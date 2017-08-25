South Africa: Court Finds Coffin Assault Duo Guilty

Cape Town — Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen have been found guilty of attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and intimidation in the Middelburg High Court after they forced Rethabile Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to set it alight.

Bail for Jackson and Oosthuizen, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, has been extended to 23 October at which point sentencing will proceed.

A 20-second video showing Mlotshwa's assault was uploaded to the Internet in November 2016 before it went viral. Jackson and Oosthuizen claim their intent was to teach Mlotshwa "a lesson".