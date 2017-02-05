Top Headlines
- Africa: Morocco Flexes Economic Muscle to Return to AU(Africa Renewal)
- Ethiopia: Development Bank Unfreezes Commercial Farm Loans(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: New Waste Pickup System Causes Headaches(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Anxious Days As Ethiopia Pins Hope On Tourism(Addis Fortune)
- Africa: African Union Now Backs Plan for ICC Withdrawal(Citizen)
- Ethiopia: Road Projects Expanding, Authority Awards Billions(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Addis Bank Reports Profit Surge(Addis Fortune)
- Africa: Ethiopians Are Most Decent, Hospitable - Zuma(Ethiopian Herald)
- Seychelles: Ethiopia Invites Seychelles to Invest in Its Tourism Industry(Government of Seychelles)
- Ethiopia: Cooperation Gaining Momentum(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: United Insurance Launches Online Insurance Sales(Addis Fortune)
- Somalia: Why Somalia Presidential Election Is a Litmus Test for Neighbouring Ethiopia(Dalsan Radio)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Returns From African Union Summit in Ethiopia(SA Govt)
- Africa: Much more needed in family planning to achieve Africa's development goals(UNFPA in WCA)
- Ethiopia: Dangote Set to Diversify Investment in Ethiopia(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Devaluing the Birr - At What Cost?(Ethiopian Herald)
- Somalia: Somali Elections and the External Interferences(Addis Standard)
- Africa: Leaving in Style(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopian Insurance Extend Hand to Framers(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Accountancy and Climate Change(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Cooperative Union Office Transform to Agency(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Education Key to Harness African Youth Economic Dividend(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Enhanced Diaspora Engagement to Transform Tourism(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Algeria, Zambia to Establish Joint Commissions With Ethiopia(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: Uganda's Efforts On Refugees, Malaria, Child Marriages Hailed(Independent (Kampala))
- Africa: ARC Urges Member States to Actively Participate(Ethiopian Herald)
- Kenya: President Kenyatta Wraps Up His Visit to Addis Ababa(Kenya Presidency)
- East Africa: Warning of Dire Food Shortages in Horn of Africa, UN Agricultural Agency Calls for Urgent Action(UN News)
- Africa: AU Summit - the Schedule and What to Expect in Addis Ababa(East African)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Arrives in Ethiopia for 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union(SA Govt)
- Rwanda: President Kagame Has Arrived in Ethiopia for AU Summit(Rwanda Govt)
- Africa: Tanzania's Magufuli Witnesses Launch of AU Facility Named After Nyerere(Citizen)
