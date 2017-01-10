Top Headlines
- South Africa: Apparent 'Sewage Water' Leaks Onto Sun City Staff's Food(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Bird Flu Kills 9,000 Birds in Kano State(Guardian)
- Zimbabwe: Bench Talk Boosts Mental Health(SciDev.Net)
- Sudan: More Die of Diarrhoea in Eastern Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Zimbabwe: 2 160 Typhoid Cases Reported Nationally(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Harare City Battling Typhoid, Struggles to Collect Garbage(The Herald)
- Liberia: Texas Doctor Who Survived Ebola in Liberia Returns Quietly Back to Practice(Observer)
- South Africa: Bloodied Toddler Loses Fight to Hold On to Life(News24Wire)
- Uganda: Paralysed Man Wants to Meet Bank of Uganda Governor(Monitor)
- Nigeria: No Plastic, Only Contaminated Rice in Nigeria - NAFDAC(Leadership)
- Malawi: Woman Claims Giving Birth to Stones(Nyasa Times)
- Sudan: Abu Garda - the Number of Kidney Centers Raised to 66 Centers(SNA)
- Tanzania: Two-Week Deadline for Toilet Construction(Daily News)
- Tanzania: HIV/Aids Infections From Mother to Child Reduced By 50%(Daily News)
- Kenya: Take Over, Health Ministry Told Amid Strike By Doctors(Nation)
- Nigeria: Accessing Health Insurance Online Could Change Sector(This Day)
- Kenya: Doctors Call for Arrest of Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Efforts to Feed Millions(Ethiopian Herald)
- Tanzania: Mother-to-Child HIV Transmission Down 20%(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Sustainable Aids Trust Fund Starts Working Next Year(Daily News)
- Cameroon: Gay Rights Groups Brave Abuse, Violence to Fight HIV(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- South Africa: Western Cape Ambulance Crew Robbed While Treating Patient(News24Wire)
- Kenya: No December Salary for Doctors(Nation)
- Nigeria: NAFDAC - 'Plastic Rice' Not Fit for Consumption(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Health Ministry Seeks N35 Billion for Trauma Centres(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Rivers Utd's Ihunda Undergoes Successful Surgery in India(This Day)
- Nigeria: The Population That Gets Experts Cracked(This Day)
- Angola: Luanda General Hospital Pediatric Reopens Friday(ANGOP)
- Zimbabwe: 50 000 HIV Self-Testing Kits Availed(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Typhoid Under Control - Minister(The Herald)
- Uganda: Beans, Quick to Cook, Easy to Eat(Monitor)
- Tanzania: 2016 Review - the Year of Interesting 'Firsts' in Surgical Advancements(Citizen)
