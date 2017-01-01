Top Headlines
- Ghana/Cameroon: Ghana Favourites, But Young Lions Have Spirit #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Tanzania/South Africa: Azam Test African Champs Sundowns(Daily News)
- Tanzania: I Will Be Back in the Dugout, Says Mkwasa(Citizen)
- Uganda: Cranes Star Miya Makes Royal Mouscron Switch(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cranes' Coach Micho Delighted by Miya Switch(Monitor)
- Uganda: Bissouma Equaliser Cost Cranes Players Shs10.8 Million(Monitor)
- Africa: Burkina Faso's Duarte Makes Jose Mourinho Impression at 2017 Africa Cup of Nations(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: The Turmoil Engulfing Football(Al Jazeera)
- Zambia: Preparations to Host Under-20 Africa Cup 'Loads of Rubbish'(Zambia Reports)
- South Africa: Back to Basics for Blitzboks in Sydney(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Sauser Braced for Tour of Good Hope's Speed(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Birkett Taking Dusi Hype in His Stride(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Last Sevens Hurrah for Senatla, Smith(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Rollover Funding and MIG Spending in Sport Under Scrutiny in North West(Parliament of South Africa)
- South Africa: East London Ironman Athletes Call for More Support(GroundUp)
- South Africa: Our Fate Is in Our Own Hands - Vilas(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Mutasa Gives Mukuruva Ultimatum(The Herald)
- Nigeria: Ex-Man United Striker, Louis Saha Thrills School Children in Lagos(Guardian)
- Tanzania: Bugando Unveils Source of Goalie Burhan's Death(Daily News)
- Tanzania/Zambia: Zambia's Lwandamina Job Is Safe at Yanga- Former Stars Coach Mkwasa(Daily News)
- Kenya: Adema Selected in Simbas Provisional Squad(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Kimani Joins Ingwe on the Eve of KPL Transfer(Capital FM)
- Kenya: It's Turn for Regions to Host X-Country Championships(Nation)
- Kenya: Hassan Wario, Richard Ekai Fate Lies With DPP, Says Court(Nation)
- Africa: South Africa's Soothsayers Busy Predicting AFCON Soccer Results(VOA)
- Nigeria: Ezekiel Bassey Joins Barcelona(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Taraba State Reintroduces Annual School Games(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: 'Prize Money for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Ready'(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: My Target Is 15 Goals This Season, Says MFM's Waheed(Guardian)
- Nigeria/Cameroon: Nothing Special About Lions of Cameroon - NFF(Guardian)
- Nigeria/Cameroon: Cameroon Not Threat to Eagles' World Cup Ticket - Siasia(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Ichull, Makama Sure of Victory Over Unbeaten Plateau Utd(Daily Trust)
