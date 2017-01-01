Top Headlines
- Togo/Congo-Kinshasa: Adebayor Fights Back Tears As Togo Exits(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: Will Lucky White Shirt Work for Morocco's Renard Again?(allAfrica)
- Africa: Footballers Face an Allegiance Problem - Country Versus Club(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Send Warriors to Army Barracks, Demand Refunds - MPs(New Zimbabwe)
- Africa: Woeful Football Pitches Lead to #AFCON2017 Controversy(allAfrica)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors Captain Katsande Quits(The Herald)
- Congo-Kinshasa/Togo: DR Congo Powers Through as Togo Blames the Pitch(allAfrica)
- Cote d'Ivoire/Morocco: Cote d'Ivoire Confirms #AFCON2017 Holder's Curse(allAfrica)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors Coach Still in Charge Despite 'Resignation'(The Herald)
- Kenya: Long Distance Star Sally Kipyego Now a U.S. Citizen(Nation)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- South Africa: Knights, Warriors Eye Massive Strides(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Titans Plan to Attack Cobras(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Dusi Continues Its Battle With Hyacinth Invasion(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Kings Sign Bok Scrumhalf(News24Wire)
- Uganda: Econet Media to Rebrand Uganda's WBs TV to Kwesé Free Sports(CIO)
- Zimbabwe: Caps United Off to Zambia(The Herald)
- South Africa: Lions Name Squad for Bulls Friendly(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Dazel's Sevens Women Target Reclaiming Core-Team Status(Sascoc)
- South Africa: Chetty, Ismael Back for Proteas Women(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Butali Warriors Coach Dies(Capital FM)
- Kenya: Pipeline Promotes Five Players to Senior Team(Capital FM)
- Morocco/Cote d'Ivoire: Morocco End Cote d'Ivoire's Reign As African Kings(RFI)
- Nigeria: Momoh Drums Support for Pinnick's CAF Seat Bid(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Monarch Boosts 3SC Support Against MFM(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Babangida Disagrees With Iheanacho's Father On Man City Future(Daily Trust)
- South Africa: Proteas Seek Answers for Catching Horror Show(News24Wire)
- Sierra Leone: Volleyball - Western Area North Shines in Opener(Concord)
- Cameroon: Indomitable Lions in Franceville(Cameroon Tribune)
- Zimbabwe: Failed Warriors Coach Pasuwa Quits(The Herald)
