Top Headlines
- Africa: UN Chief Says Africa Remains 'A Continent of Hope'(Daily Trust)
- South Sudan: Thousands Killed in Cattle Raids Since 2011(Al Jazeera)
- Somalia: Contender Pulls Out of Presidential Race(East African)
- Somalia: Election Venue Changed Over Possible Corruption(Shabelle)
- Tanzania: Popular Artistes Under Probe for Alleged Drug Trade(East African)
- South Sudan: Juba and UN Renew Relations(East African)
- Sudan: Darfur Protest Spreads After Teachers Raped(Radio Dabanga)
- South Sudan: AfDB Director General, East African Region, Hands Over Keys to Bank-Funded Customs Office Building in Juba, South Sudan(African Development Bank)
- Kenya: 2.7 Million Face Starvation(Nation)
- Africa: Could Trump's Deportation Policy Be a Blessing to Continent?(Capital FM)
- Kenya: It's Discontent, Not Religion, That Draws People to Al-Shabaab(The Conversation Africa)
- Kenya: Revive Stalled Projects in North Rift, Say Experts(Nation)
- Kenya: Dropout Rate Likely to Increase As Hunger Continues(Nation)
- Kenya: Turkana County Seeks Support to Feed the Hungry(Nation)
- Kenya: Kenyatta Urged to Withdraw Army From Somalia(Shabelle)
- East Africa: For Rangers on the Front Lines of Anti-Poaching Wars, Daily Trauma(East African)
- Kenya: Pull Out Army From Somalia, Opposition Tells Kenyatta(Nation)
- Africa: Morocco Flexes Economic Muscle to Return to AU(Africa Renewal)
- Tanzania: China Vows to Sustain Friendship(Daily News)
- Kenya: First Lady Cancels Beyond Zero Marathon(East African)
- Tanzania: Govt Launches Manual for Low Volume Roads(Daily News)
- East Africa: Somali Refugees Stranded in Kenya After Trump Ban(RFI)
- East Africa: Western Indian Ocean's Blue Economy Can Thrive. Here's How(The Conversation Africa)
- Kenya: Auditor-General Faces Removal Over Graft Claims(Nation)
- Sudan: Trump's Travel Ban Harms Innocent Citizens(SudaNow)
- Tanzania: Magufuli Spits Fire At Judiciary(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Drama As Woman Displays Message That Attracts Magufuli(Citizen)
- Kenya: Nurses Go On Strike Again After Working for Barely Two Months(Nation)
- Sudan: Cholera Deaths in Sudan's Red Sea(Radio Dabanga)
- Africa: Morocco Backs South Sudan Capital Relocation Plan(East African)
- Egypt: President Kiir Dismisses Claims of Juba-Egypt Conspiracy(East African)
- Sudan: Sudan 'To Demolish At Least 25 Christian Churches' in Khartoum(News24Wire)
Notices and Announcements
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.