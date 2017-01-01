Top Headlines
- South Africa: Health Boss Quits Following Report On Mentally Ill Patient Deaths(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Opposition, Pressure Group Fume Over Mugabe's Birthday Bash(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Study Confirms Existence of 'Lost Continent'(News24Wire)
- Angola: Unmasking the MPLA's Very Own Apostle(Maka)
- Africa: AU Leaders 'Endorse' Dlamini-Zuma for Next President(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Fury As Cops Storm Opposition Party Meeting(New Zimbabwe)
- Zambia: Nine Perish in Bus Accident(Zambia Reports)
- South Africa: South Africans Are Blessers to Foreign Artists - Hlaudi(News24Wire)
- Africa: Mugabe Refuses to Sign Fair Elections Agreement(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Malema's 'Grandpa It's Enough' Comments 'Not in Line With SA's Policies On Zim'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Poachers Behead, Mutilate White Lion(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Gauteng Health MEC Has 'Lost Credibility' - Health Ombudsman(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Pastor Videos Himself Committing Suicide(News24Wire)
- Africa: A Woman President in South Africa? Sadly Top Contender Offers More of the Same(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: It Is Important to Remove Zuma - and Ensure We Don't Make the Same Mistake Twice(Daily Maverick)
- South Africa: Social Security Agency Wants 'Unlawful' Grants Contract Extended(News24Wire)
- Namibia: 40 People Evicted in Windhoek(Namibian)
- Tanzania/South Africa: Azam Test African Champs Sundowns(Daily News)
- South Africa: 'Lost Continent' Found Under Mauritius(Wits University)
- South Africa: Judge Stuns Evicted Residents With School, Transport Comments(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: The Turmoil Engulfing Football(Al Jazeera)
- Zambia: Preparations to Host Under-20 Africa Cup 'Loads of Rubbish'(Zambia Reports)
- Zimbabwe: Telecoms Giant Slams Rivals' Licence Fee Left-Off(New Zimbabwe)
- Zambia: Opposition Leader Hichilema Mourns Businessman Malambo(Zambia Reports)
- Zimbabwe: Rural Teachers to Go On Strike Over Unpaid Bonus(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Minister Dipuo Peters On Cross Border Road Transport Operators(SA Govt)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Returns From African Union Summit in Ethiopia(SA Govt)
- South Africa: Back to Basics for Blitzboks in Sydney(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Road Traffic Management On Tshwane Traffic Officer(SA Govt)
- South Africa: Six Mpumalanga Men Arrested On Charges Relating to Rhino Poaching(SAPS)
- South Africa: Primary School Children Among 17 Injured in KZN Accident(News24Wire)
- South Africa: North West Legislature Holds Oversight Meeting Over Merger of Ventersdorp and Tlokwe Local Municipalities, 1 Feb(SA Govt)
