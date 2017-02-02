Top Headlines
- Burkina Faso/Ghana: The Game Nobody Wants to Play #AFCON2017 #BRONZE(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final(allAfrica)
- Tanzania: Yanga Out to Extend League Lead(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Match Set to Honour Fallen Goalkeeper Burhan(Daily News)
- Uganda: National Council of Sports declare 'Uganda Olympic Committee' is Non-Existent'(Monitor)
- South Africa: Pumas Flank Loaned to Stormers(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Leyds Leads Stormers to George(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Pollard to Captain Bulls in Brisbane(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Former Sharks Wing Up for Another Tough Dusi Challenge(News24Wire)
- South Africa: High Praise for Blitzbok Structures(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Cook, Nortje Share Plaudits After Rain-Hit Day One(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Knights Edge Cobras in Paarl(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Scholtz, Harris Start SA's Davis Cup Onslaught(News24Wire)
- Angola: Handball Player Finishes Top 2 Scorer in France World Cup(ANGOP)
- Malawi: Nomads Seal Deal for U-20 Stars From Namiwawa FC(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Blame Game Over Queens Allowances(Nyasa Times)
- Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Win National Junior Men's Championship(ANGOP)
- South Africa: Dolphins Stutter After Strong Start(News24Wire)
- Africa: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Medals to Be Made From Old Phones(Capital FM)
- South Africa: Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw Revealed(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Sharks, Cheetahs Each Name Two Teams(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Nigerian League - Another Coach Quits(Premium Times)
- Africa: Cyclists for La Tropicale Amissa Bongo Unveiled(New Times)
- Rwanda: Rayon Coach Masudi Rues Missed Chances(New Times)
- South Africa: Sanzaar in Dark Over Fijian Super Rugby Talks(News24Wire)
- South Africa: CJ's Brother Leads SWD Against Stormers(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Miller to Miss Remainder of ODI Series(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Former Bok Captain - We Need to Be Positive(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Parasports Target 40 Gold Medals At 2020 Olympics(Daily Trust)
- Liberia: MC Breweries Battle Liscr FC(Observer)
- Ghana/Cameroon: Cameroon Dominates Ghana(Cameroon Tribune)
- Liberia: Liscr FC Level On Points With BYC(Observer)
