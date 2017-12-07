Ghana: 'Built With Stolen Funds' – Cracking Down on Corruption

Photo: Ghana Star

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was duly sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Black Star Square, Accra on Saturday, January 7.

Cape Town — Public confidence in the Ghanaian government's fight against corruption has leaped in the last three years, a new report says.

Research by the leading continent-wide public opinion survey, Afrobarometer, shows that the number of citizens who believe the government is performing well in combating corruption grew from 25 percent to 60 percent between 2014 and 2016.

These and other findings "provide solid backing for government and reformers seeking to strengthen laws and their enforcement in the fight against corruption," says Afrobarometer.

The results of the survey, which was led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, were released soon after Parliament passed a law called the Special Prosecutor's Bill, to help it crack down on corruption more effectively.

Asked how corrupt officials should be dealt with, an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians – six in 10 – said that the government should prosecute and jail them, retrieve stolen funds and use the money recovered for a public facility carrying the following inscription: "Built with stolen funds retrieved from ____."

Ghanaians perceive that police officials, followed by judges, are the most corrupt people in their country. Six in 10 say most or all police are corrupt, while four in 10 say the same about judges and magistrates. National government officials and members of Parliament follow closely behind, while 27 percent believe that the president or people in his office are corrupt.

The private sector is perceived to be less corrupt, with 22 percent thinking most or all business executives to be corrupt and 17 percent believing the same of religious leaders and the media. Non-governmental organisations come off best in the survey – "only" 14 percent think most or all NGOs are corrupt.

