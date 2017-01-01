Top Headlines
- Africa: Kenya Can Lead the Way to Universal Health Care in Africa(IPS)
- Uganda: Museveni Settles Archbishop Nkoyooyo's U.S.$23 000 Medicals Bills(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: 'Prisons On Typhoid Alert'(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Harare, Vendors' Enduring Stand-Off(Zimbabwe Independent)
- South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi - Employment of Doctors and Pharmacist in Public Service(SA Govt)
- South Africa: Minister Mosebenzi Zwane - Releases of 2016 Mine Health and Safety Statistics(SA Govt)
- South Africa: No Shortage of Posts for Healthcare Workers - Motsoaledi(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Hearing the Demands of Kenyan Medical Practitioners(Daily Maverick)
- Botswana: Multi-Million Health Facility for Tsabong(Botswana Daily News)
- Uganda: Police Blame Killing of Elderly Women On Alcoholism(Monitor)
- Uganda: Oulanyah Blames Rising Teen Pregnancies On Older Men(Monitor)
- Kenya: County Prepares to Close Down Illegal Clinics, Arrest Quacks(Nation)
- Kenya: Over 700,000 Children Targeted in Nairobi Polio Campaign(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Typhoid Claims Another Victim(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: 'My House is a House of Rats'(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Atrociousness of Cancer On Nigerian Women(This Day)
- Eritrea: Progress in Reducing Maternal, Child Mortality in Central Region(Shabait)
- Uganda: Blood Shortage Hits Health Facilities(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Abuja Residents Seek Proper Coordination On Evacuation of Waste(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Melinda Gates Commends Kaduna Govt On Child Health, Others(Premium Times)
- Liberia: Health Minister Wants Diagnostic Equipment At Health Centers(LINA)
- Liberia: Most Hospitals, Clinics Lack Electricity, Equipment - Report(LINA)
- Namibia: Eye Surgeon Says Girl's Eye Cancer Can Spread to the Brain(Namibian)
- Kenya: Kenya Ups Surveillance After Uganda Bird Flu Outbreak(Capital FM)
- South Africa: Jobs Available for Doctors and Pharmacists(SAnews.gov.za)
- Namibia: Oshikoto Receives New Ambulances(New Era)
- Kenya: Women Urge Government to Reduce Fertility Treatment Cost(Nation)
- Tanzania: Ministry Wants Bird Flu Surveillance Stepped Up(Citizen)
- Somalia: Garowe Woman Arrested for Spreading HIV to Police Boss and Several Men(Dalsan Radio)
- Burundi: Four People Died From Hunger in Bubanza Province(Iwacu)
- Kenya: Kenya Set to Be Declared Polio Free in 2018 If No Case Reported(Nation)
- Kenya: Nurse Arraigned in Kwale Court Over Wrong HIV Test Results(Nation)
