- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Flies in, Flies Out(Zimbabwe Standard)
- South Africa: 25 Families Take Stand Against Mining Giant(GroundUp)
- South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rhino Tails, Legs Found in Fridge(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: How Do You Know Mugabe's On His Way Home? Because His Road's Being Fixed(News24Wire)
- Africa: Govt Will Strongly Oppose Morocco's Bid to Return to AU - Official(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Queueing Unisa Students Turned Away Because of Strike(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Lightning Kills 2 Pupils, Injures 85(The Herald)
- South Africa: Police Intervene After 'Hostile Reception' Over Rabbits(News24Wire)
- Zambia: Lungu Third Term Endorsements a 'Waste of Time'(Zambia Reports)
- Africa: Nigeria Opposes Mass ICC Withdrawal(East African)
- South Africa: Cape Town Firefighters Battled 3 166 Incidents in Two Months(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Birthday Bash Re-Opens Old Wounds(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Unpaid Doctors, Nurses Loot Patients' Donated Rice(New Zimbabwe)
- Zambia: Don't Marry Foreigners, Police Told(Zambia Reports)
- South Africa: Suspended Police Boss Wants Review of 'Fitness' Findings(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Men Arrested After US Tourists Hijacked, Robbed(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Citizen Editor Feels 'Vindicated' After Winning Dismissal Case(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Senior Police Officers Found Guilty of Defending Phiyega(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Harsher Water Restrictions Approved for Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Could Boxing Star Manyuchi Defend Title?(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Sugarcane Farmers Drag Minister Bimha to Court(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Opposition to Sue Mugabe Party For 2008 Election Atrocities(New Zimbabwe)
- Zambia: Lusaka High On Drugs(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Opposition Leader Hichilema Addresses Graduates(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Vice President Claims Load Shedding Will End in 2018(Zambia Reports)
- South Africa: Cocaine, Ecstasy Worth R8 Million Found in 48 Hours At OR Tambo Airport(News24Wire)
- Malawi: Is Govt Buying Maize in The U.S.?(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: British Envoy Visits Former President Muluzi(Nyasa Times)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Hit Harare(The Herald)
- South Africa: Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Warriors Blame 'Ugly' Loss on Referee's 'Poor Decisions'(The Herald)
- Malawi: Police Arrest Four Over Bones of Albino(Nyasa Times)
