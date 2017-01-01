Top Headlines
- South Africa: Study Confirms Existence of 'Lost Continent'(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Baby Girl Dies After Genital Cutting(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Tanzania: Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage(Citizen)
- Somalia: 24 Candidates Seek Presidency(East African)
- Tanzania: Only 27% Candidates Qualify for High School - Exams Board(Citizen)
- Somalia: Why Somalia Presidential Election Is a Litmus Test for Neighbouring Ethiopia(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: Presidential Candidates Boycott Debate Suspicious of Internet Disconnection(Dalsan Radio)
- Kenya: Doctors' Collective Bargaining Agreement Illegal - Senate(Nation)
- Uganda: Why Restoring Uganda's Forest Cover is a Challenging Task(Monitor)
- Uganda: 2016 Elections Leave Trail of Terror(Monitor)
- Tanzania: Best Student Attributes His Success to God(Daily News)
- Tanzania/South Africa: Azam Test African Champs Sundowns(Daily News)
- South Africa: 'Lost Continent' Found Under Mauritius(Wits University)
- Tanzania: 35,000 Tonnes for Distribution to Hunger Stricken Citizens(Daily News)
- Tanzania: The Plight of a School With Only 2 Teachers for 510 Pupils(Citizen)
- Tanzania: I Will Be Back in the Dugout, Says Mkwasa(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Kiswahili Gets High Passes(Citizen)
- Rwanda: Rwandans Mark Heroes' Day(New Times)
- Uganda: Presidential Handshake - There's Need for Output-Based Payment Reform(Monitor)
- Uganda: dfcu Closes 23 Crane Bank Branches(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cranes Star Miya Makes Royal Mouscron Switch(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cranes' Coach Micho Delighted by Miya Switch(Monitor)
- Uganda: To Give or Not Give a 'Golden Handshake' - Here's How to Do it(Monitor)
- East Africa: Is the Collapse of the Economic Partnership Agreement Looming?(Monitor)
- Uganda: Bissouma Equaliser Cost Cranes Players Shs10.8 Million(Monitor)
- Africa: Kenya Airways Passengers Hit 1.12 Million Despite Reduced Fleet(Monitor)
- Uganda: Kanyamunyu Brothers Committed to High Court for Trial(Monitor)
- Uganda: EU Tightens Border Controls on Uganda's Vegetable Exports(Monitor)
- Uganda: Former LRA Commander Kwoyelo's Pretrial to Start(Independent (Kampala))
- Kenya: MPs Set to Vote on Privatisation (Amendment) Bill(Nation)
- Tanzania: New UN Chief Guterres Meets Magufuli, Pledges More Cooperation(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Top Candidates Speak On How They Made It(Citizen)
