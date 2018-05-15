15 May 2018

South Africa: Embattled Cape Town Mayor Wins Court Battle to Stay in Office

By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The Western Cape High Court has effectively allowed Patricia De Lille to return to the mayoral office after ruling that the cessation of her membership with the Democratic Alliance (DA) was suspended, News24 reports.

"I feel very exhausted, and I feel very tired. I'm normally not relaxed to put up a good fight, but this one is really tiring because I keep on worrying about the impact on the people of the City of Cape Town," De Lille said after the judgment was handed down.

The Federal Executive of the Democratic Alliance previously determined that De Lille's membership with the party was terminated after she was charged with misconduct and faced a motion of no confidence where the party voted to recall her as mayor.

Federal Executive members Natasha Mazzone and James Selfe accused De Lille of announcing her intention to leave the party during a radio interview on 702 with Eusebius McKaiser which contravened clause 3.5.1.2 in the DA's constitution, which states that if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately.

