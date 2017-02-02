Top Headlines
- Angola: President Dos Santos to Step Down After 38 Years(CISA)
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Ponders Cabinet Reshuffle(Zimbabwe Independent)
- South Africa: Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam(News24Wire)
- Angola: The New 'President in Waiting'(Deutsche Welle)
- South Africa: Universities - Common Problems but No Common Solutions(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Fear of Falling, Glam Young Wife - Is Donald Trump Really Another Robert Mugabe?(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Shut Down Some Embassies, Mugabe Told As Liquidity Crisis Continues(News24Wire)
- Ghana: AfDB Approves U.S.$69.6 Million Risk Participation in Infrastructure Sector Investments in Ghana, Malawi and Mozambique(African Development Bank)
- South Africa: Public Protector Seeking Legal Advice on Zuma's Review of 'State Capture' Report(News24Wire)
- South Africa: South Africa's Sugar Tax - a Bold Move, and the Right Thing to Do(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Protest Pastor Mawarire Charged, Faces 20 Years in Jail(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: 150 Cattle for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Race Plunges Into Chaos(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Zimbabwe: Coward or Patriot? Some Wary of Mawarire for 'Running Away'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Wiese Slams 'Perverse Obsession With the Rich'(News24Wire)
- Zambia: Contemporary Music Pioneer Chibangu Dies(Zambia Reports)
- Malawi: Airport Police Intercepts Ukraine Bound Marijuana(Nyasa Times)
- South Africa: Don't Call Us Coloureds, We Are Khoisan - MPs Told(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Public Protector Considers Legal Action Over Spy Allegations(News24Wire)
- South Africa: New SARS Legal Head Was Named in State of Capture Report(News24Wire)
- Angola: Elections Body Gives Nod to Electoral Tasks Plan(ANGOP)
- Angola: Over 7 Million Register to Vote(ANGOP)
- Angola: Opposition Politician Defects Over 'Injustice'(ANGOP)
- Angola: Ruling Party Prepares For Elections(ANGOP)
- Angola: U.S. Ambassador Calls for Patriotism in Electoral Campaign(ANGOP)
- Malawi: Farmers Union Worry Over Delay to Implement Subsidy Program(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Corruption Bleeds Nation's Wobbling Economy(Nyasa Times)
- Zimbabwe: Man Enraged As Wife Shares Lipstick With Sex Worker(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Leads Condemnation After Mawarire Is Locked Up(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Mawarire's Fans Wait the Whole Day in Court, Pastor Fails to Appear(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - Remarks At Conclusion of Working Visit By Minister Gebran Bassil of Lebanon(SA Govt)
- South Africa: SAPS Generals Rack Up Massive Bill for Luxury Sun City Stay(News24Wire)
Notices and Announcements
