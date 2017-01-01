Top Headlines
- Kenya: Fresh Bid to End Doctors' Strike Collapses(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes(Financial Gazette)
- South Africa: Why Disability Should be Redefined to Include Infertility(The Conversation Africa)
- Kenya: Nation's Emergency Medical Services Needs Major Work(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: 10 Die As Dogs Bite 26 000(The Herald)
- Africa: Call to Raise Herbal Medicine Standards(SciDev.Net)
- Kenya: Labour Court Spares Doctors' Union Chiefs Jail(Nation)
- Sudan: Calls for Schools to Close As 'Cholera' Fears Grip Eastern Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Zimbabwe: Court Blocks Food Vendors Eviction(The Herald)
- Nigeria: Number of HIV Positive People Unknown - Minister(Guardian)
- Zimbabwe: Baby Manqoba Back Home After Successful Liver Transplant(The Herald)
- Tanzania: Govt Fights to Close Health Inequality Gap(Daily News)
- Africa: MSF Deeply Concerned about Dire Implications of US 'Global Gag Rule'(MSF)
- Nigeria: For Nigerian Mothers, Escape From Boko Haram Shakes Up Childbirth Customs(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Africa: World Faces 'Unprecedented' Hunger As Famine Threatens Four Countries - Study(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Kenya: Doctors Fate to Be Known Today(Nation)
- Kenya: What Governors Are Planning Over Striking Doctors(Nation)
- Nigeria: Resident Doctors Ends 7-Day Warning Strike(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Fake, Substandard Drugs Worth N9.3 Billion Destroyed in Abuja(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Major Abuja Hospital to Be Shut for Four Days(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Govt Delivers N4.3 Billion Health, Nutrition Items to North-East(Premium Times)
- South Africa: Kudos for Pretoria Doctors Who Separated Twins(SAnews.gov.za)
- Uganda: Nsambya Hospital Cancer Ward Gets Shs1.4 Billion Equipment(Monitor)
- Uganda: 63 Districts Covered in the Ongoing HIV/Aids Survey(Monitor)
- Nigeria: '1m Children Die of Preventable Diseases Yearly'(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Organisation Calls for Improved Universal Healthcare Coverage(This Day)
- Nigeria: Nasarawa to Sanction People Defecating in the Open(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Bingham University Teaching Hospital Gets New Cmd(Daily Trust)
- Kenya: Day of Reckoning for 'Sewage Smelling' Doctors on Strike as Jail Cell Beckons(Capital FM)
- Nigeria: One Doctor Still Attends to 6,000 Patients in Nigeria - Don(Vanguard)
- Nigeria: Indomie to Partner Kaduna State On School Feeding(Daily Trust)
- Liberia: Paynesville City Expose to Health Hazard Due to Garbage Pollution(FrontPageAfrica)
Notices and Announcements
