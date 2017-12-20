20 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: Zambia Revokes Appointment of Chinese As Police Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Channels TV Screenshot
...
By Kemo Cham

Zambia has backtracked on its decision to enlist Chinese national resident in the country as police reserve officers.

The move had been greeted with anger by Zambians, with many taking to the social media to condemn it.

RACE

"The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, has rescinded the appointment of Chinese nationals as Police Reserve Officers," said Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo in a statement on Tuesday.

"The decision was made after making wide consultations following public outcry which came after the engagement of eight (08) Chinese nationals in the Zambia Police Reserve Wing yesterday."

Ms Katongo had earlier defended the appointments, arguing that they were done in accordance with the law.

She said the Zambian law did not discriminate on the basis of race.

"People should not generalise concerns that Chinese nationals are crooked," said the Police spokeswoman.

Ms Katongo had further pointed out the commissioning was not the first as foreign nationals resident in Zambia have held senior police positions before as it was on the basis of volunteerism.

DONATION

The police reserves have the power to arrest and detain any suspect.

Most commentators raised concerns about the move, saying it endangered national security and raised language barrier matters.

"They can't get Chinese reserves that cannot communicate effectively," said Thomas Banda on Facebook.

Bwalya Chanda said the issue needed "careful consideration".

The Chinese nationals had last week donated two vehicles to the government.

China has invested heavily in Zambia's copper mines and other sectors like hospitality and construction.

Zambia

Match Cancellation - New Details Emerge

New details behind the cancellation of the highly anticipated match between the Zimbabwean Warriors and their Zambian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.