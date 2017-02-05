Top Headlines
- Cameroon/Egypt: The Extra Prize for the Winner of #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Ghana/Burkina Faso: Burkinabe Win Bronze as Black Stars Crash at #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Cameroon: Fans Scent Victory in Gabon(Nation)
- South Africa: Blitzboks Thrash England to Claim Sydney Sevens(News24Wire)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Afcon 2017 - Egypt, Cameroon, in Final Battle(Premium Times)
- South Africa: Sydney Sevens Win Perfect Ending - Senatla(News24Wire)
- Ghana: The Useless Black Stars of Nyantakyi(Ghana Star)
- Ghana/Burkina Faso: Late Burkina Faso Stunner Seals Ghana's Doom(Ghana Star)
- Burkina Faso/Ghana: Afcon 2017 - Burkina Faso Claim Third Spot(Premium Times)
- Ghana: Disaster in Ghana Football(Ghana Star)
- Ghana: Prince Boateng Unimpressed With Black Stars Afcon Performance(Ghana Star)
- Cameroon/Egypt: It's West vs North As Indomitable Lions Face Pharaohs in #AFCON2017 Showdown(allAfrica)
- Malawi: Cricketer Girls Break Stereotypes and Barriers(Al Jazeera)
- Cameroon: Will #AFCON2017 Final Give Coach Hugo Broos the Last Laugh?(allAfrica)
- Kenya: First Lady Cancels Beyond Zero Marathon(East African)
- Burkina Faso/Ghana: The Game Nobody Wants to Play #AFCON2017 #BRONZE(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Nigeria's Rohr Wants Cameroon to Win Final, Foresaw Leipzig Success(Deutsche Welle)
- Tanzania: Yanga Out to Extend League Lead(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Match Set to Honour Fallen Goalkeeper Burhan(Daily News)
- Egypt/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso 'Better Than Us' - Pharoahs' Coach #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- South Africa: Pumas Flank Loaned to Stormers(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Leyds Leads Stormers to George(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Pollard to Captain Bulls in Brisbane(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Former Sharks Wing Up for Another Tough Dusi Challenge(News24Wire)
- South Africa: High Praise for Blitzbok Structures(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Cook, Nortje Share Plaudits After Rain-Hit Day One(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Knights Edge Cobras in Paarl(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Scholtz, Harris Start SA's Davis Cup Onslaught(News24Wire)
- Angola: Handball Player Finishes Top 2 Scorer in France World Cup(ANGOP)
- Malawi: Nomads Seal Deal for U-20 Stars From Namiwawa FC(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Blame Game Over Queens Allowances(Nyasa Times)
