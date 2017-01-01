Top Headlines
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- East Africa: Saving Elephants From Trains(East African)
- Somalia: Burundi In Dispute Over African Union Peacekeepers(East African)
- North Africa: The Year the World Stopped Caring About Refugees(Al Jazeera)
- Uganda: Blind Former LRA Child Soldier, Breaks Stereotypes(Al Jazeera)
- Burundi: Burundi Edges Closer to the Abyss in 2016(The Conversation Africa)
- Tanzania: Employers Appeal for Reinstatement in Loans Board(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Locals Urged to Abide By Foreign Laws While Abroad(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Court Urges Speedy Hearing of Jamii Media Case(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Girls On Govt Agenda to Scale Up Higher Learning(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Drone Solution for Safe Medical Supplies Deliveries(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Over 6,000 Names to be Delected From Voters' Register(Daily News)
- Sudan: More Die of Diarrhoea in Eastern Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Ethiopia: No More Importation!(Ethiopian Herald)
- Kenya: Attack Against Police in Kenya Highlights Rising Threat of Female Extremism(VOA)
- Kenya: Militant Attacks - Kenya Extends Curfew in Border Region(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Azam FC Pick Cheche As Caretaker Coach(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Simba Hit 270min Clean Sheet(Daily News)
- Uganda: Kasaija Warns UNRA On U.S.$151 Million Busega-Mpigi Expressway(Independent (Kampala))
- Rwanda: Another Kenyan Bank Set to Enter Local Financial Market(New Times)
- Rwanda: Govt Closes in on Genocide Fugitives in Congo Brazzaville(New Times)
- Kenya: Violence Inspires Kenyans to Tackle Huge Housing Shortage(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Uganda: King Mumbere Bail Application to Be Heard January 9(Monitor)
- Uganda: Govt to Investigate Army Over Ghost Pilot Scam(Monitor)
- Uganda: Country's Security Agencies Infiltrated by Mafia - Police General(Monitor)
- Uganda: Court Orders Govt to Produce Missing Kasese Conflict Suspects(Monitor)
- Uganda: Evidence Links All Kasese Suspects to the Conflict - Police Chief(Monitor)
- Africa: What We Can Learn From Turkey to Grow National Carrier(Monitor)
- Uganda: King Mumbere Must Face Law - Museveni(Monitor)
- Uganda: Govt to Build U.S.$1.28 Billion Irrigation Scheme in Pallisa(Monitor)
- Uganda: Makerere Students Reject Tuition Fee Deadline(Monitor)
- Uganda: What is the Truth About Kampala - Entebbe Expressway?(Monitor)
