Africa: Zambia Revokes Appointment of Chinese As Police Officers

Zambia has backtracked on its decision to enlist Chinese national resident in the country as police reserve officers.

The move had been greeted with anger by Zambians, with many taking to the social media to condemn it.

"The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, has rescinded the appointment of Chinese nationals as Police Reserve Officers," said Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo in a statement on Tuesday.

"The decision was made after making wide consultations following public outcry which came after the engagement of eight (08) Chinese nationals in the Zambia Police Reserve Wing yesterday."

Ms Katongo had earlier defended the appointments, arguing that they were done in accordance with the law.

She said the Zambian law did not discriminate on the basis of race.

"People should not generalise concerns that Chinese nationals are crooked," said the Police spokeswoman.

Ms Katongo had further pointed out the commissioning was not the first as foreign nationals resident in Zambia have held senior police positions before as it was on the basis of volunteerism.

The police reserves have the power to arrest and detain any suspect.

Most commentators raised concerns about the move, saying it endangered national security and raised language barrier matters.

"They can't get Chinese reserves that cannot communicate effectively," said Thomas Banda on Facebook.

Bwalya Chanda said the issue needed "careful consideration".

The Chinese nationals had last week donated two vehicles to the government.

China has invested heavily in Zambia's copper mines and other sectors like hospitality and construction.