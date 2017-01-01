Top Headlines
- South Africa: These Three Billionaires At Top of SA's Inequality Shocker(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Man Kills Himself With Firecracker in Pretoria Court(News24Wire)
- Namibia: Professional Hunters Welcome China's Ivory Ban(Namibian)
- South Africa: Al-Qaeda-Linked Group to Help Find Abducted Photographer(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe/Algeria: Despite Attacking Prowess, Warriors Can't Outdo Desert Foxes(allAfrica)
- South Africa: Govt to Participate in World Economic Forum(SAnews.gov.za)
- South Africa: Blacklisted Guptas May Be Step Closer to Opening Bank(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Healthcare Takes a Step Into the Future with a Prototyping Lab at GE's Africa Innovation Center (AIC) In Johannesburg(GE Africa)
- South Africa: Crocodiles Kill Guide in Pool at Paarl Croc Farm(News24Wire)
- Africa: UN World Forum Opens to Harness Power of Data For Development(UN News)
- South Africa: 2017 - Is Isis Attack Likely in South Africa?(Daily Maverick)
- Angola: Analysts Assess Future of First Daughter After Father Steps Down(VOA)
- South Africa: 'How I Was Kidnapped and Forced to Marry'(GroundUp)
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Spends Big Amid Poverty(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Pricing Scandal Hits Diamond Firm(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Worry Over Voters' Roll Completion Delay(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Journalist Kidnapped in Syria(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen Dies(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Madonsela Conducted Absa Probe Mostly On Her Own(News24Wire)
- South Africa: DA, Palestinian Embassy in Fresh Spat Over Maimane's Israel Visit(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Wealth Shock - Eight Men Own Same As Half of World's Poorest(News24Wire)
- South Africa: 'Premature' Leadership Pronouncements Creating Anarchy - Western Cape ANC(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Young Tech Entrepreneur Behind Africa's Hottest Mobile Airtime Start-Up(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Two Vie for Top AU Posts(The Herald)
- Namibia: Repatriation Talks At Advanced Stage(New Era)
- Zimbabwe: Suspect Shot, Wounded At Beitbridge Border Post(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Moyo Deputy Accuses Anti-Corruption Body of Harassment(The Herald)
- Namibia: U.S.-Based Activist Explains Genocide Court Case(New Era)
- Zimbabwe: Court Implicated in Pension Scam(The Herald)
- Namibia: Activists Back Ruling Party Against Rights Abuses Probe(New Era)
- Zimbabwe: High School Headmaster Suspended(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Bond Note Critics Eat Humble Pie(The Herald)
Notices and Announcements
