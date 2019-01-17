Cameroon: Launch of the call for proposals for the financing of major investment projects in the field of training

press release

Launch of the Call for Proposals for Large Skills Development Investment Projects Proposed by Training Entities in Partnership with Companies in Cameroon



On January 17, 2019 - The call for proposals for large skills development investment projects to be submitted by domestic training entities in partnership with companies in Cameroon under the SIFA project was launched in Yaoundé under the distinguished patronage of HE the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Mr. Issa Tchiroma Bakary, in the presence of the representative of HE the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Hauke Brankamp, the Representative of the African Union Development Agency / New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA/NEPAD), Mrs. Fati N’Zi- Hassane, and the Representative of the German Development Bank KfW, Dr. Robert Mba. This call for proposals is for grants under Funding Window 1 of the Skills Initiative For Africa (SIFA) Financing Facility. Successful projects under this Window will receive a grant of up to EUR 3 million. Grantees will be required to make a counterpart contribution of at least 10% of the total project cost.

Skills Initiative for Africa – SIFA

The Skills Initiative for Africa (SIFA) is an initiative of the African Union Commission (AUC) supported by the German Government to strengthen occupational prospects of young people, women and vulnerable groups in Africa. SIFA responds in part to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 that calls for a paradigm shift towards transformative education and training systems to meet the knowledge, competencies, skills, research, innovation and creativity required to nurture the future. To unleash the potential of skills development and technical and vocational education and training (TVET), the African Union has developed a “Continental TVET Strategy” that provides a comprehensive framework for skills development and youth employment.

Under the SIFA project, a Financing Facility for Skills Development has been established. The Facilityis implemented by AUDA/NEPAD, with nancing from Germany through KfW. The Financing Facility isdesigned to coherently address the common challenges of skills development in Africa by upscaling and/or disseminating local best practices and supporting innovative and sustainable approaches and thereby foster the employment and entrepreneurship of youth, women and vulnerable groups. As of January 2019, the participating (pilot) countries under the SIFA Financing Facility are Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Togo and Tunisia.

Current situation of technical and vocational education and training in Cameroon

The skills development ecosystem in Cameroon is characterized by TVET providers and institutions which operate under various ministries and organizations. Globally, three key ministries are in charge of TVET provision in Cameroon: The Ministry of Secondary Education, the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training, and the Ministry of Higher Education. However, other ministries (such as Agriculture, Youth and Physical Education, and Culture) also run some TVET schools or training centers.

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is quite developed in Cameroon, with numerous public and private TVET institutions. There are three types of TVET providers in Cameroon:

Public TVET institutions

Lay Private TVET institutions

Confessional or faith-based private TVET institutions

Even though TVET is considered as an opportunity to improve the professional skills of young people, the sector faces numerous challenges, including mismatch between training content and the needs of the labour market, inadequate learning infrastructure, training equipment and materials, insufficient number of qualified teachers, and the inability of the job market to absorb all the trainees.Furthermore, the weak economy of the country, characterized by a massive importation of goods, doesn’t favour the emergence and growth of local industries and businesses. The consequence of this situation is the lack of job opportunities, and the high unemployment rate of TVET graduates.

The SIFA Financing Facility is designed to address the challenges of quality TVET provision and youth unemployment.

Funding Windows

The SIFA Financing Facility for Skills Development is implemented through three Funding Windows:

WINDOW I

Skills development investment projects proposed by domestic skills training entities in collaboration with International private sector entities.

WINDOW II

Skills development investment projects proposed by International private sector entities in collaboration with domestic skills training entities.

WINDOW III

Innovative skills promotion pilot projects proposed by domestic training entities in partnership with public or private companies.

WINDOW I

Following the opening ceremony, participants at the Funding Window 1 launch workshop receiveddetailed and speci c information on the application process, eligibility criteria and modalities forsubmission of project concept notes.

WINDOW II

The name of the selected candidate in Cameroon under the International Funding Window 2 that was launched in 2017 was disclosed during the launch ceremony. The selected candidate is the University of Yaoundé I, in partnership with Lucas-Nülle GmbH, a Germany based training equipment manufacturer. The objective of the selected project “Centre of Excellence in Renewable Energy” is to establish a modern training centre in renewable energy at the University of Yaounde 1. Two types of training will be provided: a long-term training cycle leading to a professional Bachelor Degree and a short-term training cycle for students, as well as workers in companies and organisations to strengthen their energy-related skills. On the whole, the Centre will provide training for about 1,000 learners each year over a 4-year-period, of which 30% will come from the Yaoundé catchment area, and 30% will be female and learners from low income groups. The grant award is however subject to a successful due diligence report and the signing of an Implementation Agreement between AUDA/NEPAD and Lucas-Nülle GmbH as lead partner and University of Yaoundé I as local partner.

WINDOW III

The call for proposals for projects under Funding Window 3 will be announced at a later date. More information is available on the SIFA Financing Facility website.

www.Skillsinitiative-for-Africa.org

www.SkillsAfrica.org



