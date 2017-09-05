Zimbabwe: Transitional Govt When Mugabe Goes?

Zimbabwe's Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa envisages forming a transitional government with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai when President Robert Mugabe steps down or dies, according to a report by Reuters news agency.

Quoting "politicians, diplomats and a trove of hundreds of documents from inside Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organization," the agency says the coalition would rule for five years "with the tacit backing of some of Zimbabwe’s military and Britain."

Reuters adds that its sources "leave open the possibility that the government could be unelected. The aim would be to avoid the chaos that has followed some previous elections."

