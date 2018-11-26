West Africa: CFAO Retail and Carrefour enter in partnership with JUMIA

press release

26 November 2018: Adialea, the joint venture between CFAO and Carrefour, has announced the signature of memorandum of understanding with Jumia, Africa's leading name in e‑commerce, to sell Carrefour products through the company's online shopping platform.

The multi-channel initiative is part of the strategy developed by CFAO Retail and Carrefour to give all consumers access to quality products at affordable prices.

The agreement covers the countries in which CFAO Retail is currently developing its business: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Senegal.

Jean-Christophe Brindeau, CEO of CFAO Retail: "Carrefour-brand products are very popular with consumers in our different Carrefour and Carrefour Market stores in Abidjan and Douala. Today, we are delighted to offer them a new distribution channel and make the most of rapid growth of e-commerce in Africa. It is crucial that we continue to diversify channels to meet their expectations."

Carrefour products will be available for purchase through the Jumia platform in early 2019.

The agreement coincides with the signature of a partnership with Jumia in Kenya by Majid Al Futtaim, Carrefour's established partner in the Middle East and East Africa.

About CFAO

CFAO is a key player in specialised distribution in Africa and in French overseas territories, and a partner of choice for major international brands. The Group is a market leader in automotive and pharmaceutical distribution, and continues to grow in consumer goods, new technology and energy solutions. CFAO has a direct presence in 36 African countries and provides a gateway to 49 of the 54 countries that make up the African continent. The Group is also active in seven French overseas territories and in Asia. CFAO employs more than 15,000 people.

On 31 March 2018, CFAO had consolidated revenue of €4,206 million.

CFAO is a subsidiary of the TTC Group (Japan).

Find out more the CFAO Group at:www.cfaogroup.com

Find out more about CFAO Retail at: www.cfao-retail.com

About Carrefour

With a multi-format network of some 12,000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour welcomes 105 million customers throughout the world and recorded revenue of €88.24 billion in 2017. It has more than 380,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, no matter where they are. For more information, visit www.carrefour.com

Press contacts

Press agency 35°Nord:

Romain Grandjean

rg@35nord.com

+33 6 73 47 53 99

CFAO Department of Human Resources, Communication and CSR

Cécile Desrez

VP Human Resources, Communication and CSR

cdesrez@cfao.com

CFAO Department of Human Resources, Communication and CSR

Bénédicte Guillien

External Communication Manager bguillien@cfao.com

+ 33 (0)1 46 23 59 91