Top Headlines
- Angola: Govt's Christmas Message to Pesky Journalists(Maka)
- Angola: U.S. Firm Pays Massive Penalty Over Bribery(DOJ)
- South Africa: How a Public Service Heroine Protected Those With No Clout(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Admits Zanu-PF Abuse of State Resources(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: 2016 - the Year the Elderly Shone(The Herald)
- Africa: We May Have Been Massively Overestimating the Number of Chinese Migrants in Africa(African Arguments)
- South Africa: Pressured Schools Had No Choice but to Relax Maths Pass Mark(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Why Zimbabwe Has Failed to Sate the Yearning for Land and to Fix Rural Hunger(The Conversation Africa)
- Africa: Transforming Classrooms with a 'Tutu Desk'(allAfrica)
- South Africa: Pollsmoor Prisoners Unhappy About Transfers to Other Jails(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Apparent 'Sewage Water' Leaks Onto Sun City Staff's Food(News24Wire)
- Mozambique: Christmas Truce Fuels Hopes of Peace(RFI)
- South Africa: Ruling Party Looks to Zuma's Successor(VOA)
- Angola: Top Journalists Charged Over Report On Corruption(CPJ)
- Zimbabwe: Bench Talk Boosts Mental Health(SciDev.Net)
- Zimbabwe: Mujuru Revives Bid to Have Bond Notes Declared Illegal(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Man Stabs Cousin to Death 'Over Empty Beer Bottle'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Life-Threatening Heart Condition Couldn't Stop St John's College Top Achiever(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Locals Urged to Abide By Foreign Laws While Abroad(Daily News)
- Zimbabwe: War Veterans Slam Mugabe's Endorsement for Next General Election(News24Wire)
- South Africa: 'Arrogant' ANC Humbled in 2016 - EFF(News24Wire)
- Malawi: Parents Disown Girls Who Quit Child Marriages(Malawi News Agency)
- South Africa: Petrol Price to Increase in January(SAnews.gov.za)
- South Africa: Hight Court Bans Fireworks at Pretoria New Year's Eve Event(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Private Schools Boast 98.67% Matric Pass Rate(News24Wire)
- Zambia: Transparency International Appeals to Govt to Protect Whistle-Blowers(Times of Zambia)
- Zimbabwe: Stop Farm Invasions - Finance Minister Chinamasa(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 2 160 Typhoid Cases Reported Nationally(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Harare City Battling Typhoid, Struggles to Collect Garbage(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Zimra to Proceed With Lie Detectors on Workers Despite Protests(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 2016's Colourful Legal Matters(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 2018 Elections All-Opposition Coalition Anti-Democracy?(New Zimbabwe)
