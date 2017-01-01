Top Headlines
- Somalia: Why Somalia Presidential Election Is a Litmus Test for Neighbouring Ethiopia(Dalsan Radio)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Returns From African Union Summit in Ethiopia(SA Govt)
- Africa: Much more needed in family planning to achieve Africa's development goals(UNFPA in WCA)
- Ethiopia: Dangote Set to Diversify Investment in Ethiopia(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Devaluing the Birr - At What Cost?(Ethiopian Herald)
- Somalia: Somali Elections and the External Interferences(Addis Standard)
- Ethiopia: Education Key to Harness African Youth Economic Dividend(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Enhanced Diaspora Engagement to Transform Tourism(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Algeria, Zambia to Establish Joint Commissions With Ethiopia(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: Uganda's Efforts On Refugees, Malaria, Child Marriages Hailed(Independent (Kampala))
- Africa: ARC Urges Member States to Actively Participate(Ethiopian Herald)
- Kenya: President Kenyatta Wraps Up His Visit to Addis Ababa(Kenya Presidency)
- Africa: AU Summit - the Schedule and What to Expect in Addis Ababa(East African)
- East Africa: Warning of Dire Food Shortages in Horn of Africa, UN Agricultural Agency Calls for Urgent Action(UN News)
- Africa: Tanzania's Magufuli Witnesses Launch of AU Facility Named After Nyerere(Citizen)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Arrives in Ethiopia for 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union(SA Govt)
- Rwanda: President Kagame Has Arrived in Ethiopia for AU Summit(Rwanda Govt)
- Tanzania: Magufuli Attends 28th AU Summit, Meets UN Secretary General(Daily News)
- South Africa: President Zuma Arrives in Ethiopia for AU Summit(SAnews.gov.za)
- Africa: Nkoana-Mashabane 'Puts Her Foot in It Again' At AU(News24Wire)
- Africa: 'Africa Must Plan for the Growing Population'(Monitor)
- Ethiopia: Council Refers Youth Fund to House, Approves Regulations(Ethiopian Herald)
- Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Head Sudan Delegation for 28th Ordinary African Union's Summit in Addis Ababa(SNA)
- West Africa: African Union and the United Nations Honor President Sirleaf and Ecowas As the 28th Ordinary Summit of the AU Opens in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia(Liberia Govt)
- Liberia: President Sirleaf in Ethiopia for 28th AU Summit(Observer)
- Ethiopia: Inside 'Retraining' Programme for Thousands of Detained Protesters(African Arguments)
- Somalia: AU Should Release Investigation Into 14 Civilian Deaths(HRW)
- Morocco: HM the King to Leave for Ethiopia Today(MAP)
- Libya: FM - Libya Neighboring Countries and African High Level Committee Submit Recommendations On Libyan Issue to Addis Ababa Summit(SNA)
- Africa: New African Railways Ride on Chinese Loans(VOA)
- South Africa: Social Grants Crisis - Dlamini in Addis Ababa Instead of in Parliament(DA)
- Uganda: Raila Odinga - Kenya's NIS Exporting BVR Kits Into Uganda, Ethiopia(CIO)
