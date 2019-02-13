13 February 2019

South Africa: Unions March for Workers' Rights

Photo: Cosatu
Cosatu members making their voices heard in the march against job losses, umemployment, corruption and crime
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — The Congress of South African Trade Unions has together with its affiliate unions, embarked on a national strike today.

Among the union's concerns are the alarming rate of retrenchments and the high unemployment rate in the country.

Representatives have also expressed concern at racism in the workplace and society as a whole, and are also fighting for the occupational health and safety of workers.

The union has stated its support of the government's push for the National Health Insurance, making the access to quality healthcare a reality for all South Africans, while also expressing its concern for the level of crime and corruption that is being experienced in the country at present.

