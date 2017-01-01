Top Headlines
- Sudan: Easing Sanctions - Lifeline for Bashir or Catalyst for Change?(African Arguments)
- Somalia: Citizens Outraged By Trending Video Showing Girl Raped By 6 Men(Dalsan Radio)
- East Africa: Trump's Team Queries Fight Against LRA, Al-Shabaab(Monitor)
- Ethiopia: U.S.$940 Million Expected From Coffee Exports(Ethiopian Herald)
- East Africa: Armed Forces Showcase Cultural Diversity(New Times)
- Rwanda: Rwanda's Last King Laid to Rest(New Times)
- Tanzania: Opposition Vows to Table Vote of No Confidence Against Magufuli(Citizen)
- Uganda: Where Is Uganda's Oil Money?(Monitor)
- Ghana/Uganda: Black Stars Hone Goalmouth Skills for Clash With Cranes(allAfrica)
- Kenya: The Vanishing Glaciers of Mount Kenya(East African)
- Tanzania: Ban Ivory Trade, Says Ex-President(Daily News)
- Africa: Obama's Farewell Speech Is Remarkably Relevant for Africa(Nation)
- Burundi: Does Pierre Nkurunziza Intend to Run for Another Term?(Iwacu)
- East Africa: Tullow Oil Exiting Uganda's Oil Sector?(Independent (Kampala))
- Sudan: Opposition Leaders Barred From Flying to Paris(Radio Dabanga)
- Kenya: U.S. Warns Its Citizens Against Travel to Somali Border(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Senators Blame President, Governors for Deaths Due to Doctors Strike(Nation)
- Tanzania: Coach Confident Stars Will Qualify for the 2019 Afcon(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Chinese Firm to Invest U.S. $1 Billion in Cassava(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Simbu Wins Mumbai Marathon(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Grand Plan to Merge Pension Funds Soon(Daily News)
- Africa: Why China's Ivory Trade Ban Shouldn't Wait Till Year-End(Citizen)
- Somalia: MPs Demand Protection As They Gather in Mogadishu Ahead of Elections(Dalsan Radio)
- Uganda: Shs18 Trillion Unused Irks Suruma(Independent (Kampala))
- Africa: Rethinking Uganda Airlines(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: Shs6 Billion Oil Cash Bonanza Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Ugandans(Monitor)
- Tanzania: A Million Dollar Question - Is There Famine in Tanzania?(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Zanzibar Stalemate Now in UK House(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Whither Education System in Tanzania or Anywhere Else?(Daily News)
- Uganda: Scandal Over Museveni's Shs 6 Billion 'Handshake'(Independent (Kampala))
- South Sudan: China-Built School Inaugurated(Focac)
- Sudan: U.S Decision to Lift Sanctions to Improve Country's Economy(Focac)
