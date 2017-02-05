AllAfrica's South African News Partners
- Blitzboks Thrash England to Claim Sydney Sevens
- Shooting Spree Suspect Killed in Mob Justice Incident
- Zuma's Daughter Takes Swipe At Ruling Party Media Manager
- Gunmen in Bakkie Leave 1 Dead, Another Injured
- Has Dlamini-Zuma Launched Presidential Campaign?
- Sydney Sevens Win Perfect Ending - Senatla
- Protest Pastor 'Held in Maximum Security Prison' - Lawyer
- Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam
- 150 Cattle for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash
- Coward or Patriot? Some Wary of Mawarire for 'Running Away'
- Pens Down, Curls Out
- Albie Sachs Praises Young Writers for Local Governance Series
- 'Sabc a Microcosm of Our Problems As a Nation'
- 'You Strike a Woman, You Strike a Rock!'
- A Shallow Local Democracy
- Battling It Out With Words
- The Keeper of the Kumm Comes to Cape Town
- The Sun Shone Briefly but Brightly
- Life in Ward 10, Bekkersdal
- Hlaudi, Jimi and Freedom At the SABC
- The Long Queue for Social Grants
- R15k Raised for '48 to 84' Campaign for Masiphumelele School
- 90 Percent Matric Pass Rate for School Where Students Sit On Buckets
- Building Rules and Regulations Work Against Cape Town's Poor
- East London Ironman Athletes Call for More Support
- City Promises Social Housing in Woodstock
- Eastern Cape Villagers Drink Muddy Water As Stream Dries Up
- Distinguishing Bias From Bullshit
- Fears of Xenophobic Violence in Pretoria
- Khayelitsha Race Honours Runner Killed in Accident
- Another South African Horror Story - When the State Fails Its People
- Black DA Voters? They're the Ones the ANC Left for Dead
- Daily Maverick Interview - Mauritia, the Continental Lost and Found
- Pastor Evan Mawarire's Difficult Second Act
- Govt Must 'Stop Creating Bogeymen and Start Addressing Real Issues'
- Phahlane Defends Himself in Parliament - It's the Media, Stupid
- SONA 2017 - Security Über Alles
- Yonela Diko's Assessment of 'Black People Who Vote DA' Is Fact-Free
- 94 Deaths Later - Life Esidimeni Report Brings Light, but Only Justice Awaits
- Transforming South Africa Into an Open-Air Prison
- A New Champion for Conflict Prevention: But Mindshifts Won't Come Easy
- Will New Constitution Protect Women's Rights?
- U.S. Elections 2016: View from the Continent
- Nation's Commitment to Governance Reform: An Inconvenient Truth
- A Tale of Two Summits
- New Life for African Governance Peer Reviews?
- New Phase of Global Economic Governance Africa Project
- Corruption: A Barrier to Africa Rising
- How Can Nation's Global Engagement be Optimised by Magufuli?
- Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea: Establishing Law, Generating Order
Top Headlines
- Africa: UN Chief Says Africa Remains 'A Continent of Hope'(Daily Trust)
- South Africa: Blitzboks Thrash England to Claim Sydney Sevens(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Shooting Spree Suspect Killed in Mob Justice Incident(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Zuma's Daughter Takes Swipe At Ruling Party Media Manager(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Should Politicians Account for the Deaths of 94 Psychiatric Patients(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: Gunmen in Bakkie Leave 1 Dead, Another Injured(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Has Dlamini-Zuma Launched Presidential Campaign?(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Sydney Sevens Win Perfect Ending - Senatla(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Illicit Miners Scrape for Diamonds On Abandoned Mines(Al Jazeera)
- South Africa: Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Universities - Common Problems but No Common Solutions(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: Wiese Slams 'Perverse Obsession With the Rich'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Don't Call Us Coloureds, We Are Khoisan - MPs Told(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Public Protector Seeking Legal Advice on Zuma's Review of 'State Capture' Report(News24Wire)
- South Africa: South Africa's Sugar Tax - a Bold Move, and the Right Thing to Do(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - Remarks At Conclusion of Working Visit By Minister Gebran Bassil of Lebanon(SA Govt)
- South Africa: SAPS Generals Rack Up Massive Bill for Luxury Sun City Stay(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Guatemalan Murder Accused Getting 'Preferential Treatment' - Human Rights Lawyer(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Suspected Lion Poachers Nabbed in Limpopo(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Makhura Must Take Responsibility for Esidimeni Deaths - DA(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Pumas Flank Loaned to Stormers(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Leyds Leads Stormers to George(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Limpopo Deputy School Principal Murdered in Court(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Pollard to Captain Bulls in Brisbane(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Live By Constitutional Values - Zac Yacoob(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Man Airlifted After Being Shot(News24Wire)
- South Africa: ANC Must Think Twice About Electing 'Zuma Lookalike' - Pityana(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Raids, Arrests in Search for Shiraaz Mohamed - NGO(News24Wire)
- South Africa: UCT Flag to Fly At Half-Mast to Honour Esidimeni Victims(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Former Sharks Wing Up for Another Tough Dusi Challenge(News24Wire)
- South Africa: 90 Percent Matric Pass Rate for Pmb School Where Pupils Sit On Buckets(News24Wire)
- South Africa: High Praise for Blitzbok Structures(News24Wire)
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.