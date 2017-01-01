Top Headlines
- Kenya: Doctors' Collective Bargaining Agreement Illegal - Senate(Nation)
- Kenya: MPs Set to Vote on Privatisation (Amendment) Bill(Nation)
- Somalia: Lawmaker Calls for KDF Withdrawal From Somalia(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Kilemi Mwiria Ditches Jubilee, to Announce New Party(Nation)
- Kenya: Why Kenya Must Create a Million New Jobs Annually(IPS)
- Kenya: Uganda Denies Abandoning Amina Mohamed(Nation)
- Tanzania: 'Past Decade Saw Increased Products From Kenya'(Daily News)
- Kenya: Congress Hurdle for U.S.$418 Million Kenya-U.S. Arms Deal(East African)
- Kenya: Senate Committee to Meet Health Officials Over Doctors Strike(Capital FM)
- Kenya: IEBC Over 1 Million Voters Short as Registration Enters Third Week(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Adema Selected in Simbas Provisional Squad(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Kimani Joins Ingwe on the Eve of KPL Transfer(Capital FM)
- Kenya: KQ Flies More Passengers on Fewer Planes in Q3(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Uchumi Cuts Loss By 17% After a Drop in Operating Expenses(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Nakumatt Negotiating With Suppliers to Restock Empty Shelves(Capital FM)
- Kenya: It's Turn for Regions to Host X-Country Championships(Nation)
- Kenya: Hassan Wario, Richard Ekai Fate Lies With DPP, Says Court(Nation)
- Kenya: Shunning Media to Blame for Amina's Setback(Nation)
- Kenya: Police Arrest Teacher at Centre of Pupil's Controversial Death(Nation)
- Kenya: Boom for Tourism As Foreign Arrivals Rise By 16.7%(Nation)
- Kenya: EACC Detectives Raid Senior County Officer's Home(Nation)
- Kenya: Pair Share Sh1.4 Million Lotto Cash From First 2017 Draw(Nation)
- Kenya: Study - Kenya's Health Sector Underfunded(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Trump's Policies Biggest Threat to Kenya's Economy - CBK(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Children Drop Out of School as Drought Worsens in Garissa(Nation)
- Kenya: Insecurity, Drought Affect Voter Listing in North Rift(Nation)
- Kenya: 11-Member Committee to Craft Opposition Winning Formula(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Polls Agency Appeals for More Kenyans to Register to Vote(Nation)
- Kenya: All Arms of Government Looking for Way to End Doctors' Strike(Nation)
- Kenya: Governors Question Plan to Hire Workers for Mobile Clinics(Nation)
- Uganda: Police Say Kenyan MP Found Recruiting Voters(East African)
- Kenya: Economic Growth to Slowdown in 2017(East African)
