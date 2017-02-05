Top Headlines
- South Africa: Should Politicians Account for the Deaths of 94 Psychiatric Patients(The Conversation Africa)
- Nigeria: Govt Criminalises Stigmatisation Against People Living With HIV/Aids(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Govt Criminalises Stigmatising People Living With HIV/Aids(Guardian)
- Kenya: First Lady Cancels Beyond Zero Marathon(East African)
- Nigeria: IVF Babies and the Stigma - Finding a Way Out(This Day)
- Kenya: Nurses Go On Strike Again After Working for Barely Two Months(Nation)
- Africa: 10 Yays for the AU!(allAfrica)
- Sudan: Cholera Deaths in Sudan's Red Sea(Radio Dabanga)
- Africa: UNAIDS Wants Museveni to Champion Aids Fight World-Wide(Independent (Kampala))
- South Africa: South Africa's Sugar Tax - a Bold Move, and the Right Thing to Do(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: UCT Flag to Fly At Half-Mast to Honour Esidimeni Victims(News24Wire)
- South Africa: 90 Percent Matric Pass Rate for Pmb School Where Pupils Sit On Buckets(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Westville Boy's High School Pupil Dies After Suffering Brain Aneurysm At Gym(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Task Team to Relocate Mental Health Patients(SAnews.gov.za)
- South Africa: Government Offers Condolences to Families of Patients Who Died After Being Transferred From Life Esidimeni(SA Govt)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Conveys Condolences to Families of Deceased Mentally Ill Patients(SA Govt)
- Liberia: CSO Reliance On International Donors Curbs Viability, Performance(Observer)
- South Africa: Zuma Offers Condolences to Families of 94 Dead Patients(News24Wire)
- Uganda: Chinese Firm Tiens' Health Pyramid Scrutinised(Al Jazeera)
- South Africa: Calls Mount for Gauteng Premier to Resign Over 94 Deaths(News24Wire)
- Zambia: Mom Accused of Killing, Dumping Baby in Toilet(Times of Zambia)
- Africa: How a Gene Test Can Solve Side Effects Linked to ARV Drugs in Africa(The Conversation Africa)
- Liberia: VP Boakai, Ohio Governor Discuss Agriculture, Education, Health(LINA)
- Burundi: Shortage of Some Medicines in Bujumbura Pharmacies(Iwacu)
- Somalia: Early Action, More Funds Key to Avoid Famine in Somalia - UN Agencies(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Uganda: District Council Asks Govt to Upgrade Health Centre(Monitor)
- Uganda: Health Records Assistant in Trouble Over Theft of Govt Drugs(Monitor)
- Uganda: Prepare to Deal With Rainy Season Hazards(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: Poor Funding Crippling Health Sector - Minister(The Herald)
- Malawi: Chiefs Angry With 'Sex for Food' Report(Nyasa Times)
- Africa: Get Rich or Die Trying - the Chinese Multinational Scamming Millions From Ugandans(African Arguments)
- Nigeria: Foundation to Hold Free Cancer Screening(Daily Trust)
