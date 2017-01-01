Top Headlines
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Reach End of Afcon Road(Independent (Kampala))
- Congo-Kinshasa: Fear of Rebels' Return Fuels Tensions(East African)
- Sudan: Sanctions Lifted, but Is Sudan Out of the Woods?(East African)
- Somalia: Herders Hard Hit As Drought Strikes(East African)
- East Africa: Burundi Troops to Remain in Somalia, Payments Resume(East African)
- East Africa: How the Media Exposed East Africa's Worst Famine(East African)
- East Africa: What the World Economic Forum Holds for EAC's Future(Exchange)
- Africa: AfDB Approves U.S. $1-Million Humanitarian Emergency Grant to Tanzania to Mitigate Effects of Earthquake in Kagera Region(African Development Bank)
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Somalia: Somaliland A-G General Pursues Acquitted Journalists(CPJ)
- Burundi: Three Lessons About the Crisis From Those Who Fled It(African Arguments)
- Somalia: Militants Deploy Nine-Year-Olds as Soldiers - UN(Al Jazeera)
- Burundi: European Parliament Accuses Burundi Government of Human Rights Violations(Iwacu)
- Africa: Where Lies Obama's Africa Legacy?(Addis Standard)
- Africa: Obama Special - Could Trump Be a Blessing in Disguise for Africa?(Citizen)
- Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Bans Maize Export(Nation)
- Kenya: List of Lawyers Struck Off Roll of Advocates Released(Nation)
- Kenya: New Polls Agency Boss Assumes Office(Capital FM)
- Africa: Kenya Can Lead the Way to Universal Health Care in Africa(IPS)
- Tanzania: Tanzania to Build More Natural Gas Stations in Dar(East African)
- Tanzania: Coral Reefs Off the Coast Are Being Destroyed, Most Beyond Repair(The Conversation Africa)
- Tanzania: Opposition Accuses Magufuli of Breaking Country's Constitution(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Regional Leaders Urged to Protect Water Catchment Areas(Daily News)
- Malawi: Tanzania Seek Release of 'Spies'(Nyasa Times)
- Uganda: Museveni Settles Archbishop Nkoyooyo's U.S.$23 000 Medicals Bills(Monitor)
- East Africa: Ethiopian Airlines to Add Seven New Routes(Monitor)
- Egypt/Uganda: Cottonwool for the Old Man of Afcon(allAfrica)
- Kenya: With President Trump, Kenya May Have to Change Its Ways(Nation)
- Tanzania: Semtech Using Tech to Protect Endangered Black Rhinos in Tanzania(CIO)
- East Africa: Soundtrap, Allihoopa Partner to Ease Online Music-Making Worldwide(CIO)
- Somalia: President Appeals for Assistance as Drought Worsens(VOA)
- Africa: Democratise, Institutionalise! Here's the Message Obama Leaves for Africa As He Hands Over Power(Citizen)
Notices and Announcements
