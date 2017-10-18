Ethiopian Goes Fully Digital

Photo: https://addisfortune.net/

The transition to a paperless system was marked by a paper burning ceremony held at the premises of the Airline.

Flying even more greener; Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has fully digitalized all its business processes like aircraft maintenance and Flight Operations, Commercial Operations, Finance, HRM, Customer Services, Procurement and supply Chain Management, Online learning, management approvals and authorizations etc… by removing paper from the entire system as of today, September 28, 2017.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said; “Although we started the digitization project in the last few years, today marks an important milestone in our history as we are removing paper from our entire business processes. Leading in the Digital Revolution and leveraging on the latest advancement in the Information and Communication technology of the global airline industry, Ethiopian will scale up its operational Excellence, Customer intimacy and cost leadership strategies. ICT will enable us to deliver customized global standard customer services as per the preferences of each and every customer.

We are living in the fourth industrial Revolution which is fundamentally different from the previous industrial revolutions specially in the speed of change and disruptions and our continued success depends on our strategic response and our abilities to adapt to the velocity, breadth and depth and scale of the quantum changes coming our way. To this effect, we have embedded digitization in our organizational operating system with our valued customers in our mind.”

From the perspective of pursuing environmentally friendly operation, it is worth mentioning that Ethiopian operates the youngest, latest aviation technology and most environmental friendly fleets with less carbon emission to the environment.

