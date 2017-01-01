Top Headlines
- Africa: 5 Things We Learnt From AFCON Opening Weekend(allAfrica)
- Zimbabwe/Algeria: Despite Attacking Prowess, Warriors Can't Outdo Desert Foxes(allAfrica)
- Senegal/Tunisia: Senegal Needs to Sort Out Panicked Defence(allAfrica)
- Ghana/Uganda: Black Stars Hone Goalmouth Skills for Clash With Cranes(allAfrica)
- Egypt/Mali: Pharaohs Eager to Claim Afcon After Seven Years(allAfrica)
- Africa: Sow Mastering Overhead Kicks and Comebacks(CAF)
- Africa: Senegal Set to Bust the Ghosts of Africa Cup of Nations Past(RFI)
- Tanzania: Coach Confident Stars Will Qualify for the 2019 Afcon(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Simbu Wins Mumbai Marathon(Citizen)
- Africa: Mahrez Brace Saves Day for Algeria Against Zimbabwe(CAF)
- Zimbabwe: Former Football Player Mutimba Dies(The Herald)
- Africa: Ghanaians to Support Uganda Cranes Against Black Stars(Monitor)
- Uganda: More Than Just Fate As Cranes Retrace Lost Path(Monitor)
- Africa: Uganda's Cranes Is a Team Commanding Africa's Respect Today(Monitor)
- Africa: Five Lessons From Day One at Afcon(RFI)
- South Africa: Vallie Lights Up Last Day of Tame Draw(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Duminy - I'll Look At My Average When I'm Done(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Elgar Throws 'Hands and Feet' Up for ODIs(News24Wire)
- Africa: Ibenge - We Want to Show Our Progress(CAF)
- Kenya: Butali Sugar Warriors Claim Bronze in Africa Club Championship(Nation)
- Kenya: Champs Swamibapa Launch Title Defence on Losing Note(Nation)
- Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Start Defence of Cup of Nations Title(RFI)
- South Africa: Banyana Replacements Named for France Friendly(Sascoc)
- South Africa: Titans Lose Top Spot After Draw With Lions(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Faf Miracle Catch a Result of 'Practice'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Five Talking Points After South Africa's Whitewash Over Sri Lanka(Daily Maverick)
- Namibia: We Stand Good Chance in 2019 Afcon Qualifiers - Mannetti(New Era)
- Rwanda: Police Begin Title Defence Against UR-CE(New Times)
- Kenya: Football Great Joe Kadenge Back in Hospital(Nation)
- Rwanda: Etincelles Plot to Halt Rayon's Unbeaten Run(New Times)
- Rwanda: American Wright Promises to Improve Rwandan Basketball(New Times)
- Rwanda: APR Beat Marines to Keep Pressure on Rayon Sports(New Times)
