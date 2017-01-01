Top Headlines
- South Africa: Health Boss Quits Following Report On Mentally Ill Patient Deaths(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Baby Girl Dies After Genital Cutting(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Nigeria: Why It's Hard to Run Mass Measles Campaigns in War-Torn States(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: Gauteng Health MEC Has 'Lost Credibility' - Health Ombudsman(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Doctors' Collective Bargaining Agreement Illegal - Senate(Nation)
- Africa: Failure of Malaria Drug 'Early Warning' for Africa, Researchers Say(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- South Africa: Premier Makhura Must Take Stern Action Over 94 Patient Deaths(DA)
- South Africa: Health Committee Horrified By the Health Ombudsman Report(Parliament of South Africa)
- South Africa: Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu Resigns(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Adequate Funding Needed to Eliminate HIV/Aids By 2030 - Naca DG(Premium Times)
- South Africa: KZN to Distribute Free Sanitary Pads to Nearly 3 000 Schools(News24Wire)
- Africa: Historic Commitment From African Heads of State to Advance Immunization in Africa(AMA)
- Africa: Much more needed in family planning to achieve Africa's development goals(UNFPA in WCA)
- Rwanda: First Lady Calls for Renewed Efforts in Fighting HIV/Aids Prevalence in Africa(New Times)
- Kenya: Senate Committee to Meet Health Officials Over Doctors Strike(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Study - Kenya's Health Sector Underfunded(Capital FM)
- Uganda: Health Minister Declines to Elevate Health Centre(Monitor)
- Uganda: 4,000 Get Free Medical Services(Monitor)
- Kenya: All Arms of Government Looking for Way to End Doctors' Strike(Nation)
- Kenya: Governors Question Plan to Hire Workers for Mobile Clinics(Nation)
- Kenya: Why Polio Campaigns Must Reach Every Last Child in Kenya(IPS)
- Kenya: Doctors' Officials to Know Fate on Jail Term Friday(Nation)
- Liberia: Chemistry Analyzer Installed At JFK(Observer)
- Somalia: 30 Dead in Bay After Drinking Contaminated Water(Dalsan Radio)
- Kenya: Medical Union Officials Could Go to Jail for Disobeying Orders(Nation)
- Uganda: Bird Flu Outbreak in Uganda - Some Key Facts About the Virus(The Conversation Africa)
- Africa: African Leaders Hailed for Progress in Fight Against Malaria(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Malawi: Should Govt Reform Abortion Law?(CSJNews)
- Zimbabwe: Community Service for Traditional Healer(The Herald)
- Africa: Trump's Abortion Ban Puts African Women At Risk(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: First Ladies Call for Youth-Friendly Health Services(New Times)
- Malawi: Midwives Shortage Looms(Nyasa Times)
