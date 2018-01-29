South Africa: Excellence to Be Rewarded At SA Premier Business Awards

press release

The fifth edition of South African Premier Business Awards will not only celebrate business excellence but will also recognise those enterprises that promote the spirit of success and innovation.

Despite the lag in the local economy, South African businesses are persevering. The Premier Business Awards recognises these resilient businesses. (Image: Brand South Africa)

Johannesburg, 29 January 2018 - Members of the media are invited to attend the awards ceremony of the fifth South African Premier Business Awards where South African business excellence will be recognised and rewarded.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), in partnership with Brand South Africa and Proudly South African under the theme Rewarding Business Excellence.

Thirty companies will be vying for top honours in 10 categories which include Black Industrialists Award, Manufacturer Award, Play Your Part Award, Proudly South African Member Company Award, SMME Award, Woman Owned Award and Young Entrepreneur Award. The awards are sponsored by Tsogo Sun, Old Mutual, Wits Business School and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the awards recognise business excellence and celebrate enterprises that promote the spirit of success and innovation as well as job creation, good business ethics, and quality.

