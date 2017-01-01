Top Headlines
- Africa: Five Africa Cup of Nations Facts(Monitor)
- Ghana: Change 'Something Small' & Ghana Can Win Afcon - Herve Renard(Ghana Star)
- Africa: Africa Football Legends Okocha, Oliseh to Tour Uganda(Monitor)
- Uganda: Why Micho Was Right to Drop Muzamir Mutyaba(Monitor)
- Uganda: Uganda Should Push for Sustained Success(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: Warriors Finally Leave for Afcon(Zimbabwe Standard)
- Uganda: Court Summons Bank of Uganda's Deputy Governor Over Masaka Golf Course Land(Monitor)
- Uganda/Algeria: Uganda Set for Top Ranked Slovakia Warm-Up, Algeria Win(Independent (Kampala))
- Tanzania: Don't Write Off Yanga in Title Race, Says Msuva After Defeat(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Simba Set Semis Date With Yanga(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Yanga Apologise to Fans After Humiliating Defeat to Azam(Daily News)
- Uganda: Massa's Back As Uganda Cranes Tame Slovakia(Independent (Kampala))
- Tanzania: Simba, Jang'ombe Boys in Decisive Duel(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Cup Clash Imminent(Daily News)
- Zimbabwe: Opposition Says Fundraising for Warriors(New Zimbabwe)
- Zimbabwe: Telecoms Giant NetOne to Fly Warriors Fans to Gabon(The Herald)
- Uganda: Mutyaba Sad but Glad to Be Part of Cranes Cause(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cranes' Micho Turned Away From Gambles for Maiden AFCON(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cranes' CAF Recognition Was for Every Ugandan - Magogo(Monitor)
- Uganda: Indifferent Preps for Cranes Group D Rivals(Monitor)
- Rwanda: Aubameyang, Mahrez Target Afcon Glory(New Times)
- Tanzania: Tanzanian Youth for Regional Tennis Tourney in Nairobi(Daily News)
- Uganda: Heathens Gobble Kobs(Monitor)
- Uganda: Final Bend for Nanji Kalidas Mehta Memorial Tournament(Monitor)
- Uganda: Day Two - Tough ACCC Fixtures for Ugandan Debutants(Monitor)
- Uganda: Oilers Seek Commanding Position Against Power(Monitor)
- South Africa: Wiaan Mulder to Lead SA Under-19s(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Sports Governing Bodies Must Deliver Results(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Azam Fate in Yanga's Hands(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Ladies Face Heartland in Hockey Opener(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Simba Ready to Face Yanga(Daily News)
- Rwanda: U-16 Girls Hoops Team Start Preps for Zone 5 Tourney(New Times)
