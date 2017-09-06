6 September 2017

allAfrica.com

Togo: Govt Slows Internet Ahead of Opposition Demonstration

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

The Internet is slowed down in Togo as the opposition announced a demonstration for this Wednesday and Thursday. Citizens had trouble communicating on the Internet this morning, while rumors of a cut were circulating since last night. Public Service Minister Gilbert Bawara told a local radio that this was for security reasons.

Citizens say the purpose of the cut would be to prevent the coordination and media coverage of an opposition demonstration announced for Wednesday and Thursday.

Discussions on social networks show that people are looking for advice on using VPNs, which is used to bypass censorship, but it cannot help when connections are down.

The opposition is protesting against Constitutional reform recently announced by President Faure Gnassingbé, aimed at amending the presidential mandates. The Togolese fear violent repression of the demonstrations, since soldiers were seen occupying strategic places in the capital Lomé.

Demonstrators were attacked in August, resulting in several deaths.

Translated from French by Michael Tantoh

Togo

Opposition Plans Big March for Reform

A coalition of opposition political parties on Monday called on the Togolese people to demonstrate for institutional and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.