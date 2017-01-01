Top Headlines
- Kenya: Dear First Lady, It Is Time to Stop Running and Start Talking About Health Crisis(Nation)
- Egypt: Egyptian Women With HIV Hide From Social Stigma in Silence(Aswat Masriya)
- West Africa: How Communities Fought the Ebola Epidemic and Won(IRIN)
- Central African Republic: French Priest Convicted of Child Abuse in CAR(RFI)
- Zimbabwe: Unpaid Doctors, Nurses Loot Patients' Donated Rice(New Zimbabwe)
- Kenya: Counties Begin Firing Striking Doctors(Nation)
- Uganda: 'You Belong to Joseph Kony'(African Arguments)
- South Africa: No Surrogate Pregnancies for Infertile Single Parents(GroundUp)
- Africa: Keeping Your Health Status Secret? Big Error(Monitor)
- Uganda: Couple Dumps Dead Baby At Medic's Office(Monitor)
- South Africa: What Social Factors Drive Up Suicide Rates Among Pregnant Women?(The Conversation Africa)
- Uganda: Bukeeri Faces Drug Shortage(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Presidency - Buhari Not in Any UK Hospital(Daily Trust)
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes(Financial Gazette)
- South Africa: Why Disability Should be Redefined to Include Infertility(The Conversation Africa)
- Kenya: Nation's Emergency Medical Services Needs Major Work(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: 10 Die As Dogs Bite 26 000(The Herald)
- Africa: Call to Raise Herbal Medicine Standards(SciDev.Net)
- Kenya: Labour Court Spares Doctors' Union Chiefs Jail(Nation)
- Sudan: Calls for Schools to Close As 'Cholera' Fears Grip Eastern Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Zimbabwe: Court Blocks Food Vendors Eviction(The Herald)
- Nigeria: Number of HIV Positive People Unknown - Minister(Guardian)
- Kenya: Fresh Bid to End Doctors' Strike Collapses(Nation)
- Liberia: Group Deploys Monitors Nationwide to Assist Ebola Survivors(LINA)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Congratulates Pretoria Doctors for Separating Conjoined Twin Girls(SA Govt)
- South Africa: Diarrhoea Kills Five in Western Cape Since November(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Doctors Union Officials Evade Jail for Another 5 Days 'To End Strike'(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Nursing Council Investigating 'Nurses From Hell'(Capital FM)
- Zimbabwe: Baby Manqoba Back Home After Successful Liver Transplant(The Herald)
- Tanzania: Govt Fights to Close Health Inequality Gap(Daily News)
- Africa: MSF Deeply Concerned about Dire Implications of US 'Global Gag Rule'(MSF)
- Liberia: USAID Program to Support Ebola Survivors Takes Off(Observer)
Notices and Announcements
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.