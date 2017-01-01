AllAfrica's South African News Partners
- Scientists Finally Find 'Extinct' Zimbabwe Frog
- Why Mugabe Stays But Jammeh Goes
- Six Killed in Suspected KZN 'Hit'
- Zuma Wants to Replace Finance Minister, Claim Opposition
- Cape Town Women in Anti-Trump 'Sister March'
- Ex Public Protector to Write Autobiography
- 'Mugabe to Die This Year' Pastor Denied Bail
- Strike Thulsie Twins' Case Off the Roll - Defence
- Vredehoek Fires Linked to the Homeless - City of Cape Town
- Ngidi Tipped for Proteas Test Honours
- Pens Down, Curls Out
- Albie Sachs Praises Young Writers for Local Governance Series
- 'Sabc a Microcosm of Our Problems As a Nation'
- 'You Strike a Woman, You Strike a Rock!'
- A Shallow Local Democracy
- Battling It Out With Words
- The Keeper of the Kumm Comes to Cape Town
- The Sun Shone Briefly but Brightly
- Life in Ward 10, Bekkersdal
- Hlaudi, Jimi and Freedom At the SABC
- Women March Against Trump in Cape Town
- Vigil for Shiraaz Mohamed Urges His Safe Return
- Rubbish Uncollected in Port Elizabeth Township
- 'We Are Part of Sea Point. We Want to Live Here.'
- Masiphumelele Parents Waiting for School Places for Their Children
- Sceptical of De Lille's Promise to Reverse Apartheid Design
- From Receptionist to Beekeeper and Her Own Boss
- Weeks From Grant Payment Deadline, Sassa Still Has No Plan
- Jews Urged Not to Meet Tafelberg Activists
- 'How I Was Kidnapped and Forced to Marry'
- The Sound System and the Fury - IPID Targets Police Commissioner's House
- The Afcon Day That Was - 19 January - Senegal First to Qualify for Quarters, Ghana Horses Around
- Commission for Gender Equality to SA Universities - Employ Women or Face Sanctions
- A Human Economy Is Possible
- To the Dogs - What Pet Food Reveals About the Dawn of the Trumpocene
- Hearing the Demands of Kenyan Medical Practitioners
- Reporter's Davos Notebook - a Tête-À-Tête With Pravin, Cyril and Maria
- Dear AB De Villiers, It's Not Us, It's You
- 2017 and Beyond - the Years of Hardship Are Coming
- Daily Maverick Interview - the Makers of 'Coloured Mentality'
- Will New Constitution Protect Women's Rights?
- U.S. Elections 2016: View from the Continent
- Nation's Commitment to Governance Reform: An Inconvenient Truth
- A Tale of Two Summits
- New Life for African Governance Peer Reviews?
- New Phase of Global Economic Governance Africa Project
- Corruption: A Barrier to Africa Rising
- How Can Nation's Global Engagement be Optimised by Magufuli?
- Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea: Establishing Law, Generating Order
- Dismantling Zimbabwe's 'Deep State'
