- Zambia: Lungu Third Term Endorsements a 'Waste of Time'(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Don't Marry Foreigners, Police Told(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Lusaka High On Drugs(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Opposition Leader Hichilema Addresses Graduates(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Vice President Claims Load Shedding Will End in 2018(Zambia Reports)
- Malawi: Police Arrest Four Over Bones of Albino(Nyasa Times)
- Zambia: Ruling Party MP Insists On Amending Court Process(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Miners Plead for Special Loans(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Teachers Implicated School Sex Scandal(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Armyworm Outbreak - Is Climate Change to Blame?(IPS)
- Zambia: School Sex Scandal Not a Hoax(Zambia Reports)
- Africa: Tazara Railway Shows Benefit of Chinese Aid(Focac)
- Zambia: Zambia Under-20 Off to Spain(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Don't Marry Foreigners, Zambian Cops Told(News24Wire)
- Zambia: Chiyangi to Have More Time for Chipolopolo Role(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: MPs Endorse Lungu(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Post Newspaper Employees Fire Back At Liquidator(Zambia Reports)
- Africa: Serial Winner Coach Renard Reunited With Cote d'Ivoire(Monitor)
- Zambia: Ruling Party MPs Endorse Lungu For 2021(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Bar Owner Detained Over Patron's Death(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: You're Forgiven, President Pardons Erring Ruling Party Officials(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Tone Down, Boxing Bodies Urged(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Christians Make Good Politicians, Says Lungu(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Police Can't Arrest 'Militiaman' Mwila, Says Activist(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Lungu Leads Army Worm Onslaught(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Lungu Orders Close Monitoring of Timber Business(Times of Zambia)
- Zimbabwe: National Parks Names 'Poaching Kingpin'(The Herald)
- Zambia: Sex Den Exposed(Times of Zambia)
- Zambia: Mayor Sweeps City Clean of Vendors(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Former Presidential Spokesperson Jere Pays Courtesy Call On Banda(Zambia Reports)
- Zambia: Lacey Fights All Odds in Construction(Graça Machel Trust)
- Zambia: 22-Year-Old Man Killed By Friend(Times of Zambia)
