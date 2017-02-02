-
Photo: Backpagepix
Germany Wins World Cup as Africa Watches
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lifts the FIFA World Cup 2014 Trophy: Germany beat Argentina to become the world's champions.Full story
Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Fifa Suspends Nigeria from International Competitions
The Fifa Emergency Committee has suspended Nigeria from all international football activities citing alleged government interference in the running of the country's soccer body.Full story
Photo: Damien Glez/RNW
African Teams Targeted For Match-Fixing?
Media reports on match-fixing have largely focused on African teams and they have their genesis from the Western mass media, writes Chuka Onwumechili for The Conversation.Full story
Photo Essays
