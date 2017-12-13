13 December 2017

South Sudan: Govt Declares State of Emergency

South Sudan soldiers on patrol (file photo).
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — President Salva Kiir has declared a 3-month state of emergency in the Lakes region. This comes after fighting between rival cattle herders left 170 dead and nearly 200 wounded, according to Dharuai Mabor Teny, a member of parliament from the Western Lakes area.

The government have responded by deploying troops in the region as local official have been overwhelmed.

Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny says the the fighters have been hurling grenades and firing rockets at each other, and several homes have been set ablaze. The order, which was announced by Kiir via the state broadcaster, ordered forces stationed in the area to move in and maintain law and order.

The President of the Republic is empowered to declare a State of Emergency when he believes a disaster has occurred, or may be imminent, and is severe enough to require state aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering.

