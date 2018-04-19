Africa: Malaria Summit Sees U.S.$4,1 Billion Committed to Fight Disease

Photo: Malaria Summit London

From left Ms Jayathma Wickramanayake, United Nations Special Envoy on Youth; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO; Bill Gates; Hon Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Republic of Rwanda; HRH The Prince of Wales; Dr Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of Swaziland; HRH The Duke of York; KG, Dr. Winnie Mpanju-Shumbusho, Board Chair, RBM Partnership to End Malaria and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and storyteller.

More than a dozen heads of State and government, Bill Gates, ministers from 19 Commonwealth countries, scientists and private sector and international organisations have made significant financial and political commitments that will catalyse progress towards beating malaria at a time when efforts to end the preventable disease have stalled at The Malaria Summit in London.

According to Malaria Summit London, commitments exceeded expectations by £200m - and featured featured collective commitments worth over £2.9bn ($4.1bn) from governments, the private sector, philanthropists and international organisations.

Heads of Commonwealth State and Government, HRH The Prince of Wales and Bill Gates – also called on Commonwealth leaders meeting on April 20 to commit to "halving malaria within five years".

"That commitment would prevent 350 million cases of the disease in the next five years and save 650,000 lives across Commonwealth countries," the group said.

Specific commitments featured at the Malaria Summit London include:

High level political commitment towards malaria elimination

Significant increase in investment from malaria endemic countries to leverage and complement donor funding

New innovative tools to overcome the growing threat of resistance.

Improved methods to track the disease to enable more effective and efficient intervention and to prevent resurgence

Breakdown of £2.9bn