South Africa: Fuel Price Spike Pushes Costs into Record Territory

Cape Town — Motorists' wallets are in for another shock after the June petrol price hike. Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe has announced a 23 cents price increase for 93 octane while 95 octane will cost 26 cents more per litre. Diesel prices are also set to go up, increasing by 26 cents per liter while illuminating paraffin prices will rise between 22 and 30 cents per liter.
The price hike will take effect on Wednesday and comes after a heavy 82 cents increase introduced in June. The Department of Energy attributed the huge fuel price spike to a weaker rand.