Africa: What Did You Read the Most on allAfrica in 2018?

Photo: allafrica.com

Africa's top read news for 2018.

Blog

Cape Town — 1. The outright, uncontested winner for the year is a 2017 story from Ethiopia that looks at the fallout from the unrest that started as a result of the shooting of protesters at an Oromo festival in 2016.

2. 2017, marked the year that Robert Mugabe's 37-year dynasty came crashing down around him. He was given excellent inducements to leave office, enough to make sure he's settled for life. At least what's left of it.

3. The supposed men of God have been wilding in 2018. With Malawi's Major 1 or "Profit" Bushiri trying to convince us not only that he was able to take "spiritual photos" but that he could walk on air too.

4. In the age of social media, it's important to think carefully about what you share online. As these Kenyan teens soon found out.

5. Kenya's Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri says he was blackmailed after a video emerged of him in a compromising situation with a woman.

6. One of Africa's most famous comedian's Anne Kansiime split from her husband after four years.

7. Nigeria's cement baron, Aliko Dangote, often makes the headlines for matters of business. But this time it was matters of the heart that were at the top of his list. He was looking for a wife.

8. The "royals" of Angola have gone through trying times of their own in recent years. More specifically, their business dealings have come to light, with Africa's richest woman - Isabel Dos Santos taking a fall.

9. Diamond Platnumz. Need we say more. He creates drama wherever he goes, if its how he treats the women in his life, it's his music. After Zari dropped him, he apparently accused Hamisa Mobetto of witchcraft.

10. 2018 was the year that the global women's movement brought women's rights and sexual abuse to the centre stage of global debate. In South Africa, a Nigerian pastor was tried for keeping more than 30 women as sex slaves. Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in his trial, was hailed for her evidence under extreme duress by the pastor's lawyer.

11. No list would be complete, we suppose, without a sex tape. Unfortunately for the Tanzania socialite Amber Rutty, it landed her in jail.