22 May 2018

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Opposition Party Launches War of Words Against Cape Town Mayor

Photo: Supplied
Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille at work after a court ruling in her favour.
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Official opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA) has initiated a strategy against Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille called the "Let's Talk Campaign", using pamphlets detailing the party's reasons for taking legal action against her, IOL reports.

Provincial campaign manager Anthony Benadie said the letter campaign will be taken around the Western Cape to ensure voter confidence, noting that the issues of De Lille and Cape Town's mayorship may arise during planned question and answer sessions.

"It remains important, though, that our message in this regard remains clear: the DA's mission in Cape Town is to put the people of the City first. That's why we are resolute in keeping maladministration and misconduct out of the City. Patricia de Lille is clinging on to power and putting herself before the people. Our promise to the people of Cape Town in Election 2019 is to keep corruption out and continue to deliver better services. Our actions in respect of Patricia de Lille honour this promise by putting service delivery and the people of Cape Town first," he said.

According to Times Live, De Lille slammed the pamphlets and the DA's statements, calling them misleading and an attempt at "spin doctoring" a High Court ruling that suspended the cessation of her membership with the Democratic Alliance.

