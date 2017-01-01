Top Headlines
- Zimbabwe: Broke Govt Offers Land For Civil Servants' Outstanding Bonuses(New Zimbabwe)
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots(Africa In Fact)
- Zimbabwe: 'Team Lacoste' Goes After Ruling Party Commissar Kasukuwere(Financial Gazette)
- Zimbabwe: Nation Remains Among World's Most Corrupt - Report(Financial Gazette)
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes(Financial Gazette)
- Zimbabwe: Trade Deficit Decline By U.S.$1 Billion in 2016(Financial Gazette)
- Zimbabwe: 10 Die As Dogs Bite 26 000(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Send Warriors to Army Barracks, Demand Refunds - MPs(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: What Does This Christmas Card Say About Mugabe's Plans for the Future?(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Court Blocks Food Vendors Eviction(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Did Mugabe's Energy Minister Lie About PR Firm Payment?(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 'First Lady Spending Money She Hasn't Earned'(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors Captain Katsande Quits(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Companies Defy Odds, Reopen(Financial Gazette)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors Coach Still in Charge Despite 'Resignation'(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Baby Manqoba Back Home After Successful Liver Transplant(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Manager Faces Arrest(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Bank Teller Accused of Stealing U.S.$164,000 Acquitted(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: EFF Reaffirms Its Position On Mugabe Presidency Despite Zanu-PF Anger(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: 'Education Minister Has Failed'(Financial Gazette)
- Zimbabwe: Nation to Host Business Executives' Forum(The Herald)
- South Africa: EFF Statement on Zanu PF's Response to Calls for President Mugabe to Step Down(EFF)
- Zimbabwe: Immaturity Will Cost You, Mabla 10(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Caps United Off to Zambia(The Herald)
- South Africa: Opposition Party Condemns Malema's Remarks On Mugabe(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe's Digital Migration Progress Now Stands At 34 Percent(CIO)
- Zimbabwe: Stop Meddling in Our Affairs, Malema Told(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Govt's Pothole Intervention Laudable(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Delta's Performance Reflects Challenges Firms Must Navigate(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Govt Meets Civil Servants' Representatives(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Failed Warriors Coach Pasuwa Quits(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Is Second Jesus, The Messiah'(News24Wire)
