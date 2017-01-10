Top Headlines
- Zimbabwe: Vendors Laugh Off Ban, Blame Typhoid On Govt(New Zimbabwe)
- Africa: Strengthening Veterinary Services to Benefit the Poor(SciDev.Net)
- Africa: Trump Administration Urged to Strengthen Healthcare Infrastructure in Africa(CFA)
- Uganda: How Doctor Was Acquitted in Case of Teenage Mother Death(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: Govt Raises Cholera Fears, Appeals for Aid(News24Wire)
- Kenya: State Recalls Doctors to the Negotiiation Table(Nation)
- Uganda: Gulu Runs Out of Drugs for Red Eyes(Monitor)
- Uganda: Family Planning Champion Changing Lives in Mityana(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Major Health News Across Nigeria Last Week(Premium Times)
- Kenya: Chinese Doctor Offers Free Treatment to Poor Kenyans(Focac)
- Kenya: Return to Work or Face the Sack, Governors Tell Striking Doctors(Nation)
- Malawi: Karonga District Hospital Sells Medicine to Patients(Malawi News Agency)
- Uganda: Kampala, Jinja Town Residents Breathing Themselves to the Grave(Monitor)
- Tanzania: Why Health Care Challenges in Tanzania Do Not Go Away(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Arusha Fears Wave of Baby Snatchers(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Indicative Medical Costs Coming(Daily News)
- Uganda: Mubende Hospital Accountants Jailed, Ordered to Refund Shs200 Million(Monitor)
- South Africa: Cape Town Man Survives Cobra Bite(News24Wire)
- Ethiopia: Proper Regulations for Traditional Health Practitioners(Ethiopian Herald)
- Tanzania: Cross Roads - Mr Nchemba, Time to End Drug Trade in Tanzania(Citizen)
- Zimbabwe: Family Planning Remains an Important Debate(The Herald)
- Uganda: Hospital Bosses Charged With Corruption(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Nigerians Groan As Govt Fails to Implement Health Law(Premium Times)
- Kenya: Chinese Doctors Conduct Medical Camp for the Disadvantaged(Focac)
- Liberia: Human Resource Key to Service Delivery in Health Sector - Report(LINA)
- Nigeria: New Malaria Vaccine Shows Efficacy, Safety in Humans(Guardian)
- Botswana: Mathakola Health Post to Be Upgraded-Maele(Botswana Daily News)
- Ethiopia: CBE Joins Govt Health Centre Expansion Effort(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Addis to Host International Health Exhibition, Conference(Ethiopian Herald)
- Angola: Official Defends Humanization of Health Services in Calandula(ANGOP)
- Kenya: Why Doctors Rejected Govt's Pay Offer(East African)
- Libya: WHO Fills Gap in HIV Treatment for Patients(UN News)
