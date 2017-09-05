Togo: Opposition Plans Big March for Reform

Photo: Togonews

A coalition of opposition political parties on Monday called on the Togolese people to demonstrate for institutional and constitutional reforms, and more freedom and democracy in the country.

The protest march, which was to take place on 30 and 31 August was postponed to the 6 and 7 September, reportedly for logistic reasons.

The protesters are demanding a return to the constitution of October 14, 1992, a revision of the electoral system and the right for the diaspora to vote.

In addition to these three main demands, the demonstrations also aim to denounce the manner in which security forces handled the August 19 demonstration, which left two people dead and many wounded. They want an independent investigation into the violence, the release of those arrested and an end of persecution against militants of the Pan-African National Party, which organized the demonstration.

The protests are organized by the "Combat pour l'alternance politique" (CAP 2015), bringing together twelve political parties of the opposition.

However, the government and opposition has not agreed to which parts of the city the march can take place, especially because the protests are on working days.

On August 19, a demonstration organized simultaneously in Lomé and in some towns in the interior of the country by the PNP had resulted in two deaths, dozens wounded and 66 people arrested.

Translated from French by Michael Tantoh