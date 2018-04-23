23 April 2018

Kenya: Brave Cop Directs Traffic 'Knee-Deep' in Floodwater

Photo: Ma3Route/Twitter
Here is the policeman who single handedly helped traffic to flow again at Sultan Hamud where water overtoppled the bridge.
By Sethi Ncube

Johannesburg — Pictures of a policeman standing on the edge of a submerged bridge helping traffic to flow again at Sultan Hamud have sparked a fountain of praise.

He stood at the edge with his feet underwater showing motorists where to cross safely.

According to KenyaDigest.com, floodwater blocked the Sultan Hamud bridge along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, leaving motorists stranded.

Officers chose to be the road-edge markers to ease traffic build-up when the rain subsided.

Traffic was backed up on both sides of the road, and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

Here's what Twitter users had to say:

We need more people like you. People who are out to serve. May God bless you and lift you

- Bellady (@Bellaannointed) April 23, 2018

An individual worthy of a head of state commendation. That road serves Uganda/Rwanda/etc....

Francis Hook (@FrankHook) April 23, 2018

Maximum respect and blessings to this son of man.

Mercy Kareithi (@MercyKareithi) April 23, 2018

Is this volunteer or charity work because even if it was me in Kenya police uniform and a traffic cop I would even swim if that is what it takes to do my duty

Bur_awei_bur‏ @aweissburhan April 23, 2018

To this great man Good deeds are the smallest things people do and the most high recognizes this deeds

Nigel great @nigel_andahua April 23, 2018

