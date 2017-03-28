28 March 2017

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Farewell, Great Champion of Non-Racial Justice #AhmedKathrada

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nelson Mandela Foundation
Ahmed Kathrada, right, with Nelson Mandela.
press release

Archbishop Desmond Tutu's statement on the death of Ahmed Kathrada - leader, former political prisoner and ally of Nelson Mandela, and a hero during the struggle against apartheid:

When the gates of apartheid's political prisons swung open in 1989/1990 the quality of the human beings who emerged was an extraordinary blessing for all South Africans.

These were people of the highest integrity and moral fibre who, through their humility and humanity, inspired our collective self-worth – and the world's confidence in us.

Ahmed Kathrada was one of those leaders. A man of remarkable gentleness, modesty – and steadfastness – he once wrote to the President to argue that he did not deem himself important enough to be awarded a high honour.

A leader who embraced the simple life, who eschewed consumptiveness, who supported righteous causes at home and abroad, whose loyalty to the ANC extended, also, to criticising it.

The struggle denied Ahmed Kathrada the opportunity to have children of his own; he was first imprisoned at the age of 17. But many South Africans looked up to him as a favourite grandparent.

Leah and I extend our deepest condolences to all who loved and were loved by Ahmed Kathrada. God bless you all.

May Ahmed rest in peace and rise in glory. May he rejoice in many heavenly cups of hot chocolate with his old friends and comrades, Mandela, Sisulu, Mbeki, Motsoaledi and Mahlaba among them.

Long may the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation fertilise and grow this great soul's legacy of non-racial justice.

More on This

Mandela's Comrade Ahmed Kathrada Has Died

"Kathy" was one of the most well-known, well-liked and most respected leaders of the South African revolution Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.