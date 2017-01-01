Top Headlines
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes(allAfrica)
- South Africa: Women March Against Trump in Cape Town(GroundUp)
- Zimbabwe: Scientists Finally Find 'Extinct' Zimbabwe Frog(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Why Mugabe Stays But Jammeh Goes(News24Wire)
- Malawi: Give Me Names of Rotten Ministers, Malawi Leader Challenges Opposition(Nyasa Times)
- South Africa: Six Killed in Suspected KZN 'Hit'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Zuma Wants to Replace Finance Minister, Claim Opposition(News24Wire)
- Zambia: Lungu Orders Close Monitoring of Timber Business(Times of Zambia)
- South Africa: Cape Town Women in Anti-Trump 'Sister March'(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Renting U.S. $500,000 Dubai Villa'(Zimbabwe Independent)
- South Africa: 97-Year-Old Writer Peter Abrahams Found Dead(Nation)
- Mozambique: Default on Payment No Surprise, Says IMF(AIM)
- Africa: African Capacity Building Foundation Mourns Board Chair Prof. Callisto Enias Madavo(ACBF)
- Zimbabwe: South Africa Reviews Special Permit(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: National Parks Names 'Poaching Kingpin'(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Fundraising for Mugabe's Birthday Celebrations Begins(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: State-Owned Mobile Network Reintroduces Low-Priced Data Packages(The Herald)
- Malawi: Govt to Hire Foreign Investigators to Probe Student Activist's Death(Nyasa Times)
- Namibia: Govt Tells Gambia's Jammeh to Accept Defeat(Namibian)
- South Africa: Ex Public Protector to Write Autobiography(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe to Die This Year' Pastor Denied Bail(News24Wire)
- Malawi: President Mutharika Denies Claim of Selective Prosecution(Nyasa Times)
- Senegal/Zimbabwe: Senegal Powers Through to Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Malawi: Tanzania Seek Release of 'Spies'(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Man Jailed for Raping 80-Year-Old Woman(Nyasa Times)
- South Africa: Absa Bank Leaked Interim Report a Political Agenda(COPE)
- South Africa: South Africa Recognises President Adama Barrow As Legitimate President of the Gambia(SA Govt)
- South Africa: Zuma's Plans With Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Just a Pipe Dream(COPE)
- South Africa: Minister Malusi Gigaba - Media Report Concerning Fireblade Aviation Proprietary(SA Govt)
- South Africa: Those Who Have Destroyed the Image and Credibility of the SABC Must Pay(COPE)
- South Africa: Vredehoek Fires Linked to the Homeless - City of Cape Town(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Zuma Sets Date for 2017 State of the Nation Address(AgangSA)
