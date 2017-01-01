Top Headlines
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect(This Day)
- Kenya: Former President in Hospital(East African)
- Africa: What Will African Union Reforms Seek to Address?(New Times)
- Kenya: Dear First Lady, It Is Time to Stop Running and Start Talking About Health Crisis(Nation)
- Kenya: America Can Now Join African Union, Thanks to Trump(Nation)
- Kenya: Court Reverses Matiang'i's Decision to Fire VC(Nation)
- East Africa: Kenyan Soldiers Fight Back After Raid By Shabaab(Nation)
- Comoros: AfDB Supports Road Infrastructure Upgrade for Economic Diversification in the Comoros(African Development Bank)
- Kenya: Couple Asks for President's Help to Get ID Card(Nation)
- Uganda: When Buses, Matatus and Boda Bodas Became Our Public Transport System(Monitor)
- Africa: African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation(SNA)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Uganda Rebel Returns Add to Growing Headache for Kabila and Congo(IRIN)
- Kenya: Al-Shabab Attacks Kenya Military Base, Dozens Killed(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Nigeria Opposes Mass ICC Withdrawal(East African)
- Kenya: Counties Begin Firing Striking Doctors(Nation)
- Somalia: Al-Shabab Claims to Have Killed Dozens of Kenyan Troops(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: AfDB President and Bank Delegation to Strengthen Alliances At the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia(African Development Bank)
- Africa: Grim Outlook for Africans Seeking Refuge As Trump Looks to Ban Somalis, Sudanese(The Conversation Africa)
- Ethiopia: Inside 'Retraining' Programme for Thousands of Detained Protesters(African Arguments)
- South Sudan: UN Mission Chief Meets President Kiir, Pledges Commitment to Regional Force(UN News)
- Tanzania: Railway Project Still Up for Grabs(Citizen)
- Uganda: 'You Belong to Joseph Kony'(African Arguments)
- Uganda: Museveni Appoints 37 New Ambassadors(Monitor)
- Tanzania: Key Meeting Scheduled For Malawi, Tanzania to Settle Differences(Daily News)
- Kenya: Bill Seeking to Pull Kenya Out of Hague Court Expires(Nation)
- Eritrea: AfDB Supports Drought Resilience and Sustainable Livelihood Program in Eritrea(African Development Bank)
- Sudan: Ghandour Meets His Egyptian Counterpart(SNA)
- Kenya: FKF, KPL Agree on 18-Team League(Nation)
- Rwanda: Police Intensify Anti-Drugs Operations in Border Districts(New Times)
- Kenya: Red Cross Appeals for Sh1 Billion to Tackle Drought Effects(Nation)
- Libya: Hassabo Leaves for Congo to Take Part in Summit of AU High-Level Committee On Libya(SNA)
- Sudan: '100 Rape Complaints in 2016, Two Soldiers to Hang' - Darfur Prosecutor(Radio Dabanga)
