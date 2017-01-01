Top Headlines
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- Ethiopia: No More Importation!(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Parliament Approves Loan Agreements With China for Infrastructure Projects(Focac)
- Ethiopia: Miruts Yefter - the Shifter(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Detained Opposition Leader Facing Potential Charges of Terrorism(Addis Standard)
- East Africa: Research On the Nile - a Keystone of Successful Cooperation(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Turning Forest Management Effective(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopians in China to Purchase U.S.$14, 000 GERD Bond(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Efforts to Feed Millions(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Female Tour Operators Forum Launched(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: Africa's Entrepreneurs - Strong but Struggling(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Favouring Emerging States With Education(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Sharing Animal Husbandry Experience(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: UN 2016 - Challenges, Milestones for Int'l Community(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Office Working to Bridge Media, Communication Rift(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: The Victory Monument(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Why Foreign Investment Is Still Flowing to Ethiopia(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Dam If You Do, Dam If You Don't(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Plunging Profits At Cooperative Bank Raise Alarm(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: New Chair Takes Helm At Development Bank(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Athletics Legend Miruts Yifter's Gift to Ethiopia(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: New Dam Is a Big Win for Ethiopia(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Indian Company to Provide Veterans With Prosthetic Limbs(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Pissing Culture?(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Mortgaging Future With External Debt(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: New Policy to Ensure Labour Safety(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia, America Create Ties That Bind(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: New Era Dawning As Climate Change Threat Looms(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Soft Drinks Lose Fizz As Govt Shuts Down Factories(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: U.S. Program Helps Ethiopian Farmers(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Factory Owners Skip Town, Investors Cry Foul(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Tax Adds Insult to Injury for Local Filmmakers(Addis Fortune)
