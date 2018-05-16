Africa: Whatever Should I Wear to Prince Harry and Meghan's Wedding?!

Photo: Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The outfit should have been months in the planning for May 19. This must be true of so many who were lucky enough to receive a gilded invitation to the event of the year.

And the continent is not going to miss out on the action! Around Africa, there are plans afoot to celebrate - some won't even admit that they will be watching the proceedings but I'm guessing they'll probably do so secretly! After all, there is something about a wedding, any wedding, that has a certain charm and romance about it.

I particularly find British royal weddings irresistible and the pomp and ceremony really impressive.

Some background? Prince Harry, 33, second son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, will be tying the knot with Meghan Markle, 36, at Windsor Castle this Saturday. The first time a royal wedding will be held on a weekend.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have always been in the hearts of the world, particularly since the untimely death of their mother Princess Diana in Paris in 1997. Who can forget the tragic figures they cut, William and Harry, heads bowed, walking behind her coffin?

The groom has been the son who has never really been encumbered by the burden of becoming King one day. His elder brother William was there for that and with his children lining up for the title, things became even easier for Harry. He was allowed to live his life pretty much the way he wanted. He's involved in so many noteworthy causes in Africa in particular, and many around the world were reminded of his mother, who pursued many humanitarian causes, including the detection and detonation of landmines in Uganda after the civil war. He is known to be a down-to-earth person who never minds getting his hands dirty doing volunteer work or even meeting with presidents.

So Harry's days of playing the field and breaking a number of hearts along the way are finally coming to an end.

Even more impressive - reports that Meghan Markle is paying for her own dress... Whether that is true or not remains to be seen but for now, I'm sure it will endear her to British taxpayers, some of whom are really anti-royal family and the financial burden they bring to ordinary citizens.

Proof of the wedding excitement can be seen around Africa, but particularly in South Africa, where high teas have been arranged at hotels around Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban - at a price of course - cucumber sandwiches, cake and bubbly thrown in for good measure, while watching the proceedings on the "big screen". A street party has been thrown in for good measure and I'm almost certain Prince Harry would have loved to have been there, although, in a manner of speaking, he will be!

In Kenya, the event will also be marked with extravagant affairs - one charging 1 million shillings for the occasion...

Zimbabwe is rather quiet but there seems to be some hype in Namibia as it is rumoured that Harry and Meghan will be honeymooning there!

Plans for Batswana celebrations are missing though, surprising since that's where the couple are reported to have started their romance.

So here we are, Harry and Meghan, waiting for May 19 – waiting to see who walks Meghan down the aisle (possibly her mother), the bridal gown, the hair, the bridesmaids, the groomsmen, the flowers, the guests, the cars, the wedding reception, the food ...

And speaking of food... let's hope that with all the family drama on both Harry and Meghan's sides, there isn't a family member who will be caught carrying leftovers away in their handbag...

Here's wishing Harry and Meghan all the best and all the happiness in their life together.