Top Headlines
- Tanzania: Azam FC Pick Cheche As Caretaker Coach(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Simba Hit 270min Clean Sheet(Daily News)
- Nigeria: Agony of Ex-Super Falcons Coach, Godwin Izilien 12 Years After Nations Cup Triumph in South Africa(Guardian)
- South Africa: Bowlers Strike to Put Proteas in Control(News24Wire)
- Rwanda: Kirehe Coach Kishi Rallies His Team Ahead of Rayon Clash(New Times)
- Uganda: Cranes' Nsibambi, Mugerwa, Watenga Dropped(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: The Other Side of 'Gaddafi' Malajila(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe/South Africa: We Have to Believe - Striker Cuthbert Malajila(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Ngezi Regroup for Confederation Cup Preperations(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe/Gabon: Warriors Ready to Test Cote d'Ivoire's Elephants in a Friendly(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Former Warriors and CAPS United Coach Mhlauri Cheats Death(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors Boost As Khama, Mushekwi Join Camp(New Zimbabwe)
- Tanzania: Yanga Narrow Gap On Simba(Citizen)
- Uganda: Bodybuilding 2016 - Women Hit Stage As Byekwaso Goes West(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Football Federation Denies Shortchanging Super Eagles(This Day)
- Nigeria: Governor Okowa's Decision on Delta Soccer Clubs Spark Controversy(Guardian)
- Ethiopia: Miruts Yefter - the Shifter(Ethiopian Herald)
- Nigeria: 'Why Nigeria Was Chosen for Equatorial Guinea Open's Pre-Qualifiers'(Guardian)
- Rwanda/Kenya: Kenyan Clubs Interested in Police Striker Usengimana(New Times)
- South Africa: Cricket - Proteas Set for Busy 2017/18 Home Season(News24Wire)
- Angola: First Woman Takes Over Cycling Federation(ANGOP)
- Botswana: 2016 - Year of Ups, Downs(Botswana Daily News)
- Kenya: Term One Games for Machakos(Nation)
- Kenya: AFC Leopards to Face Mathare United in Under-20 Final(Nation)
- Kenya: Thistlecrack Jumps to King George Vi Chase Glory at Kempton Park(Nation)
- Kenya: Ingwe Survive Sofapaka Late Scare to Qualify for U20 Final(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Four Tournaments to Mark End of 2016 Golf Action(Nation)
- Kenya: A Year to Forget for Kenyan Teams on International Stage(Nation)
- Uganda: UPDF Helps Prepare Kololo for World Cross-Country Champs(Independent (Kampala))
- Zimbabwe: Hlongwane Names Sport and Recreation Commission Board(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Rugwete Quits Zimbabwe Karate Union(The Herald)
- Uganda: 'Despite Challenges, Uganda's Football Set to Take Off'(Independent (Kampala))
