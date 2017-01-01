Top Headlines
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Senegal: Senegal's #AFCON2017 Dream Ends With Dramatic Penalties(allAfrica)
- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Ghana: Outcome of Gyan's Injury Test Revealed(Ghana Star)
- Senegal/Cameroon: Will Group Spirit Carry Senegal to Win Over Cameroon? #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Stallions Hoping to Spring Surprise on Tunisia #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Africa: The Best to Find Net at #Afcon2017 So Far...(allAfrica)
- Ghana/Congo-Kinshasa: Black Stars Sweat Over Gyan Fitness #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Zimbabwe: Could Boxing Star Manyuchi Defend Title?(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Warriors Blame 'Ugly' Loss on Referee's 'Poor Decisions'(The Herald)
- Kenya: FKF, KPL Agree on 18-Team League(Nation)
- South Africa: Khan Calls It a Day, Appointed Dolphins Assistant Coach(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Snyman Ready to Lead From Front(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Morkei Double Strike Leaves Cobras, Titans Even(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Second Ton Drives Knights(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Karate Union Has New Leader(The Herald)
- Kenya: Johanna Excited Ahead of Europe Stint(Capital FM)
- South Africa: Cricket - Another Protea Signs Kolpak Deal(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: What's Next For Failed Warriors Coach Pasuwa?(The Herald)
- Africa: Afcon Tit Bits - No Electricity At Gabon Airport(Monitor)
- Uganda/Gabon: Luwagga Departing Gabon With Diminished Reputation(Monitor)
- Uganda/Gabon: Cranes in Gabon - the Postmortem(Monitor)
- Africa: Will Lucky White Shirt Work for Morocco's Renard Again?(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: National Lottery Trust Fund Donates Sports Equipment to 38 Cross River Schools(This Day)
- South Africa: Levi Defends Paterson's Death Bowling(News24Wire)
- Rwanda: Rayon Sports Eye Win Against Kiyovu to Recapture Top Spot(New Times)
- Kenya: Unity Auto Garage Backs Kiambu Golf Tournament(Nation)
- Malawi: Chinese Team Jets in for Friendly(Nyasa Times)
- Zimbabwe: Golfers Arrested On Course(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors' Poor Show Spills Into Parliament(The Herald)
- Africa: Footballers Face an Allegiance Problem - Country Versus Club(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Send Warriors to Army Barracks, Demand Refunds - MPs(New Zimbabwe)
