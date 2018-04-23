Kenya: Brave Cop Directs Traffic 'Knee-Deep' in Floodwater

Johannesburg — Pictures of a policeman standing on the edge of a submerged bridge helping traffic to flow again at Sultan Hamud have sparked a fountain of praise.
He stood at the edge with his feet underwater showing motorists where to cross safely.
According to KenyaDigest.com, floodwater blocked the Sultan Hamud bridge along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, leaving motorists stranded.
Officers chose to be the road-edge markers to ease traffic build-up when the rain subsided.
Traffic was backed up on both sides of the road, and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.
Here's what Twitter users had to say:
We need more people like you. People who are out to serve. May God bless you and lift you
- Bellady (@Bellaannointed) April 23, 2018
An individual worthy of a head of state commendation. That road serves Uganda/Rwanda/etc....
Francis Hook (@FrankHook) April 23, 2018
Maximum respect and blessings to this son of man.
Mercy Kareithi (@MercyKareithi) April 23, 2018
Is this volunteer or charity work because even if it was me in Kenya police uniform and a traffic cop I would even swim if that is what it takes to do my duty
Bur_awei_bur @aweissburhan April 23, 2018
To this great man Good deeds are the smallest things people do and the most high recognizes this deeds
Nigel great @nigel_andahua April 23, 2018