Ghanaian fans: If an African team can get on a roll, any one of them have the potential to go deep into the tournament, writes Nick Said.

Emmanuel Emenike, 9, in action at the Africa Cup of Nations last year, will play a crucial role for the Super Eagles in Brazil.

Cameroon's loss to Mexico in Natal on Friday night makes their qualification for the World Cup second round look a long shot.

Cote d'Ivoire's 2-1 victory over Japan in their World Cup opener was pleasing for much more than the crucial three points.

Wilfried Bony in action against Colombia: Despite losing, Cote d'Ivoire can still get to the next stage of the tournament.

In the match against Croatia Alex Song was sent off and the Indomitable Lions' hopes of reaching the second round ended in disarray (file photo).

Nigeria have one foot in the second round after their 1-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Media reports on match-fixing have largely focused on African teams and they have their genesis from the Western mass media, writes Chuka Onwumechili for The Conversation .

The Fifa Emergency Committee has suspended Nigeria from all international football activities citing alleged government interference in the running of the country's soccer body.

