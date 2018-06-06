6 June 2018

Ethiopia: Crocodile Kills Pastor After Baptism Gone Wrong

Photo: Pixabay
Crocodile.

Cape Town — A routine baptism ceremony went horribly awry after a crocodile grabbed hold of the pastor conducting the ceremony in Ethiopia's Arba Minch Town, reports the BBC.

The cleric, who has been identified as Docho Eshete, was carrying out the religious rite for 80 people at Lake Abaya, when the crocodile bypassed his church members to grab hold of him, biting him on his legs, back and hands.

Locals who tried to wrestle him from the crocodile were not able to do so, but succeeded in recovering his body.

