Burkina Faso: Ouagadougou Cuts Ties With Taipei

The Burkina Faso government has announced it is cutting ties with Taiwan.

Since 1994, the administration has been co-operating with Taiwan but today Foreign Affairs minister, Alpha Barry said: "The changing world and the current socio-economic challenges of our country and region warrants that we reconsider our position."

According to Barry, the decision was guided by the strong will of the government to "defend the interests of the country and its people", to form the "best partnerships" to consolidate the socio-economic development of the country, and facilitate regional and sub-regional projects.

He said he received instructions from Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré to make the necessary arrangements for the closure of the Burkina Embassy in Taipei and that of Taiwan in Ouagadougou.

The minister said he has already officially informed the ambassador of Taiwan, and telephoned the country's Ambassador in Taipei, Aminata Sana / Congo, and reassured him that measures have already been taken by the central services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the departure of all official and representatives in Taiwan.