Iwacu)
- Burundi: 'Burundi Falls Into Humanitarian Assistance Phase', Says Corruption Watchdog(Iwacu)
- Somalia: Prominent Somali Elder Injured in Bosaso Attack(Shabelle)
- Somalia: Al-Shabab Attack At Mogadishu Hotel 'Kills 28'(Al Jazeera)
- Rwanda: RSE Turns to Social Media to Attract Local Investors(New Times)
- Tanzania: Kubenea Set Free Over 'Defective' Charges(Daily News)
- Tanzania: 15,000 Farmers to Benefit From Rockwood-WVT Initiative(Daily News)
- Kenya: Boost to Beef Trade as Vaccine Unveiled(Nation)
