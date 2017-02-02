Top Headlines
- Kenya: Nurses Go On Strike Again After Working for Barely Two Months(Nation)
- East Africa: Somali Refugees Stranded in Kenya After Trump Ban(RFI)
- East Africa: Western Indian Ocean's Blue Economy Can Thrive. Here's How(The Conversation Africa)
- Kenya: Auditor-General Faces Removal Over Graft Claims(Nation)
- Sudan: Trump's Travel Ban Harms Innocent Citizens(SudaNow)
- Tanzania: Magufuli Spits Fire At Judiciary(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Drama As Woman Displays Message That Attracts Magufuli(Citizen)
- South Sudan: AfDB Director General, East African Region, Hands Over Keys to Bank-Funded Customs Office Building in Juba, South Sudan(African Development Bank)
- East Africa: Second Europe Trade Deal Deadline Elapses As Region Still Undecided(New Times)
- Africa: Morocco Funds Relocation of South Sudan Capital(Monitor)
- East Africa: Militants Raid Kenyan Police Camp in Mandera(East African)
- Kenya: Kibaki and Moi Among Names Used to Register Other People to Vote(Nation)
- Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Row Case With Somalia(Nation)
- Kenya: Why Citizens Should Register and Vote(Nation)
- Kenya: Lobby Calls for Internet Freedom, Urges Responsible Use of Social Media(Nation)
- Kenya: Lecturers Deal in the Offing(Capital FM)
- Rwanda: The African Water Facility Supports Rwanda to Maximize Its Water and Sanitation Investments(African Development Bank)
- Uganda: Speaker's Helicopter Not on Country's List of Priorities(Monitor)
- Sudan: Cholera Deaths in Sudan's Red Sea(Radio Dabanga)
- Africa: Morocco Backs South Sudan Capital Relocation Plan(East African)
- Egypt: President Kiir Dismisses Claims of Juba-Egypt Conspiracy(East African)
- Sudan: Sudan 'To Demolish At Least 25 Christian Churches' in Khartoum(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Treasury Moves to Stop Plunder Ahead of Polls(East African)
- Africa: UNAIDS Wants Museveni to Champion Aids Fight World-Wide(Independent (Kampala))
- Tanzania: Yanga Out to Extend League Lead(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Match Set to Honour Fallen Goalkeeper Burhan(Daily News)
- East Africa: FAO, EAC Sign Pact to Boost Agriculture(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Courageous Tanga Widow Wins President's Empathy(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Air Tanzania 's New E-Ticketing Next Week(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Govt to Verify Teachers Pursuing Studies(Daily News)
- Africa: Trump, Obama Inspire Top School Exams Performers in Tanzania(Daily News)
