Top Headlines
- Nigeria: Contraceptive Use Among Nigerian Women On Increase(Premium Times)
- Kenya: Senators Blame President, Governors for Deaths Due to Doctors Strike(Nation)
- Somalia: A Mother and Her Kids Die of Hunger in Gedo(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Busia Among 15 Counties at Risk of Polio(Nation)
- Sudan: Darfur's Jebel Marra Hit By Disease, Displaced Need Winter Aid(Radio Dabanga)
- Nigeria: Campaign to Help Vaccinate Millions of Children Against Measles in North-East(UN News)
- Tanzania: Five-Day-Old Baby Mutilated, Dies At Hospital(Citizen)
- South Africa: Healthcare Takes a Step Into the Future with a Prototyping Lab at GE's Africa Innovation Center (AIC) In Johannesburg(GE Africa)
- Ethiopia: 'No Smoking!' Sign Unheeded(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Health Researchers Receive Tore Godal Award(Ethiopian Herald)
- Uganda: Find Lasting Solution to Drug Shortage(Monitor)
- Uganda: Standardised Consultation Fees Not Solution to Unaffordable Healthcare(Monitor)
- Nigeria: 6 Million People Die Annually Due to Tobacco Use - WHO(Leadership)
- Kenya: Midwife Comes to Rescue of Mothers as Doctors Press on With Strike(Nation)
- Liberia: Firestone Hosts Children's Surgery Int'l(Observer)
- Nigeria: Govt, EU Partner Over Water, Hygiene in Niger Delta(Daily Trust)
- Kenya: Sapit Urges Doctors to End Strike to Save Kenyans' Lives(Nation)
- Liberia: China Medical Team Offers Free Health Services in Paynesville(Observer)
- Sudan: Watery Diarrhoea Kills Eight People in Eastern Sudan(Radio Dabanga)
- Cameroon: US Official Visits School Nutrition Project(Cameroon Tribune)
- Sudan: Doctor - 'Diarrhoea Cases Mounting in Central Sudan'(Radio Dabanga)
- Cameroon: North West - CBC Marathon Steps up Campaign Against HIV(Cameroon Tribune)
- Africa: Trailblazing African Female Global Health Leaders Receive USP Cepat's Top Honors(PR Newswire)
- Eritrea: Health Awareness Workshop in Mendefera(Shabait)
- Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Shoots From the Hip(Zimbabwe Standard)
- Africa: When Your Healers Become Your Killers(IPS)
- Zimbabwe: Typhoid Outbreak Spreads(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Major Hospitals Left With Two Weeks' Supply of Essential Drugs(New Zimbabwe)
- Nigeria: Bird Flu - Kano to Disinfect Markets, Poultry Farms(Guardian)
- Egypt: Medicines Price Increase Comes Into Effect(Aswat Masriya)
- Kenya: Govt Gives Doctors More Time to End Strike(Capital FM)
- Liberia: '75 Percent of Liberians Down With Diabetes'(NEWS)
Notices and Announcements
