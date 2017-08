Bahir Dar city police say dozens of people are being held after a bomb exploded there yesterday, according to Addis Standard. No casualties were reported.

The city's police chief, Commander Walelegn Dagnew, blamed both the explosion, and the subsequent closing of businesses, on "anti-peace elements".

Other sources say business and transport facilities are staging a stayaway today, and had done the same yesterday, to commemorate 2016's Amhara and Oromia protests which saw several people killed.