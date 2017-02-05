Top Headlines
- Africa: UN Chief Says Africa Remains 'A Continent of Hope'(Daily Trust)
- Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Leader Mawarire Thrown Into Maximum Security Prison(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Blitzboks Thrash England to Claim Sydney Sevens(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Protest Pastor 'Held in Maximum Security Prison' - Lawyer(News24Wire)
- Malawi: Overproduction Strangles Tobacco Industry(CSJNews)
- South Africa: Zuma's Daughter Takes Swipe At Ruling Party Media Manager(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Bodies Retrieved After Two Drown(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Should Politicians Account for the Deaths of 94 Psychiatric Patients(The Conversation Africa)
- Namibia: First Lady Calls for Sexual Education in Schools(Namibian)
- South Africa: Gunmen in Bakkie Leave 1 Dead, Another Injured(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Has Dlamini-Zuma Launched Presidential Campaign?(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Sydney Sevens Win Perfect Ending - Senatla(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Midlands Chair Cleared On Allegations of Sabotaging Mugabe Welcome Party, Suspension Lifted(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Legend Martin Keown Says Wenger Certain to Sign a New Contract As Gunners Destroyed By Chelsea(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Rbz Introduces New Bond Notes As the Cash Crisis Persists(New Zimbabwe)
- Malawi: Cricketer Girls Break Stereotypes and Barriers(Al Jazeera)
- Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Founder Mawarire Denied Bail(Deutsche Welle)
- South Africa: Illicit Miners Scrape for Diamonds On Abandoned Mines(Al Jazeera)
- Angola: The New 'President in Waiting'(Deutsche Welle)
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Ponders Cabinet Reshuffle(Zimbabwe Independent)
- South Africa: Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Universities - Common Problems but No Common Solutions(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Fear of Falling, Glam Young Wife - Is Donald Trump Really Another Robert Mugabe?(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Shut Down Some Embassies, Mugabe Told As Liquidity Crisis Continues(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Race Plunges Into Chaos(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Angola: President Dos Santos to Step Down After 38 Years(CISA)
- Zimbabwe: Coward or Patriot? Some Wary of Mawarire for 'Running Away'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Wiese Slams 'Perverse Obsession With the Rich'(News24Wire)
- Zambia: Contemporary Music Pioneer Chibangu Dies(Zambia Reports)
- Malawi: Airport Police Intercepts Ukraine Bound Marijuana(Nyasa Times)
- South Africa: Don't Call Us Coloureds, We Are Khoisan - MPs Told(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Public Protector Considers Legal Action Over Spy Allegations(News24Wire)
