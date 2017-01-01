Top Headlines
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Flies in, Flies Out(Zimbabwe Standard)
- Zimbabwe: How Do You Know Mugabe's On His Way Home? Because His Road's Being Fixed(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Lightning Kills 2 Pupils, Injures 85(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Birthday Bash Re-Opens Old Wounds(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Unpaid Doctors, Nurses Loot Patients' Donated Rice(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Could Boxing Star Manyuchi Defend Title?(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Sugarcane Farmers Drag Minister Bimha to Court(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Opposition to Sue Mugabe Party For 2008 Election Atrocities(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Hit Harare(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Warriors Blame 'Ugly' Loss on Referee's 'Poor Decisions'(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Is Mugabe's Party Unstoppable?(The Herald)
- South Africa: Bogus Zimbabwean Immigration Officer Jailed 6 Years(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Hundreds of Thousands May Drop Out of School(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Meet 'Granny', The Smiley Old Dog Stealing Our Hearts(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Karate Union Has New Leader(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Man 'Strips Woman Naked Over Stolen Hen'(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Man, 70 Accused Of Raping Mentally Challenged Stepdaughter(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Revenue Body Rapped Over Cost of Fiscal Gadgets(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Zimbabwe: Why Parliament Should Reject the 2017 Budget(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Zimbabwe: Land Reform - the Overlooked Compensation Option(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Zimbabwe: What's Next For Failed Warriors Coach Pasuwa?(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 'Tourism Levy Haunting Sector'(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Zimbabwe: Tobacco Firm Counts Heavy Losses(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Zimbabwe: Mixed Views On New High School Curriculum(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Digitisation Programme On Track, Says Information Minister(The Herald)
- South Africa: 'We Love Mugabe Enough to Tell Him to Go Rest,' EFF Tells Zanu-PF(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Broke Govt Offers Land For Civil Servants' Outstanding Bonuses(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Don't Be Tricked By 'Fake Job Offers in SA', Desperate Zimbabweans Warned(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Golfers Arrested On Course(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors' Poor Show Spills Into Parliament(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 'Team Lacoste' Goes After Ruling Party Commissar Kasukuwere(Financial Gazette)
- Zimbabwe: Nation Remains Among World's Most Corrupt - Report(Financial Gazette)
